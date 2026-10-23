Jamie Snowden has enjoyed success sourcing horses from Auctav, the French online auction company, with bumper and hurdle winners La Marquise and Ride Like A Girl both bought there. His latest purchase is Cameron de Fiacre, acquired for €45,000 as a two-year-old in September 2024.

He made his debut in a competitive Fontwell bumper in May, starting the well-backed 9/4 favourite ahead of Red One, trained by Nicky Henderson. Always prominent, Cameron de Fiacre had to switch around two furlongs out but soon took the lead and drew clear to win by four and a half lengths, with Red One twice that distance clear of the third. The timefigure also supports taking a positive view of the form.

By Choeur du Nord, sire of Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood and Grade 1 winner Kaid d’Authie, Cameron de Fiacre has an appealing jumping pedigree. His unraced dam has produced winning chasers in France and comes from the family of dual Grade 1 winner Benie des Dieux.

Likely to start over hurdles at around two miles, Cameron de Fiacre should have no trouble staying further and looks an above-average novice prospect who could develop into a graded performer.