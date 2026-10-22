Harry Derham is fast emerging as the next big success story from the Paul Nicholls training academy. The 31-year-old spent 11 years at Ditcheat with his uncle before striking out on his own in 2022, immediately making an impact with a 25% win strike-rate. His prize-money haul has risen by around £200,000 each season, reaching £851,542 in 2025-26 - a campaign that also delivered his first Grade 1 winner, Le Frimeur, at Punchestown. With One Horse Town and Klub De Reve also landing Grade 2 prizes, Derham’s star is firmly on the rise.

Now, he could have another exciting prospect on his hands in Lover Desbois. The grey caught the eye when fourth on his Newbury debut before bolting up in a Kempton bumper in February. He improved again when fourth in the Goffs Hundred Grand Bumper back at Newbury and he has the pace and physique to make his mark over hurdles. A two-mile novice hurdling campaign beckons and Lover Desbois looks one to keep firmly onside.