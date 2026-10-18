Bossman Jack is a half-brother to the smart Gidleigh Park, a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and fences who finished second to Jango Baie in last season’s 1965 Chase at Ascot. We are hopeful Bossman Jack can follow in his footsteps, or better still, over the larger obstacles.

Like his elder sibling, Bossman Jack won his only bumper before switching to hurdles. He made an impressive debut at Wincanton, beating 11 newcomers, before finishing third at Warwick in a strong maiden won by Cristal d’Estruval, with runner-up Baron Noir also proving a useful novice.

Bossman Jack then won his next two starts at Ffos Las and Chepstow, the latter in emphatic style, powering 13 lengths clear. Stepped up in trip for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, he finished sixth after coming from the rear and making a bad mistake at the last, beaten only around four lengths in a bunched finish.

He bounced back to win the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree by five and a half lengths on his final start last season. A strong, well-made chaser in the making, from the family of Denman, he looks an exciting prospect for fences, potentially over three miles.