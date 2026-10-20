Rebecca Curtis has done a fine job with Haiti Couleurs for these owners and Doujadou has a very similar profile. A recruit from Irish points, he opened his account at the third attempt in that sphere by 24 lengths at Lingstown in November 2025.

He has made an encouraging start under Rules, finishing runner-up in a novice hurdle at Chepstow in February. The two-mile trip was short of his optimum, while the winner, Bossman Jack, has since franked the form in no uncertain terms, catching the eye at Cheltenham before landing the Grade 1 Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

Doujadou ran to a similar level when second at Newbury over two and a half miles, again finding a subsequent Grade 1 winner in Le Frimeur too strong. He then confirmed that promise when getting off the mark at Ffos Las in April, drawing clear impressively from the second-last.

Very much a chasing type, Doujadou is bred to excel over fences. He is the first foal of a mare who is a half-sister to top-class chaser Janidil, a Grade 1 novice winner for Willie Mullins.

With three miles still to explore, Doujadou looks an exciting prospect for fences. His hurdles mark of 129 could see him follow a similar path to Haiti Couleurs, who progressed rapidly from a mark of 122 to win major novice chases in his maiden season over fences.