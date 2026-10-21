The EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final at Sandown has proved a rich source of future winners, particularly chasers, with past winners including Albertas Run, Beshabar and Beauport. The latest renewal was run in testing conditions, with the soft ground and uphill finish exposing any stamina limitations. Olly Murphy won the race with Scorpio Rising, while his 20/1 shot Gee Force Flyer finished an encouraging third, around three lengths behind his stablemate.

Gee Force Flyer was doing his best work late on, staying on strongly after initially struggling to quicken when shaken up, suggesting he has the potential to develop into a useful stayer. He had been placed in his three previous starts, including when second to Cinquenta at Market Rasen, where he was outpaced between the final two flights and looking ready for a step up in trip. He subsequently reversed the form with Cinquenta at Sandown before winning over two and a half miles at Perth.

A point-to-point winner, Gee Force Flyer looks a chaser in the making and his pedigree offers further encouragement. His brother Forged Well won over almost three miles, while his grandam was a sister to the top-class staying chaser Lord Noelie, winner of the Royal & SunAlliance Chase.