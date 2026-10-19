Old Park Star wasn’t the only unbeaten novice hurdler at Seven Barrows last season with an exciting chasing career ahead. Crystal Island has a lower profile, having been absent for four months after Christmas, but he returned in April to make it two from two over hurdles and looks one to follow over fences, particularly when stepped up in trip.

Crystal Island had already made an impression before joining Nicky Henderson, having topped the 2025 Cheltenham April Sale at £205,000 shortly after winning an Irish point. He made his debut at Ascot in December, justifying favouritism in the manner of a promising stayer, leading at the last before pulling four lengths clear of Off The Jury.

His absence was attributed to immaturity rather than a setback, and he returned at Ffos Las in April, with Nico de Boinville describing him as still ‘very raw’. Ridden more prominently, he kicked clear in the straight and, despite losing momentum at the last, beat Fairye Forth by a length and a quarter.

Crystal Island is from the first crop of Crystal Ocean and has a strong French pedigree, his family tracing back to Gold Cup and dual King George winner Long Run. His dam was placed six times, while his close relative J’Y Vole was a Grade 1-winning novice chaser.