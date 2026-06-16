Ten Bob Tony won the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

Ten Bob Tony (50/1) was a surprising but worthy winner of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

It appeared to be a stellar renewal of the Group 1 and Ten Bob Tony was unconsidered by the market only his second run over a mile. The Epsom Group 3 winner was held-up in a share of last as Opera Ballo took the field along, racing three to four lengths clear of Cicero's Gift who, in turn, was followed by Damysus and the 9/4 favourite Notable Speech. The field began to close on Opera Ballo passing the two but More Thunder - who had been ridden along early - and Notable Speech only made gradual progress at best. In contrast, Ten Bob Tony made his ground easily towards the stands' side of the group and breezed to the front under Kieran Shoemark. More Thunder got up for second with Opera Ballo third; the winning distances were half-a-length and a head. Paddy Power cut Ten Bob Tony to 16/1 from 50s for the Sussex Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. It was all too much for his emotional owner Simon Sadler who said: "This horse is named after my Dad. That was his nickname because he used to have 50p - 10 bob - stalls on the market at Blackpool. Dad’s not here today, he’s not in the best of health, but I’m sure he’s watched it and I bet he had more on it than I did! “I’m blown away. I’m shaking. Tears down my face! Never in a million years did we ever think… Amazing ride. Now Ed’s going to be in a lot of trouble because we should have been running him over a mile for the past two years, rather than over seven furlongs!”

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Successful trainer Ed Walker said: “We were paid up in the race, came out of Epsom really well and Simon Sadler is such a sporting guy. He owns a football club, he loves to have a go, loves the David v Goliath story. “We came in here last year with Do Or Do Not who I wanted to run at Carlisle and he insisted he came here and ran in the Coventry and he finished second. We took on an odds-on chance in a Group 2 in France last year and we beat her. “He’s well up for having a go and when the horse was as well as he was after Epsom, and we were thinking where are we going to run him for the rest of the season until the Foret we just thought we’d have a go. We came here just to try and scoop up some prizemoney and finish as close as we can. We agreed to sit last and pass as many as we could in the last furlong. “At Ascot you can get away with horses who like a bit of dig on the straight course as Chris [Stickels] does an amazing job. “A mile is max for him. I think we will see him in the Sussex Stakes next. He is just a really solid horse. We rode him cold, and like it can do at Ascot, it fell apart in the last furlong. “Kieran was unbelievably patient and didn’t commit him too early. He saved energy for a finish. He is a legend. He is a super kind horse. I’m thrilled for Simon Sadler and TBT Racing. It is an amazing story as he was his first ever horse and he has now got over fifty in training worldwide. “He won a Group 3 ten days ago, but Kieran gave him an absolute peach of a ride. He was very patient and the miracle happened.”

Ten Bob Tony gets a pat down the neck from Kieran Shoemark