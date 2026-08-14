Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York: favourite races and memories

For I've not been racing at York very often, I've visited the Minster more often.

There was a trip to the May meeting which, with the help of a search engine, I can date that to 1994 as I know Owington won (the Duke Of York Stakes, dotted up by three lengths at 4/1) as I was convinced he would with the certainty of youth that I never conjure up in my dotage.

I once worked with a couple of friends in the number tower, too. Do you remember them?

That was good fun. One of the others won around £100 and rolled it all onto his fancy in the last at around 10/1.

I could not and still cannot understand that. Easy come, easy go has never been my mantra. I've always found it much harder to come by than it is to give away.

The horse threatened, there were roars of encouragement, arms waving and then, to borrow Ryan Moore's line from the Shergar Cup, 'but then he got beat'.

I've never been to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. I was more likely to be found in the West Country, occasionally at Newton Abbot and, for a few years, on family holidays with a pile of the Timeform black books to work through.

Memories, then, are much the same as anyone else's watching from the sidelines, depending on the vintage.