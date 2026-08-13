Andrew Balding Stable Tour: Sky Bet Ebor Festival team for York

Taking the perfect blend of established Group One performers, solid handicappers and potential stars of the future to Flat racing’s major festivals is something only few trainers can realistically do on a regular basis, of which Andrew Balding can count himself as one.

After saddling three Royal Ascot winners, along with tasting more glory at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and with a King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes thrown in for good measure in between, it really has been a scorching summer for the Park House Stables handler.

And there is a strong chance that it could get a deal better at next week’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York where the Classic-winning trainer looks set to be well represented in his search to continue his push to break through the £6 million barrier in prize money.

Triple Group One winner Kalpana is the undoubted star of the show when she bids for a fourth top level success in the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks, while Item will also go in pursuit of Group One glory in the Juddmonte International Stakes.

Those two aside, Balding looks set to have three runners in the Sky Bet Ebor itself, which is yet to appear on his CV, along with a carefully selected team that should be capable of making the right sort of impact in their chosen assignments.

Balding said: “I hope we have got a nice enough team going up to York this year as we have a good variety going there.

“As with all these major meetings it will be tough as there will be plenty of competition to take on with the fantastic prize money on offer, but hopefully those that we send to the meeting can put up good performances.”