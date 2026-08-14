Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2026 jury following the six-day entries for day two at York

Andrew Asquith, David Ord and Mike Vince answer the key questions after the six-day entries were released for day two at York next Thursday.

Are there any chinks in Kalpana’s armour ahead of the Yorkshire Oaks? David Ord: I don’t think so, but she can’t afford to be too far away from her A-Game next Thursday. The glorious King George defeat of Calandagan was her finest hour, a race set up to perfection with a strong early pace. They shouldn’t dawdle at York either with plenty of potential pacemakers and pace angles in there but despite that brilliant victory, Andrew Balding’s charge is only 3lb clear of Minnie Hauk on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and Johanna Walsh is a potential improver among the three-year-old ranks. She should win but I wouldn’t be rushing in to take a short price either and the thriving Moody strikes me as one who could run well at a big price for the excellent Paddy Twomey. Mike Vince: The only danger to Kalpana is if her heroics at Ascot have left a mark and she hasn't got over them. Hugely impressive last time, and with her only defeat the season by a short head at Royal Ascot, she's a superstar and unless the 2025 version of Minnie Hauk, so far under par this season, turned up, she has Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh to beat - and 9lb in weight may not be enough. Andrew Asquith: Like Dave, I don’t think so, either. She proved better than ever when defeating Calandagan and Benvenuto Cellini in the King George at Ascot last time and she did so in style, her closing sectionals also confirming she was full value for her success. Kalpana is back against her own sex now and, barring Johanna Walsh, who has improved 40lb on Timeform’s scale this year, I don’t see any of these troubling her.

Does Libertango’s defeat in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes leave her vulnerable heading into the Sky Bet Lowther? AA: Admittedly, following her impressive success at Royal Ascot, she was underwhelming in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes last time, but that was a messy race and I’m not willing to give up on her following that effort. This flatter track may suit her better and, on her Albany form, where she beat subsequent Group 1 winner Sun Goddess in style, she should be able to get back on track and set her up perfectly for the Cheveley Park. MV: Yes. Billy Loughnane won the Albany with the aid of a Sat Nav finding all the gaps in a messy race, and there did not seem to be any excuse for what happened at Newmarket. The Ger Lyons trained Irish Raider Livenka has to be a player but I would not be giving up on Wathnan's Wild Blossom. Karl Burke's filly was drawn on the wrong side in the Queen Mary where they all finished in a heap and she impressed this pair of eyes when winning the Listed Race at Goodwood last time. DO: It puts a question mark against her – in as much as she struggled to cope with the tactical set-up at Newmarket, albeit she was beaten by a very smart filly in Senorita Bonita. A bigger field is assured at York and think this will suit better but she’s 11/10 ante-post and there a host of promising fillies in against her. I’m interested in Jolivette at a price who has a hopeless task against the favourite on the formbook, but connections are adamant there’s a really good filly there once she settles in a race and a big field Lowther might just enable her to do that.

Could the drop to Listed class over 1m4f at York finally unlock Venetian Lace’s potential? MV: Venetian Lace has been in more last chance saloons than I have had hot dinners. She won a Chelmsford Maiden on debut at 12/1 but hasn't won since and has never started favourite in her career, four-year-olds have won this for the last two years and whilst one would love to see a Yorkshire trained winner, and it's about time Charlie Johnston had one at this meeting, this filly's best run this season was that 1000 Guineas third over a mile - and now we are back over 12 furlongs. It's too early to say what they'll run but the Gosden possibles, including Morrophore and the once-raced Without Prejudice, will be of real interest if they turn up. DO: She’s one to take on, isn’t she? And there’s no better form for York that Lingfield in January….but Morrophore is an interesting runner for the Gosdens and Ryan Moore, who is already booked to ride. She won the Winter Oaks, somehow getting up close home, but has good form on turf too. The winner of a fast ground handicap at Ascot last term, she’s pattern class and still somewhat unexposed. She’ll do for me. AA: Not for me. Venetian Lace doesn’t convince that she wants this far, her best effort after all coming when third in the 1000 Guineas. There are a few among the entries that have the potential to improve past her, and hopefully John & Thady Gosden run their lightly-raced four-year-old Alshera. She is unbeaten in two starts, but showed marked improvement when giving stacks of weight away to the three-year-olds on her return at Kempton, as expected relishing the step up in trip. This extra furlong can bring about even more improvement and she looks an exciting prospect to me.