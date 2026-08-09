Juddmonte International preview: How big a player is Item?

The betting leans that way.

After last week’s little drama when Ombudsman was temporarily taken out of the lists by several big bookmakers after they got wind all was not right with the defending champion following a piece of work on Friday, he’s back as a rock-solid favourite across the board and all is seemingly forgotten.

It’s 10/11 he wins again, 5/4 Constitution River and 5/1 bar with Sky Bet.

But John Gosden insists he doesn’t have a single target in his sights for Wednesday week.

Speaking after ‘that’ gallop last week, he told our Graham Clark: “You have got Constitution River, but don’t forget about the other ones in the race as people often do that. They concentrate on two horses and don’t look at anyone else. You have got an exceptional three-year-old in there, and you have got Ombudsman, but there are a number of others in there as well.”

Both of the big guns will have a pacemaker or two to help them out next week and your mind immediately goes back to last year when Birr Castle, there to set an even tempo for Ombudsman, threatened to stay out in front for an awfully big chunk of the York home straight.

And the race has thrown up surprises in the past. Roberto beat the previously unbeaten – and never to be beaten again – Brigadier Gerard in the first ever renewal.

Arabian Queen was 50/1 when fending off Golden Horn by a neck in 2015. The runner-up went on to win the Irish Champion and Arc on his next two starts but couldn't justify 4/9 favouritism on the Knavesmire.