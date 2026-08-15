Sky Bet Ebor Festival Preview: Graham Cunningham thoughts

Our columnist is back, taking a look at the big questions ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Fireworks in store as boys of summer head back to the Knavesmire

It's showdown time in the Juddmonte International

‘Out on the road today I saw a Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac A little voice inside my head said: ‘Don’t look back, you can never look back.’ I suspect John Gosden might be more a Grateful Dead man than a Don Henley fan, but a glance back might prove irresistible as the boys of summer head to York for a Sky Bet Ebor Festival that starts with an explosive Juddmonte International Stakes. It’s last year’s runaway winner OMBUDSMAN against potential Irish superstar CONSTITUTION RIVER. It’s the world’s best middle-distance horse bidding to give 7lb to a rampantly progressive young French Derby and Coral-Eclipse hero. It’s a race that echoes through eternity thanks to stellar winners like Sakhee, Sea The Stars and the peerless Frankel. And this year it provides the latest round in a needle match that has sewn a spiky thread into the weave of a wonderful 2026 Flat season. Aidan O’Brien says John “can whinge a little bit” but says it’s all light-hearted, while John shot from the hip in a recent Racing Post interview, bemoaning our increasingly “decadent nation” before insisting his continued digs at Ballydoyle are mere “teasing with a little point.” Hmm. Beef between racing’s key players is rare – and usually served behind closed doors – but the way this one has kept simmering leaves me chuckling and wondering. Chuckling about the chutzpah needed to suggest the appeal of the Derby is waning because your main rival keeps winning it; speculating on how the Lads felt about John summoning the late Pat Smullen as prosecution witness in the testy team tactics debate; and pondering whether to bet with heart or head when gates fly at 3.35 on Wednesday. I’ve always warmed to Aidan’s hard-edged passion more than John’s lofty eloquence and that RP piece with Lee Mottershead – in which the Czar of Clarehaven served up some highly amusing nuggets of wisdom – did little to alter things. But punting on personality is a poor way to approach the job, especially when recent York trends show the Gosden aim has been laser like when duelling with O’Brien’s best. International stats a plus for Gosden star

Ombudsman wins last year's renewal

Roaring Lion had Guineas winner Saxon Warrior back in fourth when bolting up in the 2018 International, while Mishriff pounced on Love before powering six clear in 2021. Mostadhaf followed his runaway Prince of Wales’s Stakes win by proving too good for Coral-Eclipse winner Paddington under a canny ride from Frankie in 2023, while Eclipse form was turned on its head last year as Ombudsman left Sandown winner Delacroix trailing after the pacemaking Birr Castle had been given an enormous amount of rope. But this is a different race on a different day and what we don’t yet know seems just as significant as what we do. We know that Constitution River earned a Timeform rating of 128p for his fluent Sandown success and that Ombusdsman is on a career high of 132 after powering clear of last year’s Arc principals Minnie Hauk and Daryz in the Prince of Wales’s at Royal Ascot. We know Constitution River overcame a dangerously wide draw in the Prix du Jockey Club and that he can gallop hard and long based on the way he forged clear in an Eclipse where the severe pace set by stablemate Flushing Meadow produced a drawn-out final 400m split of over 27s. And we Know that Ombudsman heads back to York with a tremendous G1 record and exceptional acceleration, highlighted by the fact that he unleashed a rasping 22.16 split from three out to one out once William Buick let him loose on this day last year. Harder than you think is a beautiful thing

City of Troy (right) is too good for his rivals in the Juddmonte International

But the team behind the equine Ombudsman can’t demand document disclosure before Wednesday’s hearing and the shape of the Coolmore pace map could play a pivotal role. Perhaps they will dust off their trusty 2024 playbook, which saw Ryan Moore deliver a front-running clinic, upping a steady pace by degrees with the aid of a following wind as City Of Troy reeled off five consecutive sub-12s furlongs to kybosh Calandagan and lower the track record set by Sea The Stars in 2009. But logic suggests the Lads will opt to make this year’s International hurt from the word go, using high-class hares like Hawk Mountain, Causeway and Action in the hope of maximising Constitution River’s ability to sustain high speed for extended periods while drawing the sting from Ombudsman’s potent finish. So, pick a side then stand aside for a bunfight at the Knavesmire Corral where the stakes are high on every possible level. Godolphin versus Coolmore battles have raged for the better part of half a century and this latest comes at a time when Sheikh Mohammed and John Magnier, now 77 and 78 respectively, seem a little more vulnerable than they once did. Cool Hand Ryan rides north on a Silver Saddle after a dominant Shergar Cup success, while Will needs to be quick on the draw after returning from a ban that saw a hip young gunslinger called Billy the Kid move in on his royal blue territory. You can choose your own good guys but Ombudsman against Constitution River – with that seductive Gosden v O’Brien sub-plot – is a duel that will fascinate racing fans the world over as the 2026 Ebor Festival explodes into life. On balance, I suspect the older horse’s compelling late surge will prove decisive again, but with Bow Echo retiring hurt this looks like the defining showdown of a special season – one that could resonate long after the boys of summer have gone. Blazing Bacio gives Nunthorpe a chef’s kiss

Bacio goes clear at Royal Ascot

The quality of a major Festival can be measured in various ways but William Derby and his York team must be thrilled with the way next week’s feature events are shaping up. Wednesday’s Great Voltigeur sees a rematch between the Derby 1-2 of Christmas Day and Maltese Cross, while King George heroine Kalpana sets the bar at an exalted Timeform level of 128 when she clashes with Classic winners Minnie Hauk and Johanna Walsh in Thursday’s Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks. American raider Bacio adds a blazing dimension to Friday’s Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes, while those who doubted the wisdom of giving the City of York Stakes G1 status (guilty, Your Honour) need to wind our necks in given that Saturday’s £600,000 prize has lured a host of elite winners including Notable Speech, Satono Reve and Thesecretadversary. But what about a few others to note at this year’s Ebor Festival? DUBAI CHAMPION Ben Haslam’s colt is firmly on the up and looked a little unlucky not to land a valuable nursery at Goodwood, launching a powerful run from off the pace on the far side only to drift right and be edged out by the equally progressive Revels close home. A 4lb rise for the Sky Bet Nursery that closes Wednesday’s card (5.20) is very fair and it looks like Ryan Moore is keen to renew the partnership. LIBERTANGO Hardly a dark horse after her dramatic Albany swoop but clearly a filly with a major chance of getting back on the winning trail in Thursday’s Sky Bet Lowther Stakes at 1.50. Joseph saddles a key danger in runaway Leopardstown winner Star Of State and Ger Lyons adds to the Irish raid with the speedy Livenka, but LIBERTANGO looked a G1 filly in sweeping past Sun Goddess at Ascot and did nothing to detract from that impression when deploying her turn of foot earlier than ideal in G2 company at the July Festival.