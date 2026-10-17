Saturday Best Bets from our Timeform analysts for Champions Day at Ascot and more

Our Timeform analysts reveal their best bets for this afternoon at Ascot's Champions Day plus Southwell and Market Rasen.
GREGORY - 13:30 Ascot (David Johnson)
Caballo De Mar has got his act together again since fitted with blinkers on his last two starts, including a defeat of Champion Stayer Scandinavia in the Cadran last time, but at short odds off a relatively quick turnaround, his late capitulations in the Lonsdale and Gold Cup aren't easily forgotten and this might be one race too many. Highwayman is next in the betting, but 3-y-os are collectively 0-22 in this race in its current guise, including defeats for St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov and subsequent 3-time Gold Cup winner Stradivarius. At a bigger price than both, Gregory makes plenty of appeal. Though lightly raced in recent seasons, he's looked better than ever when winning both races this year, including the listed Rose Bowl at Newmarket last time by 11 lengths. That suggests Gregory is still a very smart stayer, with little to find on form and his relative freshness could prove an asset at this time of year. His profile is very similar to that of former stablemate Trawlerman who used the same race as a 5-y-o for his prep before downing Kyprios in this race in 2023 and Gregory can give his trainers an early confidence boost before Ombudsman bid for Champion Stakes glory later on the card.
FOREST SPIRIT - 13:50 Market Rasen (Dan Barber)
Galway Reel made such an emphatic winning start for Olly Murphy that the market has had little option than to price him cautiously this afternoon but translating that improvement back to hurdling is one potential hole in his chance, which may well open the door for Forest Spirit to gain a well-deserved breakthrough success. Yes, it has come at a low level but there really is no knocking the strength of her form, with successive seconds to Crafty Gael and Seeyainthesuninn franked by the winners going in again since, handsomely so in the case of the latter. And Forest Spirit is still relatively unexposed over staying trips as well, two miles clearly too sharp the only other time she's run at this track
MORE THUNDER - 15:20 Ascot (Kieran Clark)
It's easy to understand why the pair that chased home Bow Echo in the St James's Palace head the betting, though there is an element of doubt if they can achieve the same level at a stiff 1m on a straight track, particularly as far as the enthusiastic Talk of New York is concerned and I want to be against them at their prices considering that the market suggests that it's a slight odds-on chance that either wins. The track will certainly hold no fears for More Thunder who typically rattled home when second to Ten Bob Tony over C&D at Royal Ascot and looked right back to his best when winning last time. The form has already been franked by the winners of a pair of Group 2s and, with Hawk Mountain in the field, he's ensured the end-to-end gallop that he requires.
AVATAR JET - 16:23 Southwell (Pat Jupp)
Avatar Jet gives the impression he’s in better heart than recent form figures suggest, meeting trouble when fifth here back in August then doing too much too soon at Thirsk on penultimate start. He’s been given a chance by the handicapper, now 3 lb lower in weights than when successful over this C&D back in the spring, and this prominent racer looks well drawn to attack in stall 5. The fitting of first-time blinkers is an interesting move, too, and he should give a good account.
More on British Champions Day 2026
- Aidan O'Brien: My Ascot chances and why stick at 10f with Constitution River?
- Andrew Balding praying for perfect swansong with Kalpana
- Timeform: Champion Stakes analysis
- What makes Billy Loughnane stand out from the rest?
- Simon Holt on expecting the unexpected at Ascot
- Podcast team weigh up Champions Sprint 'banker' Almeraq
- David Ord on why William Haggas is backing the title underdog
- Ben Linfoot on the big questions heading into Ascot
- Andrew Asquith tackles Champions Day in Weekend View
- Matt Brocklebank reveals his Champions Day shortlist
- William Haggas on his British Champions Day team
- Andrew Balding on his British Champions Day team
- Richard Brown on Wathnan's Ascot team
- Nemone Routh on the Aga Khan Stud's Ascot team
- Tom Fanshawe on Kind Of Blue's Champion Sprint claims
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