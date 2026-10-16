Ryan Moore Champions Day rides: 'Constitution River will be fine over 10 furlongs at Ascot'

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore talks through his Champions Day rides at Ascot including Constitution River in the Champion Stakes.
Ascot | Race 2: G1 British Champions Long Distance Cup
"QUEENSTOWN started his season late but won a Group 3 before running well in the Irish St Leger and the Prix du Cadran. He’s backing up here over two miles on good ground. I think Ascot will suit him well, but he needs to reverse the Cadran form with Caballo De Mar.
"There are a few other new opponents in here. Highwayman backs up after winning the St Leger at Doncaster, while Gregory won impressively at Newmarket last time. Daiquiri Bay looks progressive, so it will be interesting. Amelia Earhart ran well in the Prix de Royallieu over a mile and six furlongs last time. She’s got a chance here if she appreciates the step up in trip."
Ascot | Race 4: G1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
"It has been a somewhat disappointing season for MINNIE HAUK. She wasn’t beaten far in the Arc last time, but she must reverse the form with Kalpana from their last three runs.
"However, if she runs as she did in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, she’s got every chance. I think a mile-and-a-half around Ascot should be fine. Kalpana will be the favourite here. She’s been very good this year and didn’t run a bad race in the Arc. Johanna Walsh and Sparan Nua also have big chances, while Believed looks a progressive filly. It’s a competitive race."
Ascot | Race 5: G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
"GSTAAD has been largely consistent this season, finishing second to Bow Echo on three occasions and winning the Irish 2000 Guineas. He wasn’t at his best at Longchamp last time, but he can be forgiven for that, considering Aidan’s [O'Brien] horses weren’t quite running up to their best then.
"The straight mile at Ascot should suit him well, and he is the top-rated horse in the race. Talk Of New York is an interesting runner. He finished behind us in the St James’ Palace at Royal Ascot but was impressive when winning the Joel Stakes at Newmarket recently.
"Rayif won the French 2000 Guineas and the Prix Jacques le Marois and is a worthy rival. You have to respect Ten Bob Tony, who finished in front of us in the Prix du Moulin and won the Queen Anne over this course and distance. Zeus Olympios ran well in the Jacques le Marois, and More Thunder should be competitive as well."
Ascot | Race 6: G1 Champion Stakes
"CONSTITUTION RIVER’s last two races haven’t panned out as we would have liked. I think the mile-and-a-quarter at Ascot will be fine for him. It looks as though there will be nice ground come Saturday.
"I’m looking forward to riding him. It’ll be interesting to see how he matches up against these horses as it’s a proper heavyweight clash. Hopefully, he’ll run well. Calandagan is the likely favourite. He won this race last year and is a King George winner. He beat Ombudsman on this day last year and is a consistent, high-class performer who we must respect."
"Ombudsman’s best performances have come over a mile-and-a-quarter at Ascot. He doesn’t like it when the ground gets a bit slower, and his Prince of Wales’s run is probably the standout piece of form.
"Bay City Roller has been in great form all year, winning the Coronation Cup and finishing runner-up in the Arc. The drop back to a mile-and-a-quarter shouldn’t be too much of an inconvenience, while Almaqam is a Tattersalls Gold Cup winner."
Ascot | Race 7: Balmoral Handicap
"COLORI FOREVER has been running in Group races this season and finished second to Shayem on the July Course, which looks like good form.
"He won at Ascot at the start of the year and looks to have got in here off a competitive mark of 103. It’s a tough race, as always, with so many runners in here looking to have a chance."
More on British Champions Day 2026
- Aidan O'Brien: My Ascot chances and why stick at 10f with Constitution River?
- Andrew Balding praying for perfect swansong with Kalpana
- Timeform: Champion Stakes analysis
- What makes Billy Loughnane stand out from the rest?
- Simon Holt on expecting the unexpected at Ascot
- Podcast team weigh up Champions Sprint 'banker' Almeraq
- David Ord on why William Haggas is backing the title underdog
- Ben Linfoot on the big questions heading into Ascot
- Andrew Asquith tackles Champions Day in Weekend View
- Matt Brocklebank reveals his Champions Day shortlist
- William Haggas on his British Champions Day team
- Andrew Balding on his British Champions Day team
- Richard Brown on Wathnan's Ascot team
- Nemone Routh on the Aga Khan Stud's Ascot team
- Tom Fanshawe on Kind Of Blue's Champion Sprint claims
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.