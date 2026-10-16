Ryan Moore Champions Day rides: 'Constitution River will be fine over 10 furlongs at Ascot'

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore talks through his Champions Day rides at Ascot including Constitution River in the Champion Stakes.

Ascot | Race 2: G1 British Champions Long Distance Cup "QUEENSTOWN started his season late but won a Group 3 before running well in the Irish St Leger and the Prix du Cadran. He’s backing up here over two miles on good ground. I think Ascot will suit him well, but he needs to reverse the Cadran form with Caballo De Mar. "There are a few other new opponents in here. Highwayman backs up after winning the St Leger at Doncaster, while Gregory won impressively at Newmarket last time. Daiquiri Bay looks progressive, so it will be interesting. Amelia Earhart ran well in the Prix de Royallieu over a mile and six furlongs last time. She’s got a chance here if she appreciates the step up in trip."

Ascot | Race 4: G1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes "It has been a somewhat disappointing season for MINNIE HAUK. She wasn’t beaten far in the Arc last time, but she must reverse the form with Kalpana from their last three runs. "However, if she runs as she did in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, she’s got every chance. I think a mile-and-a-half around Ascot should be fine. Kalpana will be the favourite here. She’s been very good this year and didn’t run a bad race in the Arc. Johanna Walsh and Sparan Nua also have big chances, while Believed looks a progressive filly. It’s a competitive race."

Ascot | Race 5: G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes "GSTAAD has been largely consistent this season, finishing second to Bow Echo on three occasions and winning the Irish 2000 Guineas. He wasn’t at his best at Longchamp last time, but he can be forgiven for that, considering Aidan’s [O'Brien] horses weren’t quite running up to their best then. "The straight mile at Ascot should suit him well, and he is the top-rated horse in the race. Talk Of New York is an interesting runner. He finished behind us in the St James’ Palace at Royal Ascot but was impressive when winning the Joel Stakes at Newmarket recently. "Rayif won the French 2000 Guineas and the Prix Jacques le Marois and is a worthy rival. You have to respect Ten Bob Tony, who finished in front of us in the Prix du Moulin and won the Queen Anne over this course and distance. Zeus Olympios ran well in the Jacques le Marois, and More Thunder should be competitive as well."

Ascot | Race 6: G1 Champion Stakes "CONSTITUTION RIVER’s last two races haven’t panned out as we would have liked. I think the mile-and-a-quarter at Ascot will be fine for him. It looks as though there will be nice ground come Saturday. "I’m looking forward to riding him. It’ll be interesting to see how he matches up against these horses as it’s a proper heavyweight clash. Hopefully, he’ll run well. Calandagan is the likely favourite. He won this race last year and is a King George winner. He beat Ombudsman on this day last year and is a consistent, high-class performer who we must respect." "Ombudsman’s best performances have come over a mile-and-a-quarter at Ascot. He doesn’t like it when the ground gets a bit slower, and his Prince of Wales’s run is probably the standout piece of form. "Bay City Roller has been in great form all year, winning the Coronation Cup and finishing runner-up in the Arc. The drop back to a mile-and-a-quarter shouldn’t be too much of an inconvenience, while Almaqam is a Tattersalls Gold Cup winner."