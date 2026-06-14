Runners for day one of Royal Ascot

Gstaad will renew rivalry with Bow Echo in the mile Group 1 for three-year-olds but Rayif was a surprise absentee with Nemone Routh telling the Racing Post the Poulains winner had picked up a 'mild fever'.

Alongside the winners of the 2000 Guineas and Irish 2000 Guineas, there will be the exciting Sandown winner Talk Of New York, Poulains fourth Puerto Rico, Irish 2000 Guineas fourth Power Blue and Lord Britain.

The meeting starts with the Queen Anne Stakes over a straight mile which has attracted a field of nine, including the Lockinge Stakes one-two Notable Speech and More Thunder plus the former's stablemate Opera Ballo and Ascot specialist Docklands.

A field of 22 will go to post for the Coventry Stakes for which Aidan O'Brien has declared Confucius and Great Barrier Reef while there are 26 in the King Charles III Stakes with last year's winner American Affair facing an international challenge led by Australian sprinter Overpass.

Overpass' trainer Bjorn Baker told Luck On Sunday on Racing TV: "You've got a little bit of confidence from Australian sprinters being so good over here but it's hard to be confident when you're up against 25 runners.

"He's travelled great. He's been staying at Charlie Hills' and they've been fantastic to us. Bobbie Staveley has moved back here and she's looking after him; she's looked after him a lot when he travelled in Australia and she's very happy with him.

"So I've got a good few people around us and at the end of the day, I just hope he runs up to that level. It's very hard to weigh up the form but I think if he brings his best, I'm hoping he will be very competitive."

Haatem is another bidding to retain his crown and the Wathnan Racing-owned colt will have to see off 15 rivals in the Wolferton Stakes to do so.

There are 20 runners in the near two and a half mile Ascot Stakes and 19 in the Copper Horse Stakes over 14 furlongs.