LISTEN NOW: Royal Ascot preview & tips

Royal Ascot preview and tips from our Racing Podcast team

Horse Racing
Mon June 15, 2026 · 30 min ago

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson to look ahead to the five days of Royal Ascot.

The panel look ahead to all the Group One action including the opening-day blockbusters in the St James's Palace and Queen Anne Stakes.

They share their thoughts on Thursday's Gold Cup, there are big-priced fancies in the handicaps and a couple of huge outsiders who are suggested as each-way bets in the King Charles III Stakes.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

Also available on YouTube...

LISTEN NOW: Royal Ascot preview & tips
LISTEN NOW: Royal Ascot preview & tips

More to read on Royal Ascot 2026

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING