Royal Ascot preview and tips from our Racing Podcast team

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson to look ahead to the five days of Royal Ascot.
The panel look ahead to all the Group One action including the opening-day blockbusters in the St James's Palace and Queen Anne Stakes.
They share their thoughts on Thursday's Gold Cup, there are big-priced fancies in the handicaps and a couple of huge outsiders who are suggested as each-way bets in the King Charles III Stakes.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on YouTube...
More to read on Royal Ascot 2026
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- Royal Ascot going and weather forecast
- Royal Ascot odds with Sky Bet
- Royal Ascot free bets
- Andrew Asquith's long-range tips
- Ben Linfoot punting Q&A
- Mark Howard's Horses to Follow
- Three horses worth forgiving
- Alex Hammond: Royal Ascot blog
- Andrew Balding: My Royal Ascot team
- Karl Burke: My Royal Ascot team
- George Scott: My Royal Ascot team
- Paddy Twomey: My Royal Ascot team
- George Boughey: My five to follow at Ascot
- Guineas hero Bow Echo primed for 'ultimate test'
- Outfielder and the Wesley Ward squad
- Two-Year-Old Guide including Wathnan Racing
- Weighing up stars in St James's Palace Stakes
- Latest Royal Ascot tips and features
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