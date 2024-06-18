Royal Ascot blog - follow the action on day three, including Kyprios in the Ascot Gold Cup

Kyprios beat a gallant Trawlerman in a Gold Cup for the ages at Royal Ascot. Recap the action.

Reaction 1820: English Oak has absolutely dotted up. Backed as though defeat was out of the question and they got it absolutely right. It's a double on the day for James Doyle and Wathnan Racing and the jockey tells Persad: "We had a massive advantage on the stands' side, even after a furlong or so." When asked about taking up the July Cup entry he replied: "He's very speedy, he's got a high cruising speed and he does feel pretty fast. It will be interesting to see what the guys want to do but we'll enjoy today and let the dust settle." He was a third Royal Ascot winner for trainer Ed Walker who was with Chapman who started by asking him whether English Oak is a group horse. "I think so, we were pretty confident he was a smart horse. "You need luck in these races, we were out of luck yesterday, but today went smooth." The winning margin was three lengths, it felt like more!

Buckingham Palace Stakes 1805: There were a few for money aside the favourite with course regular Fresh proving popular while The XO was another for support. Northern Express finished a close third in last year's renewal and another big run is expected by some as his price is tumbling, well, sort of, coming down slowly. English Oak holds an entry in the Group One July Cup and if he's going to be up that level then he needs to be winning this. He's crying out to be taken on isn't he? Divine Libra is next in the market and the booking of Moore by Charlie Hills really takes the eye and comes into the race in form. There's a clear case but picks like that are never very exciting are they! Koy Koy often reels a few people in and he's another that's been cut but he seems to find ways of getting beaten. He's handicapped to go well though and has the ability to be in the mix. They're at the start and loading. Result: 1st English Oak 10/3 favourite

2nd Billyjoh 28/1

3rd Carrytheone 25/1

4th Mostabshir 16/1

Luck in running 1755: I caught the end of Ruby Walsh's Hampton Court analysis and focus on King's Gambit and the summary was something along the lines of 'a tardy start and some trouble out of Swinley Bottom has cost him the race'. They did show a clip of him running into the back of horses at the rear of the field and there was nowhere for him to go. That's all in the past but we do have one more to come and it's the Buckingham Palace Stakes in which, I think I read, there has never been a winning favourite in 17 runnings. Can that be right? Those who have backed English Oak will be hoping that's about to change but I've taken a punt with Alzahir. He was also put up by Lynch this morning and I don't suppose the ATR pundit is about to select both straight course handicap winners on today's card. He's not the only David O'Meara horse in the line-up with some familiar names facing the starter, including Blue For You and Bopedro who is a fancy for another of our pundits (see above).

Reaction 1745: Are you following the Punting Pointers team today? They put up the Britannia second each-way and selected Jayarebe at 10/1. A good day's work. That's a replay to watch as the favourite was prominent when winning at Newbury but was last here, got a knock in the straight and then took a while to pick up with the winner getting first run. That's not to knock the winner at all but it's interesting in relation to what we make of King's Gambit next time. Meehan, meanwhile, is singing the praises of his horse and rider, Sean Levey. "The man is riding out of his skin at the moment, he is so impressive the way he's riding and he knows the horse really well; he comes in every week, he rides work. Tremendous, wonderful ride. "He's still lightly raced, with practice he's improving, the red hood was a good addition today. We're going the right direction. He's a superstar horse. This was always the plan. We want to explore the autumn races and maybe an international campaign, I thought he was that type of horse and we'll stick with the plan. The Eclipse is a possibility too, we'll see how he is and I'll talk to Sean."

Hampton Court Stakes 1738: The runners are on their way to post and they include the French Derby second which can't have often been the case. Harry Charlton said: "He put in a good performance last time, it's a strong race and we'll know in 10 minutes." Which is understandable, again, but wasn't worth the airtime. Still, you can but try. Brian Meehan has already had a winner this week and there's some support for Jayarebe, a beaten favourite in the Group 3 Dee Stakes at Chester where he may not have handled the track. Once again, this race has a good each-way shape to it if that's your fancy. That one is now second favourite with First Look, Andre Fabre's challenger, weak in the market. Result: 1st Jayarebe 7/1

2nd King's Gambit 2/1 favourite

3rd Bellum Justum 10/1

Nostalgia talks 1728: I'm looking forward to this race. I can't remember why - I must have backed a winner once - but I took a shine to following Roger Charlton's horses and he enjoyed so much success with winners of the London Gold Cup over the years. There was Al Kazeem, Time Test, Headman and Imperial Aviator so it was a pleasure to see King's Gambit, trained by his son, win this year's renewal so impressively. People, not just me, have been talking him up all day with talk of King's Gambit being the best backed horse of the day and the certainty of the week (that one was Willie Muir) but he is on the drift a little now and could hit 2/1. That's probably more realistic given the strength of some of the opposition but I'm really hoping we see him perform to his best, and win. The Newbury form didn't get much of a boost in the second race on the card which would have to be a worry but you can only beat what's in front of you (anyone still playing cliche bingo?). If successful, he will be the second London Gold Cup winner to win at Royal Ascot this week as the 2022 winner Israr is already on the scoresheet.

Reaction 1712: Jamie Lynch knew. He put up two horses at the end of the preview show on Sky Sports and this fellow was one of them. Fine work and fine work by trainer Ed Bethell and jockey Callum Rodriguez. The second has run a huge race with the first two on the far side pulling five or six clear of their group. Native Warrior defied his market drift in leading home the stands' side group. I wasn't watching the footy, promise. I was called to work elsewhere! Some quotes from Rodriguez. "I'm over the moon. It's the stuff of dreams. We went so close earlier in the week and I'm so glad to get it done. "It was very smooth for me. Typically for one of these races, you kind of don't really have a plan because anything can happen. I was pretty confident in this horse's ability and I just wanted to keep it as smooth as possible. "We got a good run and he was a lot more streetwise today than in his first four starts so I'm very pleased." And here's Bethell: "I was quite surprised how well he did it to be honest with you. It's tremendous, I'm really, really happy. He's an interesting horse, he does absolutely nothing at home. He looks the ideal horse to go out to Hong Kong now. It's a great day for the yard, we're a young team and we're only just getting going."

Britannia Stakes 1659: There was good early money around for the Kevin Ryan trained Volterra who gets some handy weight from a number of these even after a 9b rise for his defeat of the re-opposing Skukuzza for whom William Buick is an interesting booking. Giving Volterra the most weight is King's Gamble and he may have been well named as he's been punted from 25s to 8s. It feels as though Beckett has laid half the yard out for this week (and why not?). He said Doha may or may not have been a plot and Going The Distance definitely was a plot. Will we be hearing similar about King's Gamble in a short while? He did run in the Dewhurst on his second start so he's hardly been hiding his light under a bushel. A quick scroll down the list of recent winners and none have carried more than 9-3 (whoops, Starlore has 9-5) which does suggest King's Gamble will be up against it and you'd be tempted to look for something lower down the weights with so mnay open to progress. Dashing Darcey is more exposed than most but is another for money, with typically sound judgement I gave up on him before he won his latest start. Mission To Moon unseated Murphy on the way to post but horse and jockey are fine. Result: 1st Mickley 15/2

2nd Skukuzza 16/1

3rd Native Warrior 22/1

4th Mission To Moon 25/1

Cavalry charge 1652: It's obligatory that a large field handicap on the straight course is described as such, it's the law I'm afraid. I'll move on to the Britannia but do read our Gold Cup report which will contain all of the reaction along with everything else you would expect. The only thing I've got right today is not having a view on the Gold Cup but there's still time for that to change - hope springs eternal and all that - and I'm hopeful Starlore can run a big race for Sir Michael Stoute. His form ties in with the well-backed Qirat (in fact I'll be happy enough if the Juddmonte runners cross the line as one) and would have finished closer to that one last time with a little more luck. Starlore is stepping up to a mile and should relish that and, I'm hoping, a strongly run race over the trip. Burke is on the board already and he has the 'well handicapped' Native Warrior but there are ground concerns for the son of Wootton Bassett and I assume that's why he's been so easy to back.

Reaction 1632: Have you got your breath back yet? That was quite brilliant. The lead kept changing hands in the straight and the first two were both so brave. Kyprios is just the third horse to regain the Gold Cup and, again, we have to hail a brilliant training performance from O'Brien in bringing the winner back to his best after injury. Superb stuff. "Genius is the first adjective that comes to my mind. Genius. What else can you say?" says Michael Tabor of the master of Ballydoyle. The trumpets (?) sound and there's a good round of applause to greet Moore and Kyprios in the paddock but there's no flying dismount. Vauban ran pretty well in fourth but you'd have to suggest that he didn't quite see out that trip as connections hoped. It sounds very much as though he will be heading back to Australia for another crack at the Melbourne Cup. Moore on Kyprios: "It was smooth early, that's where I wanted to be and then the filly ran off with Benoit and I was having to go round her. He started travelling a bit too well too early again. I got there going very easy. "I said to Aidan that he's the class horse in the race and he stays the best, so I've just got to get it right. I didn't get it quite right but he still won. He's an unbelievable horse. Aidan knows exactly what they need to do, he knows how to get them here better than anyone. "It's lovely to ride a horse like this." O'Brien is all smiles as his mother-in-law is interviewed on ITV and he's got a good deal to be cheerful about today. O'Brien starts by thanking lots of people as is his style and these are big operations. "He is a beautiful horse. It was masterful what Ryan did on him. A masterful ride really."

Gold Cup 1615: The 10 runners are in the paddock for the Gold Cup, the race of the day and one of the big betting races of the week. Ed Chamberlin is in the paddock and says Vauban looks a completely different horse to the one he saw at York but Johnny Murtagh is more impressed by Kyprios who he believes will win. One man who will be full of confidence is Clive Washbourn, the colourful owner of the progressive mare Caius Chorister who has certainly sung for her supper having progressed from a lowly rating of 53 up to her current mark of 109; quite remarkable no matter how she runs here. I thought we might see some 4/1 and 9/2 about the runners behind Kyprios but it is 6/1 bar so there's plenty for each-way players to go at. It's been a decent day for the layers so far, I would imagine, and there's an open look to this market behind the favourite. Stamina will be tested to the limit over this two and a half mile trip and a few of these runners will be going into unchartered territory. Will they stay? And will they stay it as quickly as Kyprios? We're about to find out. Result: 1st Kyprios 11/10 favourite

2nd Trawlerman 7/1

3rd Sweet William 9/1 A length and 5 lengths were the winning margins with a time of 4m 18.06s.

- Will Kyprios regain his crown?

Moore winners 1604: There have been quite a lot of them over the years, are we about to see another? He has overtaken Dettori although perhaps it took him a little longer than a few of us expected. There are 82 of them at Royal Ascot alone which is quite a remarkable number and that may soon be 83 if Kyprios can reproduce his best. I'm very much sitting on the fence and holding no opinion whatsoever on the Gold Cup which will be a relief to both you and me. Other than that it promises to be a cracking spectacle. The resurgence of the Cup races over the past decade (or two?) has been one of the success stories and O'Brien and his team have a good deal to be thanked for as it is some of their stars that have helped restore the races to their former glory. Would we have had Stradivarius without Yeats? Owners aren't in it for the popularity, that doesn't pay the bills, but they do seem to enjoy the appreciation that their charges receive. There are some popular names in this line-up with the likes of Coltrane - who has got several t-shirts to his name - lining up and today's winner will get a good reception, whoever it is. The top two in the market are trained in Ireland and Chapman is with O'Brien and Willie Mullins but the interview is all fairly lighthearted and we've heard a good bit about both Kyprios and Vauban already.

Reaction 1550: Port Fairy was trained by Aidan O'Brien who said: "Ryan gave her a great ride, he's unbelievable really. Big team at home, very grateful and thank you to everybody. And Ryan was brilliant on her - he didn’t panic even when the second went by her. It was class. We had other fillies in the Oaks and we were just trying to give them all a chance, give her a bit more chance to mature. Ryan felt she was a bit immature at Chester. "Ryan said maybe try a visor on her at home, when she was coming here, so we put a visor on her the last day, and her work really stepped up. She looks like she’d be a lovely Irish Oaks filly now, and she gets it well, she stays well. “It’s incredible for Ryan to have achieved what he has, and at his age - he must be 10 years younger than Frankie, isn’t he?” It was a funny old race with You Got To Me running far too free; it was a remarkable effort to finish fourth. The market got Diamond Rain right as she ran very flat, never threatening when the tempo quickened. I'd need to see a replay but Kalpana seemed well enough placed before losing her slot only to do her best work at the finish. And Lava Stream appeared to be moving oh so easily, her connections must have been getting excited. Moore: "It was a good fight. She has improved a lot this year. She wouldn't show you a great deal in the mornings, she's a very relaxed horse. I had a nice run round, she's straightforward, very uncomplicated, and she really tried hard." It was Moore who suggested they fit the visor on Port Fairy and that's just the sort of contribution you want from a stable jockey, their contribution isn't confined to the track alone.

Ribblesdale Stakes 1533: Kalpana is 'absolutely gorgeous' Mulrennan tells us. "She's got a lovely walk, very elegant, very loose, she is exactly what I would look for in the prelims if I were to have a bet." Moore is roving around the paddock and collared Charlie Appleby, trainer of Diamond Rain. "She's a big girl, delighted with what she's achieved and how she's come out of that race at Newbury. I can't give a negative but she's obviously racing on quicker ground than she's experienced. That's the uncertainty. She's done very well and we're very happy with her coming into today." "She's a filly we've always liked," Andrew Balding says of Kalpana, "and Ryan was adamant she was worth her chance in a better race. We thought it was a strong performance (at York) and entitles her to have every chance in this." There's a little bit of money around for Wayne Lordan's mount (and Moore mentioned she felt he was on the right one), Rubies Are Red, who is a few points shorter than Moore's Port Fairy. There was a clip from the Betfair team earlier on in the blog putting up Rubies as the each-way angle. They're at the post and we'll find out if they are correct soon enough. Result: 1st Port Fairy 12/1

2nd Lava Stream 20/1

3rd Kalpana 9/4 favourite A neck and one and a quarter lengths were the distances with a time of 2m 29.04s.

Diamond friendless 1525: Beckett was asked for a word on You Got To Me and he seemed pretty confident that the Oaks fourth would handle the quicker conditions. I'm going to break off there for this reaction from Willie Muir to the previous race: “I’m delighted. I came here thinking he had a big, big chance. The step up to a mile and a half would suit. If it had been soft ground, he’d have won easy. But he copes with this ground fine and he’s run a blinder. As I said to Lewis coming in, we can go wherever we want now. He’s proved now - he had the form on the book at Newbury, we didn’t get a run and we finished sixth beaten two lengths, take the winner out (King’s Gambit), and the winner is the biggest certainty of the week later in the day… I knew we’d beat the others from the London Gold Cup and they were favourite and second-favourite.” You've got to love it. The trouble is with all these 'certainties' is they keep getting beaten. I don't think Diamond Rain can be included on that list anymore as she's drifted all morning, partly in the face of the support for Kalpana whose trainer and jockey went close in the first. Diamond Rain posted some impressive time figures on both of her starts and she's bred for this new trip; I was taken with her at Newbury and think she'll win. Plenty don't agree though and she's not even favourite now with Kalpana, so impressive in a handicap on her return, the new jolly and You Got To Me is challenging the Godolphin runner as the next cab off the rank.

Reaction 1510: This isn't going according to plan! But Frankie Dettori looks very happy and apparently he was speaking to Rossa Ryan beforehand, did he give him the key instructions? "The big question mark was the ground but he did a nice bit of work last week and we were all hopeful he'd run a big race," says Ryan. "To get a winner for Mr Chan and his team, it's hard starting to get on some of the horses Frankie was riding and trying to do something with them, but to get a Royal Ascot winner is brilliant. I was a bit sick going home last night after just getting touched off in the Hunt Cup but it's amazing what 24 hours can do. "I got a shuffle out turning in but he's very gutsy. To be fair he picked himself up at the top of the straight and he kept galloping for me. he had a bit of a look around when he hit the front." Going The Distance had clearly had enough, knocking Rishi Persad's microphone out of his hand as he was interviewing the successful lad who spoke glowingly about his charge. A little predictably perhaps, I look forward to the day when one of them tells the questioner their horse 'owes them this as they're an absolute ****'. Perhaps only nice horses win races. Beckett: "I said yesterday that Doha wasn't a plot but this was a bit of a plot. "When he won around Kempton in April, I think he was our only winner that month. He got four or five pounds for winning there so it all fitted together like a glove. We'll see what the handicapper does but he's bred to get a bit further, I wouldn't mind thinking of that but we'll enjoy today first." On Ryan, he added: "I'm very fortunate, Hector (Crouch) rode a winner for us yesterday, Rob Hornby, we are very fortunate to have three fellas really going places. Today, he was foot perfect on this fella Rossa, he really was. It was a balls of steel ride and it worked out really well."

King George V Stakes 1456: Adele Mulrennan is on pre-parade ring duty and is smitten with Go Daddy who is the spitting image of Pyledriver who performed so well for the Muir / Grassick partnership; if only he could be half as good. Whistlejacket let down his backers but there's a gamble on a horse carrying the same colours with Autumn Winter, trained by a certain A P O'Brien, down to single figures from over 20/1. Autumn Winter has had three runs in heavy ground maidens at up to mile, this could hardly be more different. The stable are well represented in the race and it's of obvious interest to see that market confidence behind him. John Warren has been interviewed and is 'excited' by Gilded Water and sounded pretty positive. A handful left to load. And they're off. Result: 1st Going The Distance 9/1

2nd Neski Sherelski 33/1

3rd Go Daddy 25/1

4th Fouroneohfever 10/1 The winning time was 2m 30.04s with the distances half a length twice and one and a quarter lengths.

One for the bookies 1445: There'll be more reaction below as it filters through and you can also check out the full report but that's a great start to the afternoon for the bookmakers with, I imagine, a whole host of multiples going down along with the singles. That could mean they will try and play up their winnings and we could see the likes of Kyprios and Diamond Rain continue to drift. Before all that we've got a cracking handicap where they are betting around 11/2 the field and I'd be more surprised if an outsider wins that race. Marquand seemed concerned that a lack of experience might catch Gilded Water out - I'm hoping he is wrong - but that won't be an excuse afforded to Chantilly, a veteran of two handicaps this season. There's little to choose between him and Poniros on their form at Newbury although, of course, these lightly raced runners are open to all sorts of progress and the track and conditions are very different. The latter is one of two runners for Beckett whose Going The Distance is not unfancied in the market but who has done his racing with ease or on the all-weather. During the post-race interview, Burke told Chapman that Elite Status might not run in the Commonwealth Cup as he's had an issue which is a blow to the depth of that race with Vandeek already out.

Reaction 1437: Whistlejacket appeared to stay on again after getting outpaced but given that Arizona Blaze finished in front of him, many will feel that he didn't run to the same level. James Doyle describes the winner as 'very quick, he's got a big engine'. "He was very confident Karl and when he's confident you respect his opinion." Shareholder only made his debut 12 days ago at Beverley and looked really green that day so that's some performance to produce a display as professional as that so soon; he must be a quick learner. The first two home finished on the far side of the track and the next three, I think, on the stands' side so once again there doesn't appear to be anything between the different areas which is great news. Burke: "He's a very good horse. He came with a big reputation, we've only had him six weeks or so. "He's taken a big step forward mentally from Beverley, he did everything wrong there and still won, beating a decent animal of Richard Fahey's, so I was pretty confident we has a good horse, we just needed to find out how good. When asked about the future, he added: "I'd say he's speed. I think he will definitely stay six and I'm sure he'll be a Commonwealth Cup horse. I would think we'll step him up next time but I'll speak to the guys. "I don't think he'll be a Guineas horse, he hasn't shown us that, although he relaxed very well today, so I suppose he has a chance."

- Tropical Storm

- Warda Jamila

- Kalpana

- Coltrane

- Mission To Moon

Norfolk Stakes 1420: This is the Sky Bet Money Back race if you haven't already nailed your colours to the mast although the mast I nailed my colours to yesterday ended up like one of those at the Falmouth Regatta (I'm hitting all the on trend references!) last weekend, namely in Davey Jones' locker (which I won't be able to say/write again without thinking of the Wagatha Christie trial). Apparently there was a strong wind blowing in Cornwall - a hoolie no less - but there's a fair breeze blowing across Berkshire this afternoon and a splendid summer scene is set. And Whistlejacket has gone odds-on. Are we going to see a performance to match? Hayley Moore is on paddock duty for Sky and says Whistlejacket is very laid back and a strong-looking type. She's opted to interview Mr Fahey about his two runners but we already know his take on their claims. On ITV Racing Matt Chapman marches over to the favourite's owner, Peter Brant, who isn't giving much away: "He's a two-year-old and we'll see today how he does. He's training well and we're very hopeful." You can only end up with egg on your face if you jump up and down telling everyone he's going to win by half the track so you can't blame him. It would be more fun though. The market is telling us all we need to know, though, and it's 9/1 bar Whistlejacket with the runners behind the stalls. We are waiting for Wesley Ward's runner, Saturday Flirt, who was being ponied down to the start and is a little way behind the rest and running late as the clock ticks past post time. Loading has commenced and around half the field are in; good luck and enjoy. Result: 1st Shareholder 12/1

2nd Tropical Storm 11/1

3rd Arizona Blaze 14/1 The winning margins were a length and a head and the winning time 59.77.

It's a procession 1401: The Royal one that is, not Whistlejacket in the Norfolk - we've still got to wait half an hour for that. Do you want to know whose in the carriages today? No? Thought as much. But it's all part of the fun and it is quite a spectacle. They're making their way down the straight course in single file with no perceived track bias. Meanwhile they are loading at Ripon where the sun is also shining. Whistlejacket is the 11/10 favourite for the Norfolk at the moment; could he even go odds-on? I'm sure you've read Richard Fahey's column by now and he runs two here and this is a snippet: "He’s a horse with a lot of natural speed and I’m looking forward to seeing both of them run." Rishi Persad has interviewed some racegoers, one of whom was 'overjoyed' to see The King and it would be a day to remember and I can still recall the only time I saw him as the National Anthem rings out. He wasn't The King then but the cricket match I was playing in had to be delayed for some time as it was the only place his helicopter could land close to wherever he was visiting; the wrong priorities if you ask me but I doubt many of those who have just greeted him with three cheers would agree. There's a suitable reception as the carriages make their way around the paddock and they will soon alight before making way for the juveniles.

And the winner is.... 1345: It's the moment you've all been waiting for, today's tips from the preview team on Sky Sports Racing. Josh Apiafi: Aesterius (230), Kalpana (345) & Kyprios (425) Seb Sanders: Diamond Rain (345), Starlore - 'a snip at the price'! - (505) & King's Gambit (540) Jamie Lynch: Mickley (505) & Alzahir (615) Gina Bryce: Poniros (305) & Trawlerman (425) Zoey Bird: Moving Force (230) & Bracken's Laugh (540)

But it was Chepstow 1336: Zoey Bird caught up with Tom Marquand. "Gilded Water is an exciting prospect but the one thing that you have to worry about a little bit is that it doesn't quite look like the penny has fully dropped with him yet. He's clearly got an engine, he wiped the floor with them last time but it was Chepstow. He's only three races in so he's not got a world of experience but hopefully from a nice draw there'll be a bit of pace." "Blinky (Norfolk) is really fast little two-year-old. I watched him in his first two runs and I thought the slow ground didn't do him any justice, made him look a little bit slower than he actually is. I jumped on him the other morning and he felt great. He's got a bit of work to do with the best of them in there but I'm hoping for a good show and that he can put his best foot forward." Marquand is set to be reunited with Guineas second Porta Fortuna in the Coronation Stakes and said of her: "She was really brave in the Guineas. The mile was always going to be a question mark and she showed she stayed it really well that day. It is a very different prospect staying a mile at Ascot than it is at Newmarket but she didn't lave any question marks in my head that day and hopefully she can back up that performance." And he will be back on board Desert Hero in the Hardwicke: "He ran super on his return, probably just knocked him a little bit more than we thought it had done when he went to Newbury and didn't run up to where we thought he would. He's had time to freshen up and loves this track and trip, competitive race and he's not in handicap company this year so he'll have to be at his very best but he's definitely got a big chance."

Destination Norfolk 1315: According to a random website I stumbled upon 'Norfolk is a destination rather than a country travelled through'. 'There are no motorways in the county, for example, and only two trunk roads' which is no bad thing I guess, it helps to lend the county its charm and it does have some. It does mean it can be a bit of a trek to get there and it's taken a bit of a trek for me to get around to the Norfolk Stakes but I don't think I can avoid it any longer. It's another race that could have punters searching for an each-way fancy with Whistlejacket taking up a large share of the market. I did see Whistlejacket once, the picture that is, in an exhibition at Milton Keynes. The setting is everything. Anyway, a bit like the A47, that's a road you probably don't want to go down. I've felt quietly justified in swerving the juvenile races given the results thus far but it won't have escaped your notice I'm sure that Matt Brocklebank put up the Coventry winner at 66/1 on Monday / Tuesday and he returned at 80/1 to add a bit of cream on top for those who took his advice on the day itself. The rewards are there for those prepared to put in the hard yards. I'm happy to put my faith in Ballydoyle and Whistlejacket but Archie Watson is building up a fine Royal Ascot record and there's been support for his Aesterius even though he has been passed over by James Doyle in favour of Shareholder who won at Beverley despite doing an awful lot wrong. It's a quick turnaround for the latter who ran just12 days ago which would put me off but Doyle's decision has to be taken into account. Shareholder is trained by Burke who also runs Milford who has had a bit more time to get over his debut at Hamilton and he has been nibbled at. I am surprised that Arizona Blaze isn't shorter than 14/1. Of course he was well beaten by Whistlejacket but he beat Camille Pisarro last time and I didn't think that one ran too badly in the Coventry even if he didn't live up to market expectations. Perhaps the market has it right but I'm tempted.

"He could be very well handicapped... he looks like he's been laid out for this"



By George 1250: The London Gold Cup form could look a good deal better by the time King's Gambit goes to post as it's well represented in the King George V Stakes, a handicap which is usually well worth following over the coming weeks. William Haggas is another trainer that gave a positive mention to a runner on the preview circuit, flagging up Gilded Water who was backed accordingly yesterday. He's one of four selections for Ben Linfoot. He'd certainly be a well received winner given he races in the royal silks and I do like his chance. The same connections won the race last year with a horse that had been the beaten favourite in the London Gold Cup. Persica may have shown his hand too early having won at Epsom since and the top-weight looks up against it with his stamina not assured. Chantilly was a place in front of him in third and, in contrast, is expected to appreciate moving up in trip but so, too, should runner-up Poniros and I fear Ralph Beckett's runner. I thought he did well to finish as close as he did at Newbury, making ground up from off the pace in contrast to a couple of the principals. Those tactics can be fraught with danger on the round course at Ascot but he's undoubtedly got a bigger performance in him. I did wonder whether this wasn't quite as competitive as some years - there are a good number priced up at no-hoper odds - and that could work in the favour of the hold-up performers if the rags are struggling as they straighten up.

Rule Britannia 1235: The Britannia is one of my favourite races of the week, being a seemingly possibly large field handicap full of completely unexposed horses; you can almost make a case for anything if you try hard enough. As I touched on earlier though, the top of the market has a good record and that was where my focus is on with the pin coming down on Starlore - who happens to be a Value Bet selection - and another well backed runner in Involvement who was second in a good Haydock handicap that is often a good pointer to this race. The case for Involvement is pretty obvious after his last run and it's not too hard to fancy Starlore either after he caught the eye at Goodwood, in a race won by the re-opposing Qirat, when enjoying little luck in running. Trained by the brilliant Sir Michael Stoute, he's bred to appreciate this first run over a mile and that closing run style could be ideal for this test. I'm excited and I'm going to make the most of that excitement now! I had it in my mind that Charlie Hills had a reasonable record in the race but a quick refresh of the memory didn't back that up. It did reveal that they have had a crack at in the last two seasons with both Wanees (seventh) and Saxon King (twelfth) quite well backed near the off. Hills runs Cogitate who was stepped up to the Group 2 Acomb after winning his debut and while that didn't work out, it's too soon to be writing him off after only one other start, this season's reappearance. There's no money for him and a draw in stall 1 may not be ideal (although there hasn't looked to be anything between the two sides of the track) but the booking of Hollie Doyle has to rate a positive given she's three from 18 for the yard over the last five seasons. Cogitate chased home a Karl Burke trained runner at Southwell and Burke has been unusually bullish about Native Warrior who he has described as 'well handicapped' but the trainer did express concerns about the ground which is perhaps why this one is out at 16/1. It promises to be a cracking race.

Court verdict 1207: The London Gold Cup at Newbury is a handicap which always attracts plenty of attention and with good reason. It is well represented on today's card with the second, third and fourth all running in the King George V Stakes and the winner, King's Gambit, a hot favourite for the Hampton Court Stakes. Lining up against him is First Look and the betting is fairly remarkable given one won a handicap off 93 and the other finished second in the French Derby on their most recent starts. The Charlton stable made something of a habit of winning the Newbury contest with very smart performers and confidence seems high that they have another on their hands but he is priced accordingly. The French runners have been performing well all week and Andre Fabre seems happy that First Look has come out of Chantilly in good enough form to allow him to take his chance and he could be the proverbial each-way bet to nothing (bingo!). It's by no means a two horse race though with the likes of Bellum Justum, Bracken's Laugh and Jayarebe all having supporters. Another bookmakers' rep has spoken to Sky and Boylesports' man had this to say: "King's Gambit has been really strong, probably the best backed horse. He was 5/2 and is into 6/4. "Diamond Rain really, really weak. She was strong overnight, into 11/8, but she's gone the complete opposite way and the punters have really come for Kalpana, she was about 7/1 last night and is now challenging for favouritism at about 5/2. Plenty of money as well for the Ralph Beckett filly You Got To Me who finished fourth in the Oaks but we know the Ribblesdale often suits horses who skip Epsom. "Kyprios has been a bit unsteady with us. He was odds-on yesterday and is now 6/4. Is he back to his best? It's hard to know. He was okay I thought at Leopardstown. Trawlerman beat him here on Champions Day and he's been quite well backed, 8s into 11/2, and about 14s ante-post. Coltrane as well has been strong, 14s into 9s." He also mentioned the move for Fresh and that one has also been popular with Ascot's 'official betting partner' Betfred whose Matt Hulmes said: “One of the best-backed horses of the day is His Majesty The King’s and Her Majesty The Queen’s Gilded Water in the King George V Stakes. He is into 11/2 from 8/1 to emulate Desert Hero, who famously won this race last year in the royal silks. “As always, the big-field handicaps have drawn a wide spread of money. Those at the forefront of the betting in the Brittania Stakes include Mickley, Volterra and Starlore, while the concluding Buckingham Palace Handicap has seen moves for course regular Fresh and The X O.”

"The third day of Royal Ascot open with the Norfolk Stakes and perhaps the strongest bet of the week among the juvenile races from a timefigure perspective"



Power moves 1155: News from Paddy Power and their market movers which confirm what we heard earlier and that's the each-way thieves are circling the Ascot Gold Cup with the runners behind Kyprios being clipped. Spokesman Paul Binfield said: “This year’s Gold Cup is a fascinating market with favourite Kyprios slightly on the drift, but all of his main rivals attracting support and it might be a slight cause for concern for those backers who can’t see the ‘jolly’ being out of the frame.” Their Gold Cup movers are: Gregory 9/2 from 5s; Trawlerman 5/1 from 11/2; Vauban 13/2 from 7s; Coltrane 9/1 from 10s And on the rest of the card: 1430 Aesterius 13/2 from 8s 1505 French Duke 5/1 from 7s 1545 Kalpana 9/4 from 7/2 1705 Qirat 11/2 from 15/2 1740 King’s Gambit 5/4 from 6/4 1815 Fresh 15/2 from 10s That move for Fresh is quite interesting. We saw in the Hunt Cup yesterday several horses with Royal Ascot form running big races with Sonny Liston runner-up for the second consecutive season, Perrotto running third and Holloway Boy fifth. It hasn't really happened for Fresh in the last season or two but he has plenty of Ascot form to his name and he's now rated 92 having started last season on 103. The booking of Hayley Turner also takes the eye as she has an impressive record on the straight course and it wouldn't be a surprise to see her get a tune out of Fresh for James Fanshawe whose string have hit form a little earlier than is sometimes the case. Danny Tudhope usually rides the Clipper Logistics owned runner but he is on board Alzahir - part-owned by Clipper - for trainer David O'Meara and this is one runner at a price that did take my eye. Formerly with the Gosdens, he didn't hit the heights that his early promise - contested the Chesham on his second start - suggested he might but he's posted a couple of respectable runs for O'Meara and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Alzahir improve on those efforts here. We have, after all, seen O'Meara pull similar rabbits out of the hat. And I'd point you to the words that Matt wrote in yesterday's Value Bet column, namely 'I’d maintain there's still no finer trainer when it comes to the big mile handicaps than David O’Meara'. The Buckingham Palace is over seven obviously but the point still applies.

The new king 1135: For so long Frankie Dettori has been the man at Ascot but this week he will (I promise) be overtaken by Ryan Moore as the leading active jockey at Royal Ascot. They are currently tied on 81 winners but Moore will surely be out on his own by the end of the day and the market suggests that will be the case after the first where he partners the hot favourite Whistlejacket. They are very different characters and I don't imagine that Moore will make too much of a song and dance about it. The plaudits come almost as thick and fast as the winners but they are thoroughly deserved. The market isn't expecting him to trouble the judge in the Ribblesdale where he rides Port Fairy but the Betfair Ambassador did point out that there is very little to choose between the two Ballydoyle fillies. Diamond Rain, though, is on the drift a little in the face of strong support for Kalpana. A wide margin winner of a Newmarket handicap on her reappearance, the suggestion is that the run came too soon when she was beaten in the Pretty Polly and someone clearly believes that she will benefit for the short break and the step up to a mile and a half. She's around 3/1 second favourite now and could even challenge the Godolphin horse at the top of the market. Seb Sanders was very taken with the favourite at Newbury, citing the run as the best performance by a three-year-old filly this season; her dam won the Oaks and Diamond Rain is another who should relish moving up in distance. It's been an unusually quiet meeting for Charlie Appleby so far with just three runners and the big one, Notable Speech, failed to run his race in the St James's Palace Stakes. The other two, though, emerged from the Coventry with credit having finished fifth and sixth.

More speed than stamina 1114: That's the suggestion from Jamie Lynch and Josh Apiafi about Vauban with the latter ruling out Gregory on the basis that he finished one place behind him in the Yorkshire Cup last month. Adam Connolly looks after and rides Vauban and has been speaking to Sky Sports Racing. He rode him out on the track this morning and told them: "I was very happy with him, he's travelled over well so we're very hopeful. "He normally travels very well. He'd be a cheeky chap and he kind of bites you with a smile but that would be him. You get used to him." David Casey got bitten by Vauban in Australia when they went over for the Melbourne Cup and Connolly adds with a smile, "Yeah, he got a good old bite on his love handle." "He's very straightforward," he continued. "The fresher he gets the more cheeky he gets but then that follows the better he runs. He's the ultra-professional and takes everything in his stride. He's been all around the world and is a credit to himself. "It was a good run (at York). It was a long time off the track since Melbourne so we were happy but Kyprios is the daddy that we all have to aim at. Royal Ascot is a little bit different but we'll give it a go."

Cliche bingo 1055: How do you approach the Ascot Gold Cup? If you have a strong view on Kyprios then it is straightforward and, as David Ord pointed out, he hasn't been afforded the opportunity to hit the ratings heights this season. A good deal must be down to belief in his trainer's skills and judgement or perhaps your eye and on assessment of his merits. When I looked at the card last night they were betting 5/1 bar Kyprios which opens the door to some each-way thievery (anyone got that?) and there are viable opponents aplenty. Ben Linfoot sided with Coltrane in his column (with a nice TV related pun) as I'm sure you're aware by now while you've got the likes of Vauban, Trawlerman and Gregory all hovering roundabout the money back if they hit the frame sort of prices. David Stevens of Coral has just spoken to Sky Sports Racing and he did tell them that Kyprios has been eased in the market but is not weak, punters are just looking elsewhere. "It's a similar story to Auguste Rodin," he said. "They're not (backing Kyprios), punters are looking for bigger prices. Trawlerman and Vauban have been clipped. It is the biggest betting race of the week, it's worth remembering that. "King's Gambit is really popular and is a strong 6/4 favourite."

Going update 1040: Ascot’s Clerk of the Course Chris Stickels had this to say after racing yesterday: “We are going to put 5mm on everything. Last night we put 5mm on the Straight Course and 4mm on the Round Course. We are just planning to maintain conditions as they are. "It looks like it’s going to be fine and dry again tomorrow, that’s the forecast. There is a slight risk of some thunderstorms possibly later in the week, maybe on Saturday, but that’s quite a low percentage risk.” Conditions remain good to firm which is predictably too quick for the old boy Trueshan, one of seven non-runners on the card. I'm sorry to see that Ropey Guest is among their number after his run in the Hunt Cup where he ran a perfectly respectable race in midfield; he doesn't win very often but I'm oddly drawn to enigmatic horses like that - it might explain the state of my accounts. GoingStick readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.3 Centre: 8.1 Far side: 8.2 Round: 7.4 Stalls: Straight Course: centre Round Course: inside Rail movements: The rail on the Round Course that was positioned four yards out on Tuesday and Wednesday will be removed before racing on Thursday, providing fresh ground from nine furlongs out to the home straight. Weather: Dry for the past 72 hours. 5.6mm rain recorded over the past 7 days. The forecast is for fine and dry weather today, and possibly fine and dry all week. There is the threat of some showers on Saturday.

My favourite game 1030: Hello again and good morning, I didn't try very hard but it looked a stretch to work any of the lyrics from The Cardigan's hit into this post but this could be a day to side with the favourites couldn't it? I have already been abused for that suggestion and it certainly won't sit comfortably with many whose views grace these pages but bear with me. The confidence behind Whistlejacket is overwhelming. I don't have the stats at my fingertips and aren't about to look them up but I don't reckon they get too many wrong with juveniles that are this sort of price at Royal Ascot and I wouldn't be at all worried about how their other youngsters have performed. Gilded Water was my nap of the day for the best bets feature and he's been put up everywhere. He was just about double digits yesterday morning but is now vying for favouritism in the King George V. Diamond Rain is popular in the Ribblesdale and I was impressed with her at Newbury and then there's Kyprios; I'm not sold on him but his claims are there for all to see. Throw in King's Gambit in the Hampton Court - many people's idea of the banker of the meeting - and those multiples and liabilities could start to stack up. The two handicaps on the straight course may be a different kettle of fish but the top of the market has a strong record in the Britannia. They have fared less well in the Buckingham Palace but the Group One entered English Oak has been backed as though he's a good thing. The bigger the field, the shorter the price, the bigger the certainty?