Royal Ascot blog - follow the action on day four, including a fine renewal of the Coronation Stakes.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1345: Richard Fahey was disappointed with Shadow Army earlier in the week - get the latest on that horse, as well as a look forward to this afternoon's Musley Bank runners by clicking on his face below.

Richard Fahey on his Royal Ascot team

1340: It’s worth remembering – especially if you’re pipped by a Ryan Moore mount at any point over the next two days – that for every race he wins during Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse Supports will donate £5,000 to Retraining of Racehorses, British horse racing’s official charity for the welfare of horses who have retired from racing. That’s a nice gesture, and fair play to them, as they could have chosen to do it for a jockey with less chance of winning multiple races. Vicky Vine, Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Communications, RoR said: “The money that’s being raised is incredibly important to us. This year, just to put it into context, we are going to be spending over £1 million on programs such as education for owners of former racehorses to help build that trust and bond between them and their horses, which is particularly important in that first step out of racing, but also for our Welfare Safety Net programs, such as our Vulnerable Horse Scheme. So the donation is incredibly important to us, and we will be backing Ryan all the way.”

Taking The Reins | The Stewards Room #1

1330: Finally, it’s an outside ride in the closing Palace of Holyrood handicap at 6.15, with Moore booked for the Marco Botti-trained Sommelier. He seemed to be a little tapped for toe when a rallying second behind Big Evs in a listed race at York last time, but he hasn’t had much racing over the trip and the stiffer finish here should play to his strengths. A good chance. Dave Ord is tasked with finding us a winner at every venue today - and his best bet at Royal Ascot comes in this race.

Click here to read David Ord's best Friday bets.

Another win for Woodhay Wonder would be a real story, though, wouldn't it? She's won her last four, including two this season in handicaps, and you’d be a brave person to say that she can’t win off this 5lb higher perch despite the drop in trip.

Another big Newmarket prize for Woodhay Wonder!



Woodhay Wonder cruises home in the bet365 Handicap 🥇#ITVRacing | @TomMarquand | @TomWardRacing pic.twitter.com/F4qqrdzK1g — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 18, 2024

So, that's a look at all of Ryan Moore's rides this afternoon - but what does the man himself think? Head over to Betfair by clicking the picture below to find out.

Click here to get the views of Ryan Moore ahead of day four of Royal Ascot.

It's Day 4 of #RoyalAscot & we've been joined by@helynsar & @Ruby_Walsh to preview the action. First up let's hear their Nap selections for the day ahead #PPShops #NAPS pic.twitter.com/zcA1A2SWbI — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) June 21, 2024

1315: I know that Ben Linfoot is sweet on Agenda in the King Edward VII Stakes at 5.40, but Moore – winner of 83 Royal Ascot races - amazingly disagrees and sticks with Diego Velazquez who was last seen finishing in a bunched midfield of the French Derby. It has the feel of another of those races in which Moore might take the race by the scruff of the neck and take up a more prominent position than his main rivals, and it would be no surprise to see Aidan O'Brien win the race for a fourth time. The horse is named after the 17th century Spanish painter whose specialty was men with pointy moustaches and beards in poorly-lit rooms. Not many smiles, that kind of thing. Not my cup of tea if I’m honest. I didn’t have a strong view on this race, but Meydaan franked the form of Space Legend’s Goodwood runner-up finish when filling fourth place in the Queen’s Vase and he is one of the most progressive runners in the field. Check out that Goodwood effort below.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Cheekpieces are tried on Derby flop Macduff, while William Buick retains the ride on French raider Mondo Man who finished ahead of the favourite at Chantilly earlier this month. Compatriot Calandragan has been doing his winning at a slightly lower level and it’s a little tricky to get a handle on its merits – Timeform have him 5lb below DV. Meanwhile, Pat Dobbs will be hoping to get further than he did when unseated from Voyage at the start of the Derby.

1255: Apparently there are rumours that Taylor Swift might be in attendance at Royal Ascot today. I'd promise to bring you confirmation when I know, but I don't care. And if the King and Queen can't find room for her in one of their pony and traps then why should I in the blog?

🚀 Our Royal Ascot Day Four Superboost is live now!



🥇 All our Royal Ascot SuperBoosts have won so far!



2️⃣ Ryan Moore To Ride 2 Or More Winners At Royal Ascot.



2️⃣ Ryan has won 2+ on each of the last 2 days



❌ Evens

✅ 6/4



⬇️ T&C's Apply, click here for more — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) June 21, 2024

1250: Ryan Moore advised The Lads™ to put a visor on yesterday’s winner Port Fairy, and the same headgear is applied to his mount Everlasting in the Sandringham at 5.05 despite victory in a listed race at Navan earlier this month.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A mark of 102? Quite tough I think, as appears to be the case for top-weight Kitty Rose who is off 104 on her first start for new connections. Moore jumps off Flight of Fancy, who I thought might run well with this bigger field likely to help her settle a little better (I hope), while Without Words was easy to back when chasing home a Ballydoyle filly at Listowel on her Irish debut. Joseph O’Brien has plenty of classy fillies in his yard and I’m expecting a much more positive run this afternoon. I’ll take those two against the field. Incidentally, favourites have a strong record in the Sandringham, winning five of the last ten renewals. Indelible currently shades favouritism from Kitty Rose.

1241: Magical Zoe has served Royal Ascot in favour of a Down Royal maiden tomorrow night. Nothing to see here...

1240: Royal Procession update: 1st Carriage The King The Queen The Lord Bamford The Lady Bamford 2nd Carriage Princess Beatrice Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The Lord Frederick Windsor The Lady Frederick Windsor 3rd Carriage General Sir Patrick Sanders Lady Sanders Mr. Peter Troughton Mrs. Peter Troughton 4th Carriage Dame Darcey Bussell Mr. Angus Forbes Mr. Henry de Bromhead Mrs. Henry de Bromhead It's a shame that the lead in the third carriage isn't a Colonel, and I didn't have Dame Darcey Bussell down as a big racing fan. But i am off to see what HDB has running today...

Royal Ascot Friday tips!

1220: Ethical Diamond is the mount of Moore in the Duke of Edinburgh handicap at 4.25 and is a hard puzzle to solve. I fancied him for the Fred Winter/Boodles (just call it what you like, okay?) at Cheltenham back at the start of the year, but they couldn’t get enough runs into him after an eye-catching sixth in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle in February. Then he ran a very modest race in the Triumph instead, before returning to action with a fine nose-second to the well-bred Saturn who has won again since. The third has gone in too, so the form looks very solid, and a 5lb higher mark here is unlikely to be enough to stip another big run. But 2/1, in a field like this? Not for me. I could see Cumulonimbus running well from the front with cheek-pieces and a tongue-tie tried in tandem for the first time on the former Charlie Fellowes inmate who changed hands for 150,000 guineas last year. He shaped as if needing the run last time, but clearly it’s very hard to make all in these sorts of competitive handicaps. I’m not sure Bague d’Or has finished from a handicapping point of view yet, and he surely has ideal conditions again today, but I’m inclined to side with the lightly-weighted Ziggy. He has returned this year in fine form following a long absence, finishing second at Epsom twice, and is only 1 lb higher here. A strong gallop will be ideal and I think he’s a good each-way bet at around 14s. But what do i know? Bring out the brains squad for their more informed views! Matt Brocklebank Ben Linfoot Punting Pointers Timeform View

1200: I’m genuinely excited about the Coronation Stakes at 3.45. Given how they’ve turned out, probably on a par with the birth of my children, and certainly more than I am about the end of year assembly coming up next week. There’s an hour of my life I'm never getting back. A bit like this blog really. Anyway, I digress. Moore rides Opera Singer who has been usurped at the head of the betting by the 1000 Guineas third Ramatuelle. OS herself was third in the Irish Guineas last month, after which O’Brien said: “I was delighted with Opera Singer and I couldn't believe she ran so well. She was never away and was only in full work a little over a month ago, or even less than a month. We'll look forward to the next day.” Clearly plenty of improvement is expected, making her quite hard to weigh up. A big chance I think. Ramatuelle went like the best horse at Newmarket, but if I'm really honest I’m struggling to see why her finishing effort will be much stronger here at what is arguably a more testing finish. Porta Fortuna also struck me as a quick filly, who was held onto for a long way at Newmarket, and I think the (quite obvious) play is an each-way bet on HQ hero Elmalka at 7/1.

She was under pressure a long way from home that day but responded really well despite being unbalanced at times and if she can start a little quicker today then I think that she’s so tough that she will be hunting them down from two furlongs out. It’s always dangerous to be too confident, but I can’t see her being out of the first three. And if you’re on with Sky Bet you get four places, just one offering from the bookmaker today.

1145: Remember, you can find all of the tips from our form experts at the Sporting Life Tip Centre.

Find all of our latest betting tips by clicking here.

1140: Moore’s ride in the Commonwealth Cup at 3.05 looks one of his weakest of the day. Military won on debut (2/7f) but hasn’t added to it in five starts since – connections stick with the tongue-time and blinkers combo that he sported when fourth to Bucanero Fuerte at Naas last month. The market has tended to get this race right since its inception in 2015 with no winner priced at bigger than 12/1 at the fall of the flag. Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings have Inisherin 5lb clear of Jasour following his successful drop to sprinting last time, but I’m not totally convinced that he will have as easy a time of things on the lead (if he can get there) on this quicker ground over this trip. So I’m with the Pavilion Stakes winner Jasour – he's 2/2 for Jim Crowley and his woeful efforts in the Prix Morny and Middle Park last season can be ignored as he was much too keen on both occasions. Clive Cox, who won this race with Golden Horde in 2020, is such a good trainer of sprinters and I think the big field, strong pace, and quick ground can see another career-best performance from Jasour and I think that will be enough to beat Inisherin.

🌟Gr.3 winner for HAVANA GREY🌟



JASOUR impresses in the Gr.3 Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes at @Ascot to go from last to first and win in impressive fashion 👏



Congratulations to all connections!



pic.twitter.com/0az1DMOz97 — Whitsbury Manor Stud (@WhitsburyManor) May 1, 2024

1125: Right, in a non-creepy way, let’s kick off our Moore-watch™ with the Albany Stakes at 2.30 in which he rides the Naas Group 3 winner Fairy Godmother. She tops the betting this morning which I suspect is down to connections and the fact that the Naas race has produced the winner of this for the last two years, rather than the actual strength of the form (re-opposing California Dream a length away in third) from that win last month. “She looks like an Albany filly that will get seven” said Aidan O’Brien afterwards, so you have been warned, but I’m not convinced that just following the money in these juvenile sprints that are chock full of quality is the way to riches. Amy Murphy believes that the two-time French winner Hot Darling is overpriced at up to 50/1, though I would also say that if someone had just paid me 460,000 guineas, while Charlie Appleby says that the well-backed Mountain Breeze ‘looks a live player’. Karl Burke has shown once more that he really is class at getting the correct horses into the correct sprints at this meeting, and my initial view when looking at the race last night was that Liberalised looked overpriced at 25s. She was green when winning at Hamilton, but I like it when Burke, Fahey and co run their smart juveniles up there, and she’s a late foal who could step up again despite the quick turnaround (see Shareholder yesterday).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

1105: Matt Brockle-still has some credit in the–bank kicks off his Value Bet column with race two, the Commonwealth Cup, in which Inisherin is a warm order to follow up his impressive Sandy Lane win.

Click here to read Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet for day four of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot Friday tips!

1100: I’m not sure why, but the feature race isn’t at 4.25 this afternoon, instead it’s race three at 3.45. There’s no doubt that it’s the pick of the day’s action too – which isn’t always the case on these big cards with multiple Group 1s – and it sees a rematch between the 1000 Guineas 1-2-3 Elmalka, Porta Fortuna and Ramatuelle. Throw in the Irish 1000 Guineas third Opera Singer, the French 1000 Guineas winner Rouhiya and some other exciting fillies into the melting pot, and you have a classic (small ‘c’) in the offing. Ben Linfoot has a view (as ever) - check it out here – and is joined on Team Ramatuelle by the Timeform lads here. Our star daily duo of Rory Delargy and David Massey have had 14/1 and 10/1 Royal Ascot winners the past two days and they have a different view here.

1050: A bit of housekeeping before I waffle any further: GoingStick readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.6 Centre: 8.4 Far side: 8.4 Round: 7.3 Watering: Watered whole track with 5mm after racing on Thursday. Non-runners: 3.05 - Elite Status 3.45 - Devoted Queen 4.25 - Teumessias Fox, La Yakel 5.05 - Lou Lou’s Gift

1045: It’s been a shaky start for me personally, as the dog rolled in something disgusting before work and then there were technical issues (ahem*my fault*ahem) when I went to publish the first blog post. It doesn’t bode well for the day ahead, but as D:Ream sang, Things Can Only Get Better. Ryan Moore’s rides are below: 2.30 Fairy Godmother 3.05 Military 3.45 Opera Singer 4.25 Ethical Diamond 5.05 Everlasting 5.40 Diego Velazquez 6.15 Sommelier Can he do another Frankie? My instinct would be to say ‘no’, but I have been known to get 1,000,000/1-on shots beaten before.

Fujiyama Crest - last leg of Magnificent Seven

1030ish: Morning all. At the risk of sounding like Tubbs and Edward from the League of Gentlemen’s local shop, this is a horse racing blog for horse racing people, and there will be no further mentions of the f****** shambles that was the game last night. (Ed. Why didn’t you just write football like a normal person?) Yesterday was all about Ryan Moore and Aidan O’Brien once more, with the rider passing Frankie Dettori’s tally of 81 to become the leading Royal Ascot jockey still riding, though he still has some way to match the 116 total of Lester Piggott.

Victories aboard Port Fairy and Kyprios – who regained the Gold Cup in gritty style – left Moore on 83 winners at the close of play, but what do we think of his rides today? I’ll take a closer look at the chances of each as we chug along to the curtain-raising Albany Stakes at 2.30 on day four. I'm Nic Doggett and thanks for joing me for Royal Ascot Live!