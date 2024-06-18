Good morning

1000ish: Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooood morning Wokingham (Or wherever you are, it was just the first Berkshire town that came to mind). Welcome along to Wednesday’s live Royal Ascot blog, where the plan is to reflect on recent events, assess today’s talking points, and look to the future. It’s like therapy but free. And less useful.

Whilst I wait for my medical certificate to arrive in the post like Dr Nick from The Simpsons, let’s start with today’s action.

Can anything stop America winning the Queen Mary again?

Which Ballydoyle horse wins the Queen’s Vase?

Will the Duke of Cambridge wear his Aston Villa shirt if presenting the prize for the race?

Is it simply Auguste Rodin v Inspiral in the Prince of Wales’s?

Why is the Royal Hunt Cup so hard?

And something about the last two races etc

The last bullet point isn’t really a question is it, but these days do tend to tail off slightly after the feature action, so I’ll be doing my best to keep your full attention until after the closing Windsor Castle at 18:15 BST.

I’m Nic Doggett, and thanks for joining me. I’ll start working on a jingle.