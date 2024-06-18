Royal Ascot blog - follow day one of Royal Ascot live, including the Queen Anne Stakes

All times BST, please refresh for updates
1020: The 'sporting gods' - which one member of the SL team is fond of referencing - have smiled on Royal Ascot, or at least the fast ground lovers, with less rain than forecast hitting the track over the weekend and the weather also looks set fair today which should make clerk of the course Chris Stickels' job that little bit easier.
The summer may finally have arrived - with something of a whimper admittedly - but there should be no need for sheltering under umbrellas and dodging showers for the racegoers. That has all meant that the ground has quickened since declaration time - and the straight course is famously quick draining these days - with the official description now good to firm.
Officials were even moved to water on Monday, adding 5mm to the straight and round courses, leaving the ground at good last night but a bright and breezy start means it's now that little bit faster.
For those with a keen interest in GoingStick readings and rail movements, the details are as follows:
GoingStick readings at 8am:
Stands’ side: 8.0
Centre: 7.9
Far side: 8.1
Round: 7.6
Stalls:
Straight Course: centre
Round Course: inside
Rail movements:
The rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately four yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday.
This adds the following to today’s races:
16:25 +7 yards (approximately)
17:05 +14 yards (approximately)
17:40 +14 yards (approximately)
18:15 +14 yards (approximately)
Weather:
Dry for the past 24 hours to 6.30am. 7.8mm rain recorded over the past 7 days. The forecast is for fine and dry weather through Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly fine and dry all week. There is the threat of some thundery showers as the temperature builds from Thursday.
1000: Are you excited yet? Butterflies in the stomach and that tingling sensation?
The start of Royal Ascot is almost upon us and there are few meetings / festivals that get off to a better start with three Group 1 races staged on the opening day. There's no dipping the toe into the water in Berkshire, it's a full on divebomb straight into the depths of the Queen Anne Stakes.
It may not be the classiest renewal of the mile contest but it's certainly an intriguing one with no stand out performer but one runner that is out is Royal Scotsman who has bruised his foot. Having adopted front-running tactics at Epsom, I wonder if that will help surprise Lockinge winner Audience's claims as it increases his possibility of gaining an uncontested lead.
Also absent today is Andesite who has injured himself in a box. Andesite was around 6/1 second favourite for the Coventry Stakes so it's obviously a great shame to be losing one of the market leaders for the juvenile highlight but they are still betting 11/2 the field with Graeme North's timefigure fancy Cowardofthecounty topping the market from Camille Pisarro.
