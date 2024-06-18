Royal Ascot blog - follow day one of Royal Ascot live, including the Queen Anne Stakes

Rain? What rain?

1020: The 'sporting gods' - which one member of the SL team is fond of referencing - have smiled on Royal Ascot, or at least the fast ground lovers, with less rain than forecast hitting the track over the weekend and the weather also looks set fair today which should make clerk of the course Chris Stickels' job that little bit easier.

The summer may finally have arrived - with something of a whimper admittedly - but there should be no need for sheltering under umbrellas and dodging showers for the racegoers. That has all meant that the ground has quickened since declaration time - and the straight course is famously quick draining these days - with the official description now good to firm.

Officials were even moved to water on Monday, adding 5mm to the straight and round courses, leaving the ground at good last night but a bright and breezy start means it's now that little bit faster.

For those with a keen interest in GoingStick readings and rail movements, the details are as follows:

GoingStick readings at 8am:

Stands’ side: 8.0

Centre: 7.9

Far side: 8.1

Round: 7.6

Stalls:

Straight Course: centre

Round Course: inside

Rail movements:

The rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately four yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday.

This adds the following to today’s races:

16:25 +7 yards (approximately)

17:05 +14 yards (approximately)

17:40 +14 yards (approximately)

18:15 +14 yards (approximately)

Weather:

Dry for the past 24 hours to 6.30am. 7.8mm rain recorded over the past 7 days. The forecast is for fine and dry weather through Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly fine and dry all week. There is the threat of some thundery showers as the temperature builds from Thursday.