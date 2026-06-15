Royal Ascot 2026 World Pool tips

Graham Cunningham sets the scene ahead of day two at Royal Ascot and provides his World Pool selections.
Echo remains unbowed as Tony bobs in
Tony proved worth way more than Ten Bob; Barrier Reef was Great; Mission Central swooped after a King Charles burn-up; Echo remains unbowed after a bruising scrap with the rugged Gstaad in the St James’s Palace; and Reaching High was a notable low for royal followers.
Day one of the royal meeting was filled with dramatic ups and downs, but we go again for day two with a compelling Prince of Wales’s and a supporting card that offers something for all World Pool tastes.
2.30: Queen Mary Stakes (1000m)
22-17-27-26
Plenty of educated (and less educated) guesswork in a huge field packed with promising unknown quantities and a handful of fast American raiders to add to the puzzle.
Feel can be as handy as much as form in a race like this and the way that MORE CHAMPAGNE stormed clear of subsequent winner Shining Moment on her Keeneland debut suggests that she can play a notable role for Englishman abroad Tom Morley.
It’s hard to know how much more SENORITA BONITA would have found with a clear run on her Nottingham debut but she left the impression that she’s well worth this step up in class, while Naas G3 winner VICTORIOUS and runaway Carlisle winner WILD BLOSSOM are two more to note in a tricky and tantalising day two opener.
3.05: Queen’s Vase (2800m)
1-4-3-8
Aidan seeks a ninth Vase to move one ahead of Sir Henry and Port of Spain is unexposed over staying trips, but Joseph and Johnny look dangerous here with old rivals LIMESTONE and ASAKIR.
Limestone had the edge in the Yeats Stakes at Navan – the race Carmers used as a springboard to his Vase win last year – but Asakir travelled like the winner for a fair chunk of the straight that day and faster ground with cheekpieces first time makes him an interesting runner.
GALIYAN takes a big step up in class after his decisive Chester maiden win and it’s interesting to note that Oisin Murphy seems very sweet on him. He goes on the Quinella list with stamina as a strong suit, but Asakir is on the up and he looks a value win and place contender as he steps up to a trip that ought to suit him ideally.
3.40: Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1600m)
10-3-5-15
Four-year-olds have dominated this G2, winning every renewal bar one since 2009, and the reliable BLUE BOLT, the progressive CALALINA DELCARPIO and proven Ascot performer SNELLEN have all achieved enough to suggest they can give a very solid account of themselves.
But don’t discount five-year-old FRIENDLY SOUL.
The Gosden mare must have had a serious problem to miss all of 2024 – and it’s hard to know what to make of a Haydock reappearance that almost ended very badly when she stepped in a hole halfway up the home straight.
Friendly Soul was travelling strongly at the time in that Listed race but it’s her old form that makes her interesting. She was a solid G1 performer at three, beating several genuine A Listers along the way, and I’m hoping the fire still burns as she returns to the scene of her 2024 Valiant Stakes success.
4.20: Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2000m)
6-3-1-8
The race of the week, with four world-class older horses, two pacemakers to set the stage and a seductive showdown between the Godolphin and Aga Khan racing dynasties.
World Pool punters know all about the key players and finding the right play is best conducted by way of process of elimination.
So here goes.
The jury is out on Minnie Hauk after her plain performance behind Almaqam in the Tatts Gold Cup and Ed Walker’s winner – uncomplicated and in the form of his life – looks set to confirm that Curragh form less than a month on.
Last year’s third See The Fire can hit the frame again at long odds if Minnie doesn’t revive, but OMBUDSMAN to beat DARYZ with Almaqam and See The Fire as Trio back-up looks the way to go.
An Aga Arc winner who stays in training at four is precious cargo indeed and DARYZ has justified the faith with two commanding wins back at this trip, while OMBUDSMAN relished a molten gallop on this day last year and has tuned up for a repeat by winning at Meydan and Sandown.
I wouldn’t hold the fact that Daryz blew out on fast ground behind Ombudsman at York last August against him. He’s a different model now, but the bottom line is that Ombudsman is in his element here and that makes him the safe call as he bids to become the first back-to-back PoW winner since Gozza doubled up with Muhtarram in ’95.
Best of the Rest
Is this the day when the draw debate kicks in?
The Hunt Cup was a case of highs and lows last year – with My Cloud leading home a first four home drawn 32, 2, 1 and 30 – and the market suggests Roger Varian has another prime player in Indalo.
The market may well be right, but CLASSIC quickened up smartly to beat Indalo at Newbury on Lockinge day. He seems better than ever aged six and Archivist and Ascot specialist Holloway Boy have something to recommend them, too.
Things don’t get any easier as day two wears on but OOLONG POOBONG and STATEIRA make more appeal than most in the Kensington Palace and the 1200m Windsor Castle looks every bit as trappy as it used to be over the minimum trip.
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