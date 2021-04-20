Flat horses to follow: Trainer Richard Spencer with five to follow for the 2021 season

TYSON FURY

He made his seasonal debut at Newbury on Sunday in the John Porter where he was fourth to Al Aasy who looks a genuine Group One horse.

That was a bit of a fact-finding mission but he's only had the four starts having won on debut at Doncaster and went to the Leger where it probably just came too for him.

He won on good to soft ground at Ascot on his third start on going that was probably easy enough for him so hopefully he can keep building again now and be a bit of a fun horse whichever route we take now.

INSOMNIA

Insomnia won on debut at Lingfield and ran in the Greenham at Newbury on Sunday where he could never get into it from well off the pace.

He's got a Guineas entry but I'm looking forward to seeing him out again soon as he's better than he was able to show over the week.

REVICH

He's been a great servant and this might sound mad but I think he's improved even from last year. He was very unlucky and he ran another cracking race when fourth in the Spring Cup at Newbury at the weekend.

All being well his main target will be the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and I'm sure he'll have a few visits to Chester too where he's a real course specialist. So he's one to really look forward to in all the big handicaps at seven furlongs and a mile.

BIG NARSTIE

He won his maiden at Lingfield on the all-weather and then was a bit unlucky on his third start back at Lingfield.

The handicapper has given him a rating of 92 and we'll probably aim him towards the Britannia at Royal Ascot and hopefully he'll have one run before then, but he's another fun horse who holds French premiums so we could be sending him back to France to race a bit there through the summer months too.

WINGS OF A DOVE

She was placed in a Listed race at Sandown last year at two and her rating came down after a few poor runs towards the back end of last year.

Hopefully we can get her back on track this year and, following quite a pleasing comeback run at Bath, I think we could have a bit of fun with her through the summer on fast ground over sprint trips.