Jockey James Doyle with five to follow for the 2021 Flat season, including Derby hope Yibir

Cazoo Derby hope Yibir - a brother to Wild Illusion - features among James Doyle's five to follow for the 2021 Flat season.
My first selection would be Yibir. He's a three-year-old colt by Dubawi and he's a full-brother to Wild Illusion who was a three-time Group One winner herself.
He's a decent horse and he's showing up nicely in his work now. I do think he'll really come to the fore after he's had a couple of starts, he's a bit of a playboy who just needs to get on the track and run now.
He's done nothing wrong in his career so far and I think Charlie (Appleby) wants to start him off in the Classic Trial at Sandown so I think he'll be quite interesting this season.
He is a three-year-old colt by Frankel who has had a couple of starts to date. He was in need of his first run and took a massive step forward to win a novice at Nottingham over the extended mile.
He actually won by nine lengths that day. It might not have been much of a field but he really stretched them out on soft ground and I do think a bit of cut is what he needs.
He's a big, strong powerful horse and I think he'll stay really well.
He's another colt by Frankel who has won his only start to date at Newmarket on heavy ground.
Similar to Adayar, he's a big colt who could potentially show a liking for cut in the ground as he's got a knee action.
He's impressing us at home and he'll look to start in the conditions race at Newbury this Friday.
UNNAMED (FRANKEL x CALARE)
I've ridden this Frankel colt in a couple of pieces of steady work. The dam won a Listed race.
He's only quite small but seems to have an engine on what we've seen so far and I think he'll be one of our earlier juvenile runners.
UNNAMED (OASIS DREAM x BESOTTED)
My last selection is a horse I picked out of the string the other morning. I haven't sat on him but he's a beautiful looking colt by Oasis Dream.
He just looks a gorgeous type with an easy, flowing action and the guys who have ridden him have been really happy with him. Probably won't be as early as the Frankel colt but he certainly looks a decent horse at this stage.