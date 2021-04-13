Jockey James Doyle with five to follow for the 2021 Flat season, including Derby hope Yibir

YIBIR

My first selection would be Yibir. He's a three-year-old colt by Dubawi and he's a full-brother to Wild Illusion who was a three-time Group One winner herself.

He's a decent horse and he's showing up nicely in his work now. I do think he'll really come to the fore after he's had a couple of starts, he's a bit of a playboy who just needs to get on the track and run now.

He's done nothing wrong in his career so far and I think Charlie (Appleby) wants to start him off in the Classic Trial at Sandown so I think he'll be quite interesting this season.

ADAYAR

He is a three-year-old colt by Frankel who has had a couple of starts to date. He was in need of his first run and took a massive step forward to win a novice at Nottingham over the extended mile.

He actually won by nine lengths that day. It might not have been much of a field but he really stretched them out on soft ground and I do think a bit of cut is what he needs.

He's a big, strong powerful horse and I think he'll stay really well.