Horses to follow: George Boughey five to follow this season

LOSTWITHIEL

He’s in at Wolverhampton on Monday and the further he goes the better he’ll be. He won over a mile and three-and-a-half furlongs at Bath on debut and is from a staying family. He’s done well from three to four and will hopefully go close at Dunstall Park but will be a better horse on turf at more galloping tracks.

AIR TO AIR

He was beaten at Newcastle the other night, Jamie Spencer didn’t quite get there on him. The horse has been gelded since and is rated 81 and looks like a really progressive sort. He was very weak and wasn’t overly raced at two and has a really nice profile for this year. We’re kind of working back from the Britannia with him. There are handicaps at Doncaster or Ascot for him next time over a mile, he’ll be better on turf and hopefully is a really fun horse.

DIRTY RASCAL

Another in at Wolverhampton on Monday and he ran really well at Doncaster last time. He was formerly rated 95 with Richard Hannon and is back down to 80. He was still an entire when I got him and he has been gelded. If he can get anywhere near his rating from before then he should be a really fun horse.

FORCA BRASIL

We had intended to run him in the Brocklesby and he’s a really nice horse. He’s a half-brother to Muker, who was stakes placed at two, by first-season sire Cotai Glory and he goes well. He’ll probably go to Leicester on the 9th now or wait for the Craven Meeting.

WHITE JASMINE

A filly by Dark Angel, bought from Tattersalls Book One and owned by Paul Roy. She is a sister to Khaadem and Log Out Island and has only done one piece of work with another scheduled this weekend. She looks a nice filly. She’s not overly big but is bred to be a five or six furlongs sprinter and she looks it. She seems pretty fast.