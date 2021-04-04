Flat horses to follow: Nick Bell with five to follow for the 2021 season

INVEIGLE

Owned by The Queen, he won on his last start over seven furlongs at Chelmsford. Prior to that he'd been a bit disappointing in his other starts but he got the hang of it.

He's been gelded over the winter and always worked like a nice horse so I'd be disappointed if he couldn't exploit a mark of 85 over seven or a mile.

SUN FESTIVAL

He ran very well on debut at Chepstow, he looked the winner for a long way and actually probably bumped into quite a useful horse of Richard Hannon's (Mark Of The Man).

He slightly disappointed at Chepstow the next time but we put him away for the winter and he's training well. I'd be disappointed if can't run well in some nice handicap this year for Her Majesty.

CRANE

He won on New Year's Eve at Lingfield and went up 8lb. He's by Oasis Dream out of a Pivotal mare, a family that improve with age and time.

He's a very good looking horse and over a mile or 10 furlongs he looks like he can step up in grade.

DIAMONDS AT DUSK

She ran three times last year and got dropped 5lb for her latest effort.

She’s wintered well and I’d be disappointed if she can’t be competitive off her new mark of 61 in the coming weeks.

GREAT MAX

He's a two-year-old to watch, a son of Wootton Bassett who cost a bit as a yearling. He's been doing everything nice and easily at home and will be ready to start in a six furlong maiden in about five or six weeks' time.