Martin Dwyer: Five to follow for the 2021 Flat season

Oli Bell catches up with Martin Dwyer to get his five to follow for the season including a half-brother to Pyledriver.
He’s a three-year-old colt rated 100 and I won on him first time out at Ascot last September. I think he’s going to be a pretty decent horse this year and he’ll run in the Craven at Newmarket this week.
He’s another three-year-old colt and he’s only run the once, finishing third at Lingfield on February 20. He’s another really nice horse.
She ran the once as a two-year-old when third in a novice at Newmarket at the end of October. We hope she could be a really smart filly.
He’s had three runs and he’s rated 73 but does look a progressive type of colt. He’s a nice big horse by Sir Percy and will hopefully be well handicapped from that mark. Hopefully he’ll have a good time through the summer as a three-year-old.
STOCKPYLE
This is a two-year-old half-brother to Pyledriver who did so well for Willie Muir last year. He’s by Oasis Dream and I think he’s pretty smart so fingers crossed.