Flat horses to follow: Jim Crowley five to watch in 2021

His list last year was a rich source of big-race winners - check out which five horses get Jim Crowley's vote for 2021.
A grey colt by Frankel. He had just one run at Newbury last backend and is a horse I like a lot. He finished third on debut will improve this year stepping up in trip. I think he could be very smart over middle-distances.
Also trained by Roger Varian, she won on the all-weather at the back-end of last season. She’s a beautifully bred filly and starts off in the Fred Darling on Sunday. She’s by Shamardal and is one I like very much. I’m looking forward to her running in some decent races this season.
Trained by Charlie Hills and won on the first day of the Craven meeting, putting up an impressive performance. He’s from a wonderful family, a son of Ghanaati by Invincible Spirit, and hopefully he’ll be supplemented for the 2000 Guineas. If he isn’t the likes of the St James’s Palace Stakes will be for him. I definitely think he’s up to that level and he’s very much one I’m look forward to riding again.
Another with Roger Varian, she’s by Tamayuz and won the Montrose Stakes last autumn. She’s done very well over the winter and I’m hoping she could possibly make up into an Oaks filly. She won on heavy ground last year but I don’t think she wants that surface, she’ll probably go on anything and looks like she could be very useful this season.
I included him last year and he won the Bahrain Trophy. The form of that race has worked out well and he’s done particularly well over the winter. He runs in the John Porter on Sunday and I’m hoping he can progress into a horse for the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot. I’m really looking forward to him. He disappointed at Goodwood on his final run last season but you can make excuses for that, the ground was very firm and it didn’t suit him. I’d be disappointed if you don’t see him running well in some of the big mile-and-a-half races this time around.