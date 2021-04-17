Flat horses to follow: Jim Crowley five to watch in 2021

MOSHAAWER

A grey colt by Frankel. He had just one run at Newbury last backend and is a horse I like a lot. He finished third on debut will improve this year stepping up in trip. I think he could be very smart over middle-distances.

ZAAJIRAH

Also trained by Roger Varian, she won on the all-weather at the back-end of last season. She’s a beautifully bred filly and starts off in the Fred Darling on Sunday. She’s by Shamardal and is one I like very much. I’m looking forward to her running in some decent races this season.

MUTASAABEQ

Trained by Charlie Hills and won on the first day of the Craven meeting, putting up an impressive performance. He’s from a wonderful family, a son of Ghanaati by Invincible Spirit, and hopefully he’ll be supplemented for the 2000 Guineas. If he isn’t the likes of the St James’s Palace Stakes will be for him. I definitely think he’s up to that level and he’s very much one I’m look forward to riding again.