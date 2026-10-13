Queen Elizabeth II Stakes latest: Ryan Moore keeps faith in Constitution River

He holds entries in both the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and the Qatar Racing Champion Stakes on Saturday but having been supplemented for the former, is expected to drop back to a mile, a distance over which he’s yet to race.

A well-beaten third in the Juddmonte International at York, he was sent off the 11/8 favourite for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last month but filled the same spot behind Hotazhell and Almaqam.

Aidan O’Brien said the jockey felt the colt was potentially the best he’s ridden after his Coral-Eclipse win at Sandown in July but he has failed to shine in two subsequent starts.

“He has two options. He could run in the Champion Stakes or in the mile race. He was obviously very good at the start of the year, winning the Dee Stakes, French Derby and then the Eclipse. The Juddmonte didn’t work out for him,” Moore told World Pool.

“In the Irish Champion he felt like he was going to win at the two and he hung to his left and didn’t really feel comfortable. There’s a chance he may be a miler, and he could go into the mile race. I still think he’s a really high class horse and I’m looking forward to getting another go on him.”

British Champions Day 2026

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.