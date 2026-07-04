Constitution River wins Eclipse. Is he the best horse Ryan Moore has ever ridden?

Constitution River went into the Coral-Eclipse as the most exciting middle-distance three-year-old in Europe. He came out of it with that reputation firmly intact.

It was the moment two out when Ryan Moore hit the acceleration pedal and he surged clear that we knew.

He had to get down and dirty to win the French Derby last time from a bad draw. This was more about showcasing what was under the bonnet.

And the answer was plenty. He hit the line three lengths in front of A Boy Named Susie for Donnacha O’Brien with stablemate Hawk Mountain a rallying third.