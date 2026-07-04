Constitution River the real deal in Coral-Eclipse | Report, reaction, analysis and free video replay from Sandown Park

The son of Wootton Bassett didn't impress everyone when he won the Prix du Jockey Club in workmanlike fashion at Chantilly last time, but he did so from stall 15 and he took his three-year-old record to three from three in Sandown's most glittering prize.

It was a record-extending 10th success in the race for O'Brien, who was winning the race for the fourth consecutive year, while jockey Ryan Moore was winning the Eclipse for the sixth time and he's now just one behind the legendary Lester Piggott in that particular history book.

Constitution River was well backed all week and went off a very strong 8/11 favourite, with Moore happy to restrain him in the early stages as stablemate Flushing Meadows set a furious pace as per his role.

Gethin hit the front with Hawk Mountain two furlongs out, but Moore was happy in behind and as he angled his mount out for racing room it was soon all over.

Constitution River hit the front and went clear by a couple of lengths in the blink of an eye, Donnacha O'Brien's A Boy Named Susie (20/1), ridden cold by Oisin Murphy, the one to come from off the pace and give chase.

There was no chance of Donnacha overhauling his father, though, as Constitution River pulled out more in front and he was a supremely impressive three-length victor at the line.

O'Brien said: "We're delighted. We're over the moon, we always thought the world of him. He's a special horse.

"The Lads will decide [his trip] he's no problem at a mile and a quarter or a mile and a half, I asked Ryan and he said I could put him anywhere and that he's never ridden a better horse.

"He's maturing, he's a big scopey proper physical.

"We felt we hadn't seen the bottom of him, he's classy, pacey, we're delighted."

Moore added: "We went hard early, a few went forward. It was always the plan to get him into his rhythm. The horses in front came back to him quickly, he got there too early but you can't be waiting up the hill here.

"It's hard to know where he'll end up but he's got an awful lot of ability.

"This horse has a deep pedigree, has done nothing wrong in his whole career and we're learning all the time. I know how good Hawk Mounatin is and given how the race panned out he [Constitution River] could be even better.

"He's obviously very good at a mile and a quarter and we'll see what happens after that."