Qatar Goodwood Festival: Graham Cunningham preview and tips

Our columnist answers the big questions ahead of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Thirst for half time knowledge as show rolls on to Goodwood
Still no sign of a hydration break as we approach half time in a sultry 2026 Flat season and the pivotal moments pick themselves.
Bow Echo launching out of the Dip in the Guineas then digging deep to thwart key rival Gstaad in the St James’s Palace.
Young lion Scandinavia laying it down to old champ Trawlerman in a rousing Gold Cup and Ombudsman surging clear of Minnie Hauk and Daryz in a vintage Prince of Wales’s.
There comes a defining moment in all great races when the key question is asked and answered.
It came in Saturday’s King George when just like last year Kalpana set sail for home and unlike last year Calandagan couldn't run her down.
And this week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, running from Tuesday to Saturday with nothing but sunshine in the forecast, serves up a series of compelling duels that will turn on a few key moments.
Lake Forest v Never So Brave et al in the Lennox
Strange things can transpire on the Sussex Downs – witness last year’s farcical Sussex Stakes won by 150-1 pacemaker Quirat – and it’s worth recalling that holdup horses paid a heavy price for giving too much rope to Audience and Witness Stand in the last two renewals of this G2.
And patient tactics seem important to two of this year’s prime contenders, with Lake Forest prone to getting well back (including when second twelve months ago) and Never So Brave failing to live up to his name when outbattled by Qirat in a York G3 recently.
Lake Forest seems an improved model since being gelded and will be dangerous if Witness Stand and Qirat set a strong pace after finding high-class 1200m rivals too sharp at Ascot, but 2-1 looks tight given his running style and Andrew Balding could have a major say in this.
NEVER SO BRAVE hasn’t built on his narrow defeat of Lake Forest in the G1 City of York last August but he’s a notably strong traveller when the tempo is high.
He could trade much shorter than the current 7/1 in running with Ryan Moore aboard for the first time since his Sir Stoute days, while stablemate MARVELMAN is approaching the form he showed to bolt up in a Donny G2 last September and is under the radar at double figure odds after trying to give 5lb to Paborus over an inadequate 1200m at Newcastle.
Al Hudaiba v Goodwood and his quirks
Tuesday’s Coral Vintage Stakes (14:25) has a tremendous role of honour and AL HUDAIBA is a short price to add his name to it after making it three from four with a dramatic success in Newmarket’s Superlative Stakes.
I suspect he shaded one of Aidan’s very best youngsters when nailing Abraham Lincoln on the line and that form was given a swift polish at Ascot on Friday when Alfred Wallace and Silver Dominion - fifth and fourth at HQ - dominated the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes.
But that tells far from the full story.
Al Hudaiba decanted Tom Marquand with a jink that cost him victory at Yarmouth in May and he looked every bit as tricky in the Superlative, ducking sharply both ways as Abraham ran green and prompting Will Buick to tell Charlie Appleby that “staying on is the hardest part.”
Sunday’s decs tell whether Appleby adds more headgear to the sheepskin noseband that Al Hudaiba already wears and the exact nature of his opposition isn’t clear just yet.
Either way, Zavateri has a 3lb penalty for his G2 success. That’s a minor concern – but the major worry relates to whether he will apply himself on this demanding track if things get tough.
Round two between Scandi and Trawlerman in the Goodwood Cup
Staying champ Trawlerman shedding his fancy paddock goggles then jumping into the bridle like a horse who loves his racing as much as ever aged eight.
Classic winner Scandinavia lobbing along on a loose rein in behind before finding just enough to get home in a humdinger of a finish.
That Gold Cup scrap was the highlight of Royal Ascot for many and round two over a slightly shorter trip at 3.35 on day one could be just as thrilling if both horses bring their A game.
That can’t be guaranteed, of course, as Trawlerman needs to back up after a hard race on his reappearance and stable form could be a concern for Scandinavia.
But the rugged Trawlerman won on his sole visit to Goodwood, a valuable handicap at this meeting when Scandi was still in the paddock with his mum.
I’d love to see him emulate Cavalryman and Persian Punch by winning this aged eight and AMILOC – two from two at Goodwood and back on track when sixth in that high-class Hardwicke – looks the longshot to note on his debut over this distance.
Round three between Guineas winners Bow Echo and Gstaad
And a high-class Godolphin raider in Opera Ballo adds another fascinating dimension to a powerful day two Sussex Stakes that offers several tantalising scenarios.
The admirable Gstaad looks to be thriving physically and is primed for another G1 battle – his eighth in all – after getting much closer to Bow Echo at Ascot than at Newmarket.
There’s a little bit of Giant’s Causeway about Gstaad, while Opera Ballo could be in his element sliding round the Goodwood bends after going bombs away in front for a long way when third in the Queen Anne.
But BOW ECHO was tremendous at Newmarket in a race that’s thrown up several big winners and the way he overcame a torrid early trip at Ascot shows he has the ticker to match his talent.
True, George Boughey’s unbeaten colt had a hard race there and those who fancy opposing him will argue that could leave a mark - but they said the same after Frankel got the fright of his life as Zoffany came charging in the St James’s Palace Stakes.
The Big F was right as rain when crushing Canford Cliffs in the Sussex six weeks later and Bow Echo to run down Opera Ballo is my idea of the way the latest Duel (or possibly Truel) on the Downs will pan out.
Diamond Necklace against the older gals in the Nassau
Six gets you four for the French Guineas and Oaks winner as she makes her first visit to Britain and her price for Thursday’s G1 highlight (3.35) could rise or fall based on how the O’Brien horses are going.
Diamond Necklace had to work hard to subdue the superbly named but far from stellar Pink Panthera in the Diane, but Aidan insists that was simply because she idles in front.
And this year’s Nassau field is a mixed bag.
See The Fire has finished placed in the last two renewals but ran her worst race in ages at Ascot, while five-time G1 winner Fallen Angel disappointed behind STF at York on her reappearance and supplemented Newcastle G3 winner faces a sizeable step up in class.
And so step forward the ill-starred yet highly capable FRIENDLY SOUL, who had a monster lay-off before that famous Haydock hole incident and then suffered all sorts of traffic trouble when third in Blue Bolt’s Duke of Cambridge at the royal meeting with Saturday’s Valiant Stakes winner Kon Tiki in behind.
It would be wrong to suggest Friendly Soul would have beaten the subsequent Falmouth winner with smooth sailing but she would have been a clear second and, with her 2024 Prix de l’Opera win looking the strongest piece of form on show, it’s easy to see her starting shorter than the current 9-2 before going very close for the bang-in-form Gosden team.
GC versus those Goodwood sprints
You know they’re fiendish with the prospect of a pace meltdown if the leaders go too hard, yet they issue a seductive siren call for those who can’t resist a fast horse at a fair price.
Last year’s Stewards’ Cup third Jakajaro has thrived since being allowed to blaze and he should be fun to watch in Friday’s King George Qatar Stakes, but one of his speedy stablemates and a quirky filly with a striking Goodwood pedigree make most appeal from a punting perspective.
LEXINGTON BLITZ and DANCE IN THE STORM are the pair in question.
It would be wrong to say I’ve gone through Saturday’s Coral Stewards’ Cup with an FTC (fine tooth comb) but Dance In The Storm has caught the eye several times over 1400m this season, quickening from well back to win at Chester and shaping much better than the bare result suggests from a hopeless draw in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot.
She’s clearly quirky, with a tendency to pull hard and wander once she sees the front, but she went close at Goodwood last summer. Add in an intriguing drop in distance – and the fact that her half-sister Dancing Star galloped to Stewards’ Cup glory in 2016 – and she looks like a filly who could be very well suited by the demands of the Saturday shindig.
Now to a horse who looks tailor made for Tuesday’s Coral Rewards Shaker Handicap at 4.10.
Lexington Blitz has made impressive strides for Robert Cowell this season, powering clear of a subsequent good winner at Goodwood in May then going firmly into the notebook when third on softer ground in the Dash at Epsom.
Brazen speed was the hallmark of that performance and Lexington Blitz left the strong impression he would have gone very close to winning granted a higher draw and/or less testing conditions.
A 1lb rise for that looks very fair indeed and so does his current price. He’s 10-1 with a couple of firms – 8-1 with numerous others – but I suspect we will be looking at a very solid 9-2 chance by the time the video and stopwatch bros have done their thing on Sunday and Monday.
More on Qatar Goodwood Festival
- Goodwood Day One Jury and Tips
- Goodwood Day Two Jury and Tips
- Goodwood Day Three Jury and Tips
- Goodwood Day Four Jury and Tips
- John & Thady Gosden: Our Goodwood team
- Roger Varian: My Goodwood team
- Andrew Balding: My Goodwood team
- Aidan O'Brien: My three Goodwood stars
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.