Qatar Goodwood Festival: Graham Cunningham preview and tips

Our columnist answers the big questions ahead of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Thirst for half time knowledge as show rolls on to Goodwood

It's Goodwood time

Still no sign of a hydration break as we approach half time in a sultry 2026 Flat season and the pivotal moments pick themselves. Bow Echo launching out of the Dip in the Guineas then digging deep to thwart key rival Gstaad in the St James’s Palace. Young lion Scandinavia laying it down to old champ Trawlerman in a rousing Gold Cup and Ombudsman surging clear of Minnie Hauk and Daryz in a vintage Prince of Wales’s. There comes a defining moment in all great races when the key question is asked and answered. It came in Saturday’s King George when just like last year Kalpana set sail for home and unlike last year Calandagan couldn't run her down. And this week’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, running from Tuesday to Saturday with nothing but sunshine in the forecast, serves up a series of compelling duels that will turn on a few key moments. Lake Forest v Never So Brave et al in the Lennox Strange things can transpire on the Sussex Downs – witness last year’s farcical Sussex Stakes won by 150-1 pacemaker Quirat – and it’s worth recalling that holdup horses paid a heavy price for giving too much rope to Audience and Witness Stand in the last two renewals of this G2. And patient tactics seem important to two of this year’s prime contenders, with Lake Forest prone to getting well back (including when second twelve months ago) and Never So Brave failing to live up to his name when outbattled by Qirat in a York G3 recently. Lake Forest seems an improved model since being gelded and will be dangerous if Witness Stand and Qirat set a strong pace after finding high-class 1200m rivals too sharp at Ascot, but 2-1 looks tight given his running style and Andrew Balding could have a major say in this. NEVER SO BRAVE hasn’t built on his narrow defeat of Lake Forest in the G1 City of York last August but he’s a notably strong traveller when the tempo is high. He could trade much shorter than the current 7/1 in running with Ryan Moore aboard for the first time since his Sir Stoute days, while stablemate MARVELMAN is approaching the form he showed to bolt up in a Donny G2 last September and is under the radar at double figure odds after trying to give 5lb to Paborus over an inadequate 1200m at Newcastle. Al Hudaiba v Goodwood and his quirks Tuesday’s Coral Vintage Stakes (14:25) has a tremendous role of honour and AL HUDAIBA is a short price to add his name to it after making it three from four with a dramatic success in Newmarket’s Superlative Stakes. I suspect he shaded one of Aidan’s very best youngsters when nailing Abraham Lincoln on the line and that form was given a swift polish at Ascot on Friday when Alfred Wallace and Silver Dominion - fifth and fourth at HQ - dominated the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes. But that tells far from the full story. Al Hudaiba decanted Tom Marquand with a jink that cost him victory at Yarmouth in May and he looked every bit as tricky in the Superlative, ducking sharply both ways as Abraham ran green and prompting Will Buick to tell Charlie Appleby that “staying on is the hardest part.” Sunday’s decs tell whether Appleby adds more headgear to the sheepskin noseband that Al Hudaiba already wears and the exact nature of his opposition isn’t clear just yet. Either way, Zavateri has a 3lb penalty for his G2 success. That’s a minor concern – but the major worry relates to whether he will apply himself on this demanding track if things get tough. Round two between Scandi and Trawlerman in the Goodwood Cup

Scandinavia (right) toughs it out with Trawlerman in a Gold Cup epic

Staying champ Trawlerman shedding his fancy paddock goggles then jumping into the bridle like a horse who loves his racing as much as ever aged eight. Classic winner Scandinavia lobbing along on a loose rein in behind before finding just enough to get home in a humdinger of a finish. That Gold Cup scrap was the highlight of Royal Ascot for many and round two over a slightly shorter trip at 3.35 on day one could be just as thrilling if both horses bring their A game. That can’t be guaranteed, of course, as Trawlerman needs to back up after a hard race on his reappearance and stable form could be a concern for Scandinavia. But the rugged Trawlerman won on his sole visit to Goodwood, a valuable handicap at this meeting when Scandi was still in the paddock with his mum. I’d love to see him emulate Cavalryman and Persian Punch by winning this aged eight and AMILOC – two from two at Goodwood and back on track when sixth in that high-class Hardwicke – looks the longshot to note on his debut over this distance. Round three between Guineas winners Bow Echo and Gstaad

Bow Echo (nearside) digs deep to beat Gstaad at Royal Ascot