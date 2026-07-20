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Andrew Balding looks ahead to the Qatar Goodwood Festival
Andrew Balding looks ahead to the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Andrew Balding Goodwood Stable Tour: Horse-by-horse guide to his team

Sporting Life Plus
Mon July 20, 2026 · 2h ago

The top trainer talks Graham Clark through his team for next week's Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Finding winners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival can be tricky given the levels of competition, but following trainer Andrew Balding is often a good starting point.

Last year the Classic-winning handler celebrated four winners at the five-day meeting, which sits high on the list of the most prestigious events on the Flat racing calendar. This year the Park House Stables trainer appears to have assembled another useful-looking squad to represent him at the Sussex track, where he has enjoyed many great days.

Although his two-year-old team might be low on numbers, there is no shortage of quality on offer with the older horses through the likes of Flora Of Bermuda, Never So Brave, See The Fire all set to chase further Group-race glory.

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