Qatar Goodwood Festival: Day two tips and opinion including the Sussex Stakes

The entries are through for Wednesday's card at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and our experts have tackled some of the key questions.

Is there any reason to oppose unbeaten star Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes? Andrew Asquith: I don’t think so, no. He only scraped home at Royal Ascot, but not much went his way on that occasion and it was to his testament that Bow Echo came out on top. His blistering performance in the 2000 Guineas is still fresh in the memory and I don’t see why Gstaad will reverse any of the form, while the older horses have it all to do giving Bow Echo 8lb. John Ingles: I can’t really see a reason to take him on. He had very little to spare when beating Gstaad in the St James’s Palace Stakes last time, but he still won despite things not going his way there and he’s better judged on an impressive beating of that rival in the 2000 Guineas. Opera Ballo and Ten Bob Tony look best of the older milers and Goodwood might well suit the former better than Ascot, but they’d need Bow Echo to underperform to be in with a chance. Matt Brocklebank: Well, he was a fraction of odds-against last time I checked the betting so it seems some people are happy enough to oppose George Boughey's colt. I'm not in much of a rush to take him on in truth as the general feeling was that he had a touch more in hand than the official (short-head) margin over Gstaad at Royal Ascot and I'd agree that this relatively speedy course is going to suit him down to the ground. Gstaad is technically getting closer and only really peaked late on last year which may be encouraging for his backers, but I wonder if Zavateri could be the one to pose the favourite a few problems this time. He should improve for the mile trip and has a win over Gstaad on his CV from last year.

Billy Loughnane celebrates Bow Echo's success at Royal Ascot

Who catches your eye among the entries for this year’s Molecomb Stakes? Andrew Asquith: Where Love Lives has some very solid form in the book, beating Hickory Lad (who could reoppose) with something to spare on debut before proving half a length too strong for Adaay of Scarlett (who has since finished runner-up in the Coventry) in a Listed event at Sandown. He wasn’t in the same form at Royal Ascot last time, but perhaps did too much too soon chasing the US trio, and he’s since made a very interesting stable switch to Donnacha O’Brien. John Ingles: Pershaada looks to have plenty going for her if taking her chance (also in the Alice Keppel earlier on the card), coming from the Richard Hannon stable which has won this twice in the recent past. She was beaten at short odds on the all-weather in her first starts but has begun living up to her reputation more recently, notably when fourth in the Queen Mary last time (replay below) which looks some of the best form on offer. The fact that she’s a course-and-distance winner and proven she can handle the track looks another big plus. Matt Brocklebank: Amo Racing's Crownbreaker was hammered by Wild Blossom first time out at Carlisle but she turned the tables on that one when fifth in the Queen Mary and has since opened her account in a Listed race in France earlier this month. The daughter of Minzaal looks a big improver and looks likely to see this five furlongs out strongly before probably tackling six sooner rather than later.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Is there a potential angle into the other Group 3 on the card – the Oak Tree Stakes? Andrew Asquith: Three-year-olds have won the last four renewals of the Oak Tree Stakes and with that in mind I’d be inclined to side with Hassaleh. She shaped as though the drop back to six furlongs was against her at this course two starts back, but she proved better than ever back at seven when a dominant winner in France earlier this month. There was plenty to like about how she stretched clear that day and there should be even more to come after just four career starts. John Ingles: I reported on Hassaleh when she won her Listed race at Deauville earlier in the month and was taken with that performance as she bolted up, showing a good turn of foot from just off the pace and going clear to win by four lengths from quite a large field. She’s got more to do here, but she has track experience, will be one of the least exposed in the line-up after just four runs, and she’s out of a 1000 Guineas runner-up so bred to be up to this level at least. Matt Brocklebank: There are several three-year-olds in here with a shot, not least the unbeaten Secret Of Life. However, I like the look of Ralph Beckett's Planet Seeker as she won her maiden on this track last August and relished the move up to this seven-furlong trip when winning on handicap debut at Newmarket recently. Her revised official rating of 95 brings her into the mix for a race of this nature.

Listen to the King George preview podcast

Give us a handicapper of interest on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival... Andrew Asquith: There was lots to like about Hatteen’s performance at Doncaster last time and an opening mark of 88 likely underestimates him. He has taken a while to grow up, but he stormed clear in a valuable novice that day on his first try at a mile and a quarter. That looked a good race on paper and he’s just the sort who will go on progressing in handicaps now. John Ingles: Great Voltigeur entry Infraad looks interesting in the opener stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time. He actually had a Derby entry back in the spring when getting off the mark in a novice at Pontefract by a wide margin, though typical of the William Haggas approach, he hasn’t been rushed and his trainer is evidently keen to exploit his handicap mark for the time being. Things didn’t go his way on his handicap debut when returning from a break at Chester earlier in the month, but he wasn’t far away in third and still has plenty of potential, especially over this longer trip. Matt Brocklebank: Like Andy, I thought Andrew Balding's Hatteen should be a leading player for the meeting sponsors Al Shaqab in the opening 12-furlong handicap. He's only gone up 6lb for a deeply impressive novice victory on quick ground in South Yorkshire earlier in the month (replay below) and he still holds a St Leger entry so is surely ahead of the assessor as things stand.