Roger Varian Stable Tour ahead of Qatar Goodwood Festival includung Rahiebb

Roger Varian might not be blessed with big numbers at this year’s Qatar Goodwood Festival, but what he does have is a team that has the potential to deliver the right results.

It has already been a relatively successful campaign for Varian, who has celebrated three Group race winners along with passing the £1 million barrier in prize money. But, like every ambitious trainer, the Classic-winner is eager for more big-race glory at the meetings that matter most on the calendar as he strives to continue moving forward.

Heading up his team for the five-day meeting at the Sussex track will be Rahiebb, who will bid to open his account at Group One level in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup. The son of Frankel is very much the stand out name on Varian’s team sheet, however he will be joined by several others that look worthy of being part of a small, but select squad.

Varian said: “Tuesday is likely to be the strongest day for us as hopefully Rahiebb will run well. We aren’t big on numbers for the meeting this year, but I would like to think we have a few nice chances going down there.”