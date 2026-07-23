All the latest on the John & Thady Gosden team heading for the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Thady Gosden retains plenty of faith that stable stalwart Trawlerman can turn the tables on his Ascot Gold Cup conqueror Scandinavia and serve up another thriller in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.

The sprightly eight-year-old will bid to dethrone Aidan O’Brien’s defending champion in the two mile Group One contest when spearheading the Gosdens team at this year’s renewal of the five-day meeting which starts on Tuesday.

Round one between the pair served up an all-time classic at Royal Ascot, with the son of Justify getting the better of an epic battle by a head to wrestle the crown jewel in the staying division away from the Godolphin-owned gelding.

However, with that being the son of Golden Horn’s first appearance of the season, Thady, who trains Trawlerman alongside his dad John, believes the roles can be reversed this time.