Qatar Goodwood Festival: Friday tips and opinion including the King George Stakes

Ian Ogg, Andrew Asquith and David Ord look ahead to day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival following Friday's confirmations.
The King George Qatar Stakes is a pure test of speed – who do you like for this?
David Ord: It screams NIGHT RAIDER doesn't it? It's a huge week for Wathnan Racing and he's a big player in this. Karl Burke's charge has bundles of natural speed and started his season with wins in the Palace House and Temple Stakes.
He was back to his trailblazing ways in the King Charles II last time but was undone by a low draw but still shaped as if in top form and he's an improved model this season. He'll take some pegging back.
Andrew Asquith: NIGHT RAIDER appears to have turned a corner this season and this sharp test will be tailormade to his usual run style. He proved better than ever when beat Rumstar in the Palace House and American Affair in the Temple and he left the impression he’s still at the top of his game at Royal Ascot last time. Night Raider was scuppered by a low draw on that occasion, emerging best of his group, and this track will suit him better.
Ian Ogg: Away from the market leaders, ARGENTINE TANGO appeals as one who might be able to fare better than her price suggests. She was a busy juvenile, running 12 times, including when second here in the Molecomb Stakes and has pace to burn. She has plenty to find with the likes of Night Raider but has proved that she has trained on and I wonder if getting her head in front again at Ayr - on soft - will have done her confidence the world of good so, for all that she has it to do, I can see her making her presence felt on a track that suits.
It’s early days with the Golden Mile but give us a horse on your shortlist?
AA: The lightly-raced BEAGLE BAY has to be high on the shortlist. He has won three of his four starts this season, and the form of his latest win at Sandown received a big boost when the runner-up went on to win the John Smith’s Cup at York next time.
He travelled through that race like a horse who has plenty more to offer and the handicapper may have taken a chance by only nudging him up 5lb in the weights, especially as he’s not stopped progressing yet.
DO: I'd be very interested in MISTER WINSTON for the Andrew Balding team if he lands a nice low draw. He was good at Epsom two starts ago and found the racing coming too soon when turned out under a penalty at Royal Ascot.
Freshened up since, he ran well at this track on his sole previous appearance here and a race like this should really play to his strengths.
IO: The early 20/1 is a distant memory for SCOVILLE who is now among the market leaders but it will only take a low draw for his odds to contract further. He looked a very exciting prospect when winning his first two starts but lost his way after that and has paid the price with gelding and wind operations.
He showed plenty of pace in the Royal Hunt Cup when beating all bar Indalo of the low numbers on his first start after the latter procedure and that's an asset that should stand him in good stead in this contest. He's open to improvement after just seven starts but already looks well treated racing off 98 having been allotted an initial mark of 105 last term.
One more horse who takes the eye for Friday please?
DO: It just didn't happen for INTO THE LIGHT at Royal Ascot but he strikes me as the sort to quickly bounce back in the World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap.
After all the form of his head defeat to Lost Boys at Sandown could hardly have worked out better and there were excuses for his effort in the King George V Stakes as he was slowly away, forced to challenge wide and looked after when his chance had gone. He's better than that and William Buick is already chalked up to ride.
IO: Anything Wathnan Racing run this week will be worth a second look and SILVER LAKE takes the eye; she has entries in the last two races.
She has improved with each start for all that she didn't live up to market expectations when only third at Wolverhampton on her third start behind one who had shaped well in a useful novice at Newbury. That may well have helped her start life at the right end of the handicap and she duly made a winning start in that sphere at Salisbury and there should be a good deal more to come from this expensive yearling purchase.
AA: TALK OF NEW YORK should be very hard to beat in the Thoroughbred Stakes. He looked a high-class prospect when routing his opposition at Sandown two starts back and he didn’t look out of place in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, not beaten far by two of the best three-year-old milers around in Bow Echo and Gstaad. Talk of New York still looked a little rough around the edges, so there should be even more to come, and he will appreciate this drop in class.
More on Qatar Goodwood Festival
- Goodwood Day One Jury and Tips
- Goodwood Day Two Jury and Tips
- Goodwood Day Three Jury and tips
- John & Thady Gosden: Our Goodwood team
- Roger Varian: My Goodwood team
- Andrew Balding: My Goodwood team
- Aidan O'Brien: My three Goodwood stars
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