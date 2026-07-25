Qatar Goodwood Festival: Friday tips and opinion including the King George Stakes

Ian Ogg, Andrew Asquith and David Ord look ahead to day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival following Friday's confirmations.

The King George Qatar Stakes is a pure test of speed – who do you like for this? David Ord: It screams NIGHT RAIDER doesn't it? It's a huge week for Wathnan Racing and he's a big player in this. Karl Burke's charge has bundles of natural speed and started his season with wins in the Palace House and Temple Stakes. He was back to his trailblazing ways in the King Charles II last time but was undone by a low draw but still shaped as if in top form and he's an improved model this season. He'll take some pegging back. Andrew Asquith: NIGHT RAIDER appears to have turned a corner this season and this sharp test will be tailormade to his usual run style. He proved better than ever when beat Rumstar in the Palace House and American Affair in the Temple and he left the impression he’s still at the top of his game at Royal Ascot last time. Night Raider was scuppered by a low draw on that occasion, emerging best of his group, and this track will suit him better. Ian Ogg: Away from the market leaders, ARGENTINE TANGO appeals as one who might be able to fare better than her price suggests. She was a busy juvenile, running 12 times, including when second here in the Molecomb Stakes and has pace to burn. She has plenty to find with the likes of Night Raider but has proved that she has trained on and I wonder if getting her head in front again at Ayr - on soft - will have done her confidence the world of good so, for all that she has it to do, I can see her making her presence felt on a track that suits.

Night Raider wins the Temple Stakes

It’s early days with the Golden Mile but give us a horse on your shortlist? AA: The lightly-raced BEAGLE BAY has to be high on the shortlist. He has won three of his four starts this season, and the form of his latest win at Sandown received a big boost when the runner-up went on to win the John Smith’s Cup at York next time. He travelled through that race like a horse who has plenty more to offer and the handicapper may have taken a chance by only nudging him up 5lb in the weights, especially as he’s not stopped progressing yet. DO: I'd be very interested in MISTER WINSTON for the Andrew Balding team if he lands a nice low draw. He was good at Epsom two starts ago and found the racing coming too soon when turned out under a penalty at Royal Ascot. Freshened up since, he ran well at this track on his sole previous appearance here and a race like this should really play to his strengths. IO: The early 20/1 is a distant memory for SCOVILLE who is now among the market leaders but it will only take a low draw for his odds to contract further. He looked a very exciting prospect when winning his first two starts but lost his way after that and has paid the price with gelding and wind operations. He showed plenty of pace in the Royal Hunt Cup when beating all bar Indalo of the low numbers on his first start after the latter procedure and that's an asset that should stand him in good stead in this contest. He's open to improvement after just seven starts but already looks well treated racing off 98 having been allotted an initial mark of 105 last term.

Mister Winston wins the finale at Newmarket