Q&A with Champion Jockey Billy Loughnane

Racing’s rising star, Billy Loughnane is confirmed as the 2026 Champion Flat Jockey, with 159 wins to his name (and counting) and an impressive strike rate of 20% for the season.
The 20-year-old is the youngest jockey to win the prestigious title for more than a century, since Charlie Elliot won the 1923 title.
Q&A with Billy Loughnane, Champion Jockey for 2026
1. You are set to become the youngest champion jockey in over 100 years. What does it actually mean to you?
"It would mean a lot! There are so many amazing jockeys riding in Britain, so to be in this position is something I’m incredibly proud of. It’s taken a lot of hard work, and I’ve had brilliant support from so many people along the way."
2. What would 10-year-old Billy make of where you are now?
"He probably wouldn’t believe it! I have always wanted to be a jockey ever since I first got put on a horse when I was small and to be emulating some greats like Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori, Oisin Murphy and William Buick to name but a few is incredible."
3. Is there anyone you’ve always looked up to or found inspiring outside of racing?
"AP McCoy was someone I idolised growing up. To be champion jockey 20 years in a row is just extraordinary and I’m not sure that’s a record that will ever be beaten. His work ethic, dedication and desire to keep winning, even after achieving so much, were incredible."
4. Do you think you’ve changed as a person since becoming a professional jockey? If so, how?
"Yes, definitely. I think I’ve grown up a lot since I started riding professionally at 16, but I’m still learning so much every day. I’m lucky to be surrounded by some brilliant people and experienced jockeys who I continue to learn from."
5. What’s the biggest misconception people have about you or about what it’s like to be a jockey at your age?
"People probably don’t realise quite how much goes into it away from the racecourse. It’s not just turning up and riding a few horses. There are early mornings, long days travelling and a huge amount of work behind the scenes. You have to be incredibly dedicated."
6. You’re competing against jockeys with years more experience than you. What do you think you bring to the weighing room that perhaps they don’t?
"I wouldn’t say I bring anything they don’t. There are some brilliant jockeys in the weighing room and I’m still learning so much from riding against them every day. I’ve been very lucky that trainers and owners have shown a lot of confidence in me and given me some great opportunities. I just try to make the most of the opportunities and keep improving."
7. Looking back over the season so far, is there one ride or moment that stands out as particularly special to you, perhaps one that means more to you than people might realise?
"The ride on Bow Echo in the Guineas is one race I love watching back. We’d walked the track so many times and watched endless replays of the race, so for everything to go exactly as we’d planned was incredibly satisfying. As a jockey, it’s one of those races I could happily watch back over and over again, and I’m sure I always will.
8. Is there a ride from this season that you think sums up the jockey you’ve become?
"Probably Bow Echo in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood. Looking back at Ascot, I felt I could have done a few things differently, so I wanted to learn from that. I’d watched plenty of replays of the Sussex Stakes and knew I needed to trust the horse and produce him late."
9. When you do become champion, what’s the first thing you think you’ll want to do once the dust has settled?
"Not a huge amount will change, to be honest. I’m still trying to beat the all-time record for the number of winners in a calendar year, so that will keep me busy for the rest of the year. I’ll have a week’s holiday at some point, which I’m looking forward to, and I’ll be riding a bit in Dubai over the winter. It’ll be more of the same really, but I’m looking forward to having my friends and family at Ascot on Champions Day and celebrating with them."
10. Years from now, when you look back on this chapter of your career, what do you think you’ll remember most about this season?
"I’ll look back on it with a lot of pride. I’ve had some fantastic opportunities and ridden some brilliant horses, but hopefully this is just the beginning. I’d like to think there are plenty more big-race winners and successful seasons ahead of me."
More on British Champions Day 2026
- Aidan O'Brien: My Ascot chances and why stick at 10f with Constitution River?
- Andrew Balding praying for perfect swansong with Kalpana
- Timeform: Champion Stakes analysis
- What makes Billy Loughnane stand out from the rest?
- Simon Holt on expecting the unexpected at Ascot
- Podcast team weigh up Champions Sprint 'banker' Almeraq
- David Ord on why William Haggas is backing the title underdog
- Ben Linfoot on the big questions heading into Ascot
- Andrew Asquith tackles Champions Day in Weekend View
- Matt Brocklebank reveals his Champions Day shortlist
- William Haggas on his British Champions Day team
- Andrew Balding on his British Champions Day team
- Richard Brown on Wathnan's Ascot team
- Nemone Routh on the Aga Khan Stud's Ascot team
- Tom Fanshawe on Kind Of Blue's Champion Sprint claims
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