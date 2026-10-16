Q&A with Champion Jockey Billy Loughnane

The 20-year-old is the youngest jockey to win the prestigious title for more than a century, since Charlie Elliot won the 1923 title.

Q&A with Billy Loughnane, Champion Jockey for 2026

1. You are set to become the youngest champion jockey in over 100 years. What does it actually mean to you?

"It would mean a lot! There are so many amazing jockeys riding in Britain, so to be in this position is something I’m incredibly proud of. It’s taken a lot of hard work, and I’ve had brilliant support from so many people along the way."

2. What would 10-year-old Billy make of where you are now?

"He probably wouldn’t believe it! I have always wanted to be a jockey ever since I first got put on a horse when I was small and to be emulating some greats like Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori, Oisin Murphy and William Buick to name but a few is incredible."

3. Is there anyone you’ve always looked up to or found inspiring outside of racing?

"AP McCoy was someone I idolised growing up. To be champion jockey 20 years in a row is just extraordinary and I’m not sure that’s a record that will ever be beaten. His work ethic, dedication and desire to keep winning, even after achieving so much, were incredible."

4. Do you think you’ve changed as a person since becoming a professional jockey? If so, how?

"Yes, definitely. I think I’ve grown up a lot since I started riding professionally at 16, but I’m still learning so much every day. I’m lucky to be surrounded by some brilliant people and experienced jockeys who I continue to learn from."

5. What’s the biggest misconception people have about you or about what it’s like to be a jockey at your age?

"People probably don’t realise quite how much goes into it away from the racecourse. It’s not just turning up and riding a few horses. There are early mornings, long days travelling and a huge amount of work behind the scenes. You have to be incredibly dedicated."

6. You’re competing against jockeys with years more experience than you. What do you think you bring to the weighing room that perhaps they don’t?

"I wouldn’t say I bring anything they don’t. There are some brilliant jockeys in the weighing room and I’m still learning so much from riding against them every day. I’ve been very lucky that trainers and owners have shown a lot of confidence in me and given me some great opportunities. I just try to make the most of the opportunities and keep improving."