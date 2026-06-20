Orthodox won the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

Orthodox (9/2) finished with a rattle to win the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot for Clive Cox and Rossa Ryan.

A trio of Wesley Ward trained runners set the pace, one on the far side, one in the middle and one towards the stands' side and at the two furlong marker few of the field were within hailing distance. The race quickly changed complexion though as Ryan got a fair tune out of Orthodox - a well-backed winner at Salisbury on debut - who made up his ground in taking style to win impressively. The margin back to the second, El Floridita (150/1), was three and a half lengths with Mussab (66/1) a neck away in third. Cox said: “He is so talented, and so fast, and in his work at home I thought the guys riding the lead horses were getting it wrong a few times, but clearly not. “He has trained so well in the meantime since Salisbury, and he has been really special at home. He is maturing, but he is still a baby. This was a huge step, but I’m just so proud the way he has carried it out. I’m pleased for Rossa as well. He is an absolute christian. He has got a wonderful mind and please God, we can continue the journey. “I think six furlongs will be within his compass. He is just a really nice horse. Kevin Harris, who rides him at home, but everyone has been instrumental in his development. He was really raw the first time he went to Salisbury, but he has come forward since then. I’m proud of everyone, especially the horse. It is a wonderful feeling.

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