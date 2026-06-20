Orthodox won the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

Orthodox (9/2) finished with a rattle to win the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot for Clive Cox and Rossa Ryan.
A trio of Wesley Ward trained runners set the pace, one on the far side, one in the middle and one towards the stands' side and at the two furlong marker few of the field were within hailing distance.
The race quickly changed complexion though as Ryan got a fair tune out of Orthodox - a well-backed winner at Salisbury on debut - who made up his ground in taking style to win impressively.
The margin back to the second, El Floridita (150/1), was three and a half lengths with Mussab (66/1) a neck away in third.
Cox said: “He is so talented, and so fast, and in his work at home I thought the guys riding the lead horses were getting it wrong a few times, but clearly not.
“He has trained so well in the meantime since Salisbury, and he has been really special at home. He is maturing, but he is still a baby. This was a huge step, but I’m just so proud the way he has carried it out. I’m pleased for Rossa as well. He is an absolute christian. He has got a wonderful mind and please God, we can continue the journey.
“I think six furlongs will be within his compass. He is just a really nice horse. Kevin Harris, who rides him at home, but everyone has been instrumental in his development. He was really raw the first time he went to Salisbury, but he has come forward since then. I’m proud of everyone, especially the horse. It is a wonderful feeling.
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“Reckless Abandon won this and then went to the Prix Robert Papin, which was five and a half furlongs in the old days, but is six furlongs now. The five furlong options tend to dry up a little but now, but I think he will get six furlongs quite comfortably.
“Jason Goddard, the owner, was very lucky with Supremacy, but fingers crossed this fella is at least going to replicate him.
“We have trained his relations Heartache, and the dam Heartwarming. They were good fillies, but he is pretty special. He is the next level.”
Ryan added: “He’s a smart horse. We’ve always held him in high regard, and he’s taken a massive step forward from his first run.
"It can be tricky come in here with one run, but we had a great gallop to aim at and I was just glad for Jason, Clive and everyone there - they do a fantastic job. I was a small bit worried would we see what we see on the gallops in the morning, but we saw it today in a true-run race.
"He’s got a smart future ahead of him. He’s naturally quick and he’s got a great make-up - he’s very chilled out, nothing bothers him, and I think stepping up to six will be no problem. He’s one to get up and be excited about in the morning.
“Mentally he’s different gravy. Nothing bothers him. I have not dealt with a horse like this lad before and it’s quite exciting.”
El speedster
Nigel Tinkler, trainer of El Floridita, said: "He was sold at the Goffs Sale on Monday and he cost them £100,000, but I think it was money well spent now. I sold a third of him that day and I don’t know now if I should be really pleased or not, but it's nice to have these American fellas putting their money where their mouth is, so best of luck to them.
"I thought he’d finish in the first six or seven and I’d have taken sixth. Obviously the winner won very easily, but ours was given a great ride by Rowan [Scott] so happy days.
"He’s not very big but he’s strong. He thinks he’s too good for this place. He’s full of confidence and is a lovely little horse. He’ll stay at this trip. He’s a five-furlong speedster and he’ll go for all those good races now, and definitely the Molecomb.
"He’ll stay with me hopefully.”
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