Multiple tips for today: Royal Ascot Lucky 15

Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for Royal Ascot

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear when watching racing, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

Charyn - 14:30 Ascot

CHARYN is still improving and was the only one to come out of the pack and trouble the well-positioned Audience in the Lockinge last time. He can turn the tables with him with this uphill finish in his favour and land a first Group 1. Twilight Calls - 15:45 Ascot

The Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last month has worked out extremely well with Kerdos (5th) and a Mitbaahy (7th) both winning Group 2’s on their next starts and TWILIGHT CALLS shaped like the one to take out of the race having been slowly away under Ryan Moore before rattling home to take fourth.A well-run race over five-furlongs on fast ground at Ascot are his optimum conditions - he’s finished second and fourth in the last two runnings of the King Charles III Stakes – and he can make it third time lucky in what is a very open sprint division.

Notable Speech - 16:25 Ascot

NOTABLE SPEECH had Rosallion’s measure in the 2000 Guineas and there’s little reason to see the form being reversed. Charlie Appleby’s colt didn’t run as a two-year-old, he only made his debut in January this year, and that run at Newmarket was his first on the grass, so there’s every reason to expect more improvement to come from him. Israr - 17:40 Ascot