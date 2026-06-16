Mission Central won the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore have now won every Group 1 race at Royal Ascot after Mission Central pounced late in the King Charles III Stakes.
The 14/1 chance was barely in the television picture as the camera focused on Overpass who was being challenged by Jakajaro - who had been up there throughout - and Rayevka.
Suddenly in the bottom of the shot, the familiar colours of Michael Tabor appeared motoring home close to the stands' rail and Mission Central flashed across the line with Rayevka with a photo finish soon called.
The Australian sprinter and 10/3 favourite Overpass was third with Rosy Affair fourth.
Overpass ran a remarkable race, on the early speed, headed and then forcing his way back into contention but he had no answer to the unstoppable combination of Moore and O'Brien.
O'Brien said of the three-year-old: "What an incredible ride. He is a very fast horse and is now unbeaten this year. He has progressed with every run.
“They went hard, which suited him. In all his races he has been very forward as they don’t go very fast, and he has an awful lot of speed. Ryan gave him a great ride as he knew they were going really hard, but he really motivated him inside the last furlong. I’m delighted for everyone.
“They went very hard today and the five furlongs suited him, but he could get further again. He is getting quicker and that is why we have campaigned him over five furlongs this season. I’m delighted really.
“He had been trained for this race, but Ryan gave him a brilliant ride.”
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Francis Graffard said of Rayevka: “She has an amazing turn of foot over that distance. When she came she really came strongly. I thought it was in the bag, but on the post I knew I was beaten, but the winner finished really strongly too.
“The drop back in distance has been key to me. She showed in Dubai that six furlongs is too long for her. Five furlongs on fast ground meant this was the race for her. She was in top form, and she proved it on the track.
“You can’t be frustrated. It is a fantastic run from my mare and hopefully she will be able to win a Group 1 this year. She needs fast ground, that is why I didn’t run her in the Abbaye last year. I think over five furlongs on fast ground she is competitive so she might come back over here.”
Bjorn Baker was delighted with Overpass' run in defeat, commenting: "He went super, he did us very proud. I just said he's not quite a champion in terms of Australia, but he's our champion, and he delivered for us again. It's absolutely special to be here, and I personally want to get back competing, but he did us very proud. When you're from Woodville in New Zealand like me and you're training in Sydney and living the dream, we always look at the positive. We beat 23 others!
"He's gone amazingly. He's a war horse to travel over. We were always a little bit worried about the rise, and maybe that was the difference between winning and losing. He didn't quite nail the gate like we thought he would today - I'm pretty confident often we get that right back home, but look, I've been beaten by two of the best trainers in the world. Tell you what, I want to beat them next time!
"In Australia we love an underdog and we'll have a try. Trust me, I haven't bought this hat for nothing!"
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