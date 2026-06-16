Mission Central won the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction & replay

The 14/1 chance was barely in the television picture as the camera focused on Overpass who was being challenged by Jakajaro - who had been up there throughout - and Rayevka.

Suddenly in the bottom of the shot, the familiar colours of Michael Tabor appeared motoring home close to the stands' rail and Mission Central flashed across the line with Rayevka with a photo finish soon called.

The Australian sprinter and 10/3 favourite Overpass was third with Rosy Affair fourth.

Overpass ran a remarkable race, on the early speed, headed and then forcing his way back into contention but he had no answer to the unstoppable combination of Moore and O'Brien.

O'Brien said of the three-year-old: "What an incredible ride. He is a very fast horse and is now unbeaten this year. He has progressed with every run.

“They went hard, which suited him. In all his races he has been very forward as they don’t go very fast, and he has an awful lot of speed. Ryan gave him a great ride as he knew they were going really hard, but he really motivated him inside the last furlong. I’m delighted for everyone.

“They went very hard today and the five furlongs suited him, but he could get further again. He is getting quicker and that is why we have campaigned him over five furlongs this season. I’m delighted really.

“He had been trained for this race, but Ryan gave him a brilliant ride.”