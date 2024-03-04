Midlands National tips: Best antepost bets for Uttoxeter feature

Rory Delargy and David Massey return with a long-range look ahead to the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.
1pt win My Silver Lining at 10/1 (bet365, Unibet)
1pt win Dom of Mary at 16/1 (bet365, Unibet)
Top of the list for the Midlands National is the progressive stayer MY SILVER LINING, who remains on a fair mark after an excellent second in the Haydock Park Grand National Trial last time.
Emma Lavelle’s grey mare has been a picture of consistency of late, with her Haydock effort following a win in the Classic Chase at Warwick, and on both occasions she has jumped really well from a position on front end, not needing to dominate and clearly improved for the recent switch to marathon chases.
The daughter of Cloudings has already raced 12 times over fences and there is a clear discrepancy between what she’s achieved at short of 3m (3P35) compared to over 3m1f and further (11112), with her last two runs clear personal bests.
She outjumped her rivals last time and still looked the likeliest winner jumping the last before finding Yeah Man’s strong kick too much, but she had the much-touted Iron Bridge back in third and is fancied to confirm the form for all she will be 4lb worse off for a six-length beating of Jonjo O’Neill’s stayer. The longer trip seems likely to suits a mare who keeps progressing as her stamina is drawn out, and the fact that she jumps so fluently is an undervalued positive in such races.
David Bridgwater’s DOM OF MARY is building a solid case for consideration, too. He was something of a slow burner last year, steadily improving as he took small steps up in trip, but since tackling more extreme distances this year has looked much improved, and this race always looked like it would fit nicely into his season.
Clearly in need of his initial outing of the season at Plumpton, he caught the eye in the Jewson Handicap Chase won by Malina Girl at Cheltenham in November. After being held up for much of the contest, he moved into contention on the long run between three out and two out, only to make a bad mistake, one that had Caoilin Quinn calling a cab, and that effectively ended his chance, for all he plugged on again to be sixth.
There were no such mistakes in the Sussex Grand National at Plumpton on his next start, though. With the headgear back on, he travelled better than anything, and challenging between rivals in the home straight, he went right away from his opponents in the final two furlongs to register a ten-length success.
A 9lb rise for that win was entirely justified, as he demonstrated when running off his revised mark at Sandown last time, that despite the 3m trip being too short for him. Going a step quicker than he had at Plumpton saw one or two jumping errors creep back in, but in finishing a close third he lost absolutely nothing in defeat, and merely gave the impression that a step back up to a marathon trip would see him in an even better light.
You’ll have noticed that he’s not without blemish in the jumping department and if there’s an Achilles heel, then it’ll be that rather than the ground, which we believe he’ll be fine on.
However, back up to this extreme distance means they’ll be going a step slower and as such, he should have more time to measure his fences up. In fairness, his only fall came on his chase debut and he didn’t make a single mistake when winning at Plumpton, his jumping not only holding up but proving an asset that day, so there’s every reason to believe it’ll be alright on the night, as Denis Norden might have said.
The 16/1 around looks a very fair price given his progressive profile, and we envisage him starting much shorter on the day.
Nov 20 - 1pt win The Big Breakaway in Coral Welsh Grand National at 14/1 (LOST)
Nov 27 - 1pt win Torn And Frayed in Virgin Bet December Gold Cup at 25/1 (LOST)
Jan 15 - 2pts win Gentleman de Mee in Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at 3/1 (LOST)
Dec 4 - 0.5pts e.w. Captain Guinness in Champion Chase at 20/1; 0.5pts e.w. Haddex Des Obeaux in Champion Chase at 50/1
Dec 18 - 1pt win Irish Point in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham at 16/1 (General)
Jan 2 - 1pt e.w Corach Rambler in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 33/1 (General - 1/5 1,2,3)
Jan 8 - 1pt e.w. Banbridge in Ryanair Chase at 20/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3) – minimum 16/1
Jan 22 - 1pt win Favori De Champdou in National Hunt Chase at 16/1 (bet365, Unibet)
Jan 29 - 0.5pts e.w. Excelero in Boodles Fred Winter at 14/1 (NRNB General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5); 0.5pts e.w. Corach Rambler in Cheltenham Gold Cup at 25/1 (bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes)
Feb 12 - 0.5pts e.w. Let It Rain in Weatherbys Champion Bumper at 16/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3 NRNB); 0.5pts e.w. Brechin Castle in Weatherbys Champion Bumper at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3 NRNB)
Mar 4 - 1pt win My Silver Lining at 10/1 (Bet365, Unibet); 1pt win Dom of Mary at 16/1 (Bet365, Unibet)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.