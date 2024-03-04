Midlands National tips: Best antepost bets for Uttoxeter feature

Top of the list for the Midlands National is the progressive stayer MY SILVER LINING, who remains on a fair mark after an excellent second in the Haydock Park Grand National Trial last time.

Emma Lavelle’s grey mare has been a picture of consistency of late, with her Haydock effort following a win in the Classic Chase at Warwick, and on both occasions she has jumped really well from a position on front end, not needing to dominate and clearly improved for the recent switch to marathon chases.

The daughter of Cloudings has already raced 12 times over fences and there is a clear discrepancy between what she’s achieved at short of 3m (3P35) compared to over 3m1f and further (11112), with her last two runs clear personal bests.

She outjumped her rivals last time and still looked the likeliest winner jumping the last before finding Yeah Man’s strong kick too much, but she had the much-touted Iron Bridge back in third and is fancied to confirm the form for all she will be 4lb worse off for a six-length beating of Jonjo O’Neill’s stayer. The longer trip seems likely to suits a mare who keeps progressing as her stamina is drawn out, and the fact that she jumps so fluently is an undervalued positive in such races.

David Bridgwater’s DOM OF MARY is building a solid case for consideration, too. He was something of a slow burner last year, steadily improving as he took small steps up in trip, but since tackling more extreme distances this year has looked much improved, and this race always looked like it would fit nicely into his season.

Clearly in need of his initial outing of the season at Plumpton, he caught the eye in the Jewson Handicap Chase won by Malina Girl at Cheltenham in November. After being held up for much of the contest, he moved into contention on the long run between three out and two out, only to make a bad mistake, one that had Caoilin Quinn calling a cab, and that effectively ended his chance, for all he plugged on again to be sixth.

There were no such mistakes in the Sussex Grand National at Plumpton on his next start, though. With the headgear back on, he travelled better than anything, and challenging between rivals in the home straight, he went right away from his opponents in the final two furlongs to register a ten-length success.