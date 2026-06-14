Only two horses had won back-to-back renewals of the 'All-Star Grand Prix' but second favourite Meisho Tabaru made it three, following in the steps of his sire, Gold Ship, and Chrono Genesis.

In doing so, Meisho Tabaru reversed the form of his seasonal return when second to Croix Du Nord in the Osaka Hai in April, getting the better of last year's Group 3 ParisLongchamp winner (beating Daryz in the Arc prep, the Prix du Prince d'Orange) by a neck with Danon Decile - fifth in last year's Juddmonte International - two and a half lengths away in third.

A downpour before the race saw the quick ground turn yielding which was good news for Meisho Tabaru who broke smartly from his outside berth and settled in second behind Cosmo Kuranda. Meisho Tabaru hit the front with a furlong to run and had enough in the locker to hold off a sustained challenge from Croix Du Nord.

The winner was ridden by Yutake Take who extended his own domestic record as the oldest jockey to win a Group 1 at the tender age of 57. It was an 86th top level success for Take and a second for trainer Mamoru Ishibashi.

A tilt at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is on the agenda for Meisho Tabaru and Take said: "I think we can head to France with our heads held high.

“When it started raining just before the race, I felt as though the late owner Yoshio Matsumoto had sent it down from heaven.

"Since races are unpredictable, I stayed flexible and settled in second position, and we were able to race in good rhythm. When Croix du Nord closed in before the wire, I thought, “Please, not this time!”

"I felt that Meisho Tabaru was in really good form and the strongest today."

Meisho Tabaru is 50/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp in October.