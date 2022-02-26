Cap Du Nord capped a day to remember for Christian Williams as he led home a one-two for the yard at Kempton after Win My Wings had won the Eider at Newcastle. Recap the action.

1636: I'm far too slow a typist to transcribe a live interview with Ted Walsh but he's very happy with Any Second Now and keen enough on his chance in the Grand National. He's giving the interviewer plenty of time and reminiscing about Papillon and Seabass. He's hopeful that Mark Walsh will take the ride in Liverpool but the owner, JP McManus, does have other options for the race. We're entering the realms of bumpers as the afternoon action draws towards a close and that seems to be a suitable cut off point with the Saudi Cup still 50 minutes away. I hope you've found a few more winners than me during the course of the day (not hard!) and have enjoyed the racing. I'll be back anon and I hope you'll join me then.

Nice debut - King Of Time cost 475,000gns as a yearling, and this son of Kingman puts in an eye-catching performance first time out at Lingfield for Robert Winston, Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

1629: Sky Bet have given Any Second Now a quote of 10/1 for the Aintree Grand National and Donn McClean is singing his praises on Racing TV. Debece leads at Newcastle by about eight lengths. He's jumping well and has four more to take. Mister Whitaker is passed for second by Informateur and Do Your Job. Three in a line two out. A better jump from Do Your Job at the last and he's driven out for a narrow success by Luca Morgan; Michael Scudamore was the trainer of the 5/2 favourite. He didn't appear to have a lot in hand at the finish on his handicap debut but there's room for improvement in his fencing.

🥊 Any Second Now vs Escaria Ten - fabulous stuff at @Fairyhouse



Any Second Now vs Escaria Ten - fabulous stuff at Fairyhouse. A brilliant finish to the G3 Bobbyjo Chase which goes the way of Any Second Now for Ted Walsh & continues the stunning run of form for Mark Walsh

1617: I'd completely forgotten about the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse but there's a good line-up for the Grade Three and all four runners could take their chance in the Aintree Grand National, all being well. Burrows Saint is 6/5 with Escaria Ten 13/8. The grey outsider of four Coko Beach leads into the straight for the first time. Mullins has won eight of the last 10 renewals with Gordon Elliott claiming the other two. Total domination. Few changes to the order as they pass halfway. Any Second Now watches on from the rear. There's a line of three in front of him with five fences and seven furlongs left. Lining up at Newcastle, I quite fancy Do Your Job there. Two to go at Fairyhouse and Escaria Ten goes three clear. Any Second Now in pursuit with Burrows Saint last. Escaria Ten under a ride at the last where he's joined. He battled back but it's gone to the judge, I can't split them on the angle I saw. Has Ted Walsh broken the duopoly? Waiting for the call...."First number one, Any Second Now." The McManus owned gelding was returned at 6/1.

Storm Dennis flies home to bring the roof off Kempton for favourite backers. A double for Tom Cannon and Chris Gordon.



A double for @tomcannon2 & @chrisgordon68



Storm Dennis flies home to bring the roof off Kempton for favourite backers. A double for Tom Cannon and Chris Gordon.

1609: Bob Baffert has sent out Pinehurst to win at Riyadh and there's still the Saudi Cup to come at 1730. Gats And Co has won with rather more ease for the Braces at Chepstow - the last two races have been won by wide margins. I hope you went long on distances. The field at Kempton are quite well strung out early on as Flashing Glance leads by half a dozen. They've just jumped a hurdle that will be the last next time. The Nicholls runner is in second, ahead of Storm Dennis and Stoner's Choice. They've closed right up on the leader now. Four to jump, plenty of racing left. Herbiers creeps closer on the inside. On the turn. How much will Dargiannini find for pressure? He has the lead but is challenged. Four in a line at the last. Agonising if you were on Dargiannini who was only third behind Storm Dennis and Cary's Commodity. There must have been some good late money for the winner who was returned the 7/2 favourite and was completing a double for Gordon and Cannon.

1602: Dixon is expecting a strong gallop in the upcoming handicap hurdle at Kempton. He thinks Herbier is still well handicapped but is concerned about the form of the yard. Dargiannini has eased a little after that early support but 'could be absolutely thrown in if he puts it all together' according to the pundit. It's 5/1 the field at present. It's been a lively market with Solwara One, Stoner's Choice, Storm Dennis and Lydford all attracting support.

Listen carefully to hear @jacktudor9 yell with joy across the line!



Cap Du Nord takes the Coral Trophy

1558: I caught the end of a Racing TV interview with Tudor and I think he said he wanted to ride Kitty's Light in the Kempton feature but that the trainer and the team told him to ride Cap Du Nord. He expects Kitty's Light to win a similar prize before too long. Cap Du Nord nearly went to Carlisle on Monday with connections eyeing the Challenger Series as they didn't think they'd make the cut this afternoon but they decided to take their chance and were suitably rewarded.

1553: Diocletian has planted himself at the start at Newcastle leaving just the four runners. The market is headed by the odds-on and unbeaten Soft Risk. No further drama at this stage. Race reports and reaction can be found on the news page or via the links at the top of this one. Here's a line from Gordon after winning the Dovecote: “I did have the Imperial Cup in mind instead of coming here, but while I love Sandown, when it rains, I would go there with no race to go to, I’m 90 per cent sure. “So, he is in the County Hurdle, but I think maybe he will go to Aintree. We’ll see. I can’t see any reason why he won’t go for the Grade One, but I haven’t had a drink in February and my judgement is not great!" Soft Risk is into second.....Since Day One leads and keeps him at bay, it's another for McCain.

1545: Winning rider Jack Tudor on ITV Racing: "Massive. Big race success. "He didn't go through with it the last day but I think our horses were a little bit wrong." Williams: "Brilliant, great, I was shouting for them all. "It's been a great day and they're good supporters of mine. He's just come back to himself in the last two or three weeks and he was well handicapped and had the form in the book." I don't think there's an interviewee who hasn't been asked about the rugby on ITV this afternoon - apparently coverage is on the channel after the racing. Who'd have guessed? It's been a good day for Wales on the track with Williams leading the way but it's also been a decent season for Sam Thomas who saddled the third there.

What a 30 minutes for @CWilliamsRacing!



What a 30 minutes for Christian Williams! Just shortly after winning the Eider Chase at Newcastle, he saddles the first two home in the big handicap at Kempton as Cap Du Nord beats Kitty's Light!

1535: The goggles are coming down. At Chepstow Mr Katanga has won by half the home straight which takes some doing. I wonder what the handicapper will do? It might not be pretty. Off at Kempton. There's plenty of competition for the early lead but Phoenix way is not among them as he's settled in last. The Big Breakaway won the race to lead but he's only marginally in front of Annsam and Enrilo. Phoenix Way has fallen. There are still four across the track contesting the lead which seems a little unusual in a three mile handicap. The Big Breakaway jumps left into Annsam and gets a reminder for his troubles. He's straighter at the next. Lalor ridden for a stride or two. Kitty's Light a few lengths off the pack with a circuit ahead. The Big Breakaway looks an awkward ride. He is still in front though as Annsam makes a mistake. Five Star Getaway goes nicely just in behind the lead as Lalor is pulled up with seven to jump. Good Boy Bobby makes ground on the outside, Beakstown another that's prominent. Kitty's Light creeps into it. The Big Breakaway backs out of it and another mistake from Annsam. Enrilo, Beakstown and Cap Du Nord turning in. Kitty's Light makes ground. Cap Du Nord goes clear and clears the last. It's a one-two for Christian Williams and a day to remember. Our Power was third.

Analyst Verdict



15.37 KEMPTON

CAP DU NORD took a step back in the right direction when third in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster and is well handicapped...



View the card > https://t.co/GFMApk45u7 pic.twitter.com/zHg76OvtPz — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) February 26, 2022

1528: Williams is making quite a name for himself as a trainer and his week could get even better if one of his three runners lands the upcoming Coral Trophy. Bell had a quick word with him on ITV and Williams suggested that Win My Wings, who comes to hand in the spring apparently, could return to France later this year. When asked what the plan was for her, he replied 'the Eider!' Five Star Getaway is 13/2 from 8s at Kempton and marginally the shortest of his three runners. He's just been interviewed by Machin and doesn't reveal anything about his trio. Evan Williams trains Annsam who carries the colours of Wayne Clifford who won the race with Pilgrims Bay in 2017. Williams is concerned about the form of the yard but his seven-year-old has live claims on the form of his defeat of Phoenix Way last time.

1516: Taking a turn ahead of the Vertem Eider. They've jumped the first of 26 fences. Eclair Surf and Court Master are one-two with Domaine de l'Isle in last. History Of Fashion has unseated his jockey and the leading fancy is an early casualty. A mistake by Danilo d'Airy but he's still front rank as they approach halfway. One or two jockeys are having to work quite hard but Tom Bellamy isn't one of them as Eclair Surf travels kindly on the front end. Ten furlongs left to race. Danilo D'Airy pulled up. Win My Wings into fourth. Innisfree Lad prominent. Win My Wings challenges Eclair Surf and hits the front. She quickly goes three clear. GAMBLE LANDED.

1511: Winning rider Tom Cannon on ITV Racing: "He's had a very hard race today. I like to think he might be better going the other way around. We'll see how he comes out of this." Aucunrisque is in the County Hurdle and is 14/1 (I think) with Sky Bet for the two mile handicap. ITV have just shown a graphic of unofficial times showing that Aucunrisque ran a marginally faster time than Knight Salute in winning the Adonis over the same course and distance. A good sprint handicap from Lingfield is underway and they're on the way to post for the Vertem Eider. The gambled on Win My Wings and Irish raider History Of Fashion are the 6/1 joint-favourites. A photo at Lingfield but the verdict goes to Soldier's Minute (6/1) who ran well in Listed level at the track last week. He's the second winner on today's card to have emerged from the Kachy Stakes.

📈 A rapid improver!



A rapid improver! Aucunrisque takes the step out of handicap company in his stride as he lands the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle for Chris Gordon and Tom Cannon

1457: Steven Packham, owner of Shallwehaveonemore, tells Bell that 'we're very hopeful'. "We think he's very good but he's got to go and prove it. I'm more nervous than I was last week (when Goshen ran)," he continues. Closing stages at Chepstow and Al Dancer is backing out of it. Destined To Shine and Eclair d'Ainay fight out the finish with the former going on to win tidily for Kerry Lee and Johnny Burke. Al Dancer rallied late on the day to finish a close-ish third. The winner has an entry in the Grand Annual. The money has come for Shallwehaveonemore who is 6/4 on the last show. Iceo takes them along from Aucunrisque. The favourite is on the inside in a share of third. Moriko De Vassy is being ridden to maintain his position in last. Aucunrisque has jumped into the lead with Frere d'Armes moving into second as Iceo comes under a very early ride. One or two not running their races. Shallwehaveonemore into second and on the shoulder of Aucunrisque and he comes under the pressure after a mistake at the second last. He's poor at the last too and won't catch Aucunrisque. The winner was well supported after declarations and is progressing nicely for Chris Gordon; he was returned at 3/1. Third home was the outsider Galore Desassences whose proximity will be used to hold the form down.

📊 Coral Trophy Handicap Chase: weight-adjusted ratings



Cap Du Nord comes out on top on our figures for @CWilliamsRacing



He's 15 lb lower than when a respectable fifth in this race last season and shaped well at Doncaster last time, faring best of those held up pic.twitter.com/HjawKZwcgP — Timeform (@Timeform) February 26, 2022

1449: There's a welcome opportunity to take a breath as the action has been rather thick and fast so far. Next up from Kempton is the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle where Shallwehaveonmore has been a little easy to back while support has come for Aucunrisque. There's also been cash for Iceo who has been backed to put a disappointing run at Cheltenham behind him while Tom Symonds is hopeful that Moriko De Vassy runs well enough to justify not going down the handicap route. Happy days for favourite backers at Newcastle, meanwhile, as Fonzerelli scores at 10/11. Russian Ruler was beaten favourite behind Moriko De Vassy last time but Henderson has confirmed that his charge has always been held in very high regard, he's just got to go out and do it on the track. This could turn out to be pretty reasonable form for the grade but I haven't a strong view as to how it will play out today. I'd edge towards Shallwehaveonemore who was only 11/2 to beat Constitution Hill in the Tolworth and whose other form stacks up well.

1434: I had half an ear on Fallon talking about Alenquer and he suggested, I think, that the Dubai Sheema Classic could be next and that the Lingfield track didn't play to his strengths. Cobden was suitably delighted with Pic d'Orhy and the jump at the last which he felt won them the race. Chapman shouts that Nicholls has now had three winners from his last seven runners. The tide has turned. As it always does. "Back to a flat track, we've seen the real Pic d'Orhy," the trainer tells Bell on ITV Racing. "That's probably the best I've seen him jump, he's obviously learning, and the plan now is to go to Aintree for the two and a half mile novice." Loading at Lingfield for a decent handicap where I wondered if Passionova might be a springer in the market but the support hasn't come. Imperial Sands is a solid favourite for Doyle. The pair are to the fore where they have Shoot To Kill for company. It didn't quite develop as I expected in the straight but one that did fly was Hafeet Alain who got a lovely split between runners to score for Richard Kingscote and Ed Walker.

🏆 A twelth win in the Pendil Novices’ Chase for @PFNicholls



A twelfth win in the Pendil Novices' Chase for Paul Nicholls. Pic D'Orhy gets back to winning ways with a nice performance at Kempton under a cracking ride from Harry Cobden

1425: Coming in at Kempton for the Pendil Novices' Chase. Minella Drama and Pic d'Orhy lead over the first two. At Chepstow, Ballyandy has hit the front. It's great to see the old boy back in winning form. He's been a terrific performer for his owners and trainer. In the home straight for the first time at Kempton where it would be rather more surprising if Twiston-Davies has a winner, his Goa Lil is in last and the outsider of the field. The first two are as they were with Fantastic Lady just ahead of Millers Bank. A good spectacle so far with the front two matching strides and jumping well. Six still to jump. Fantastic Lady creeps closer to the front duo on the outside. Millers Bank is waited with. Three to take in the straight. Little to choose between them but Millers Bank and Pic d'Orhy quicken to the last and the latter flew it and keeps on well. Its a twelfth win in the Pendil for Nicholls.

Analyst Verdict



14.25 KEMPTON

Paul Nicholls has an excellent record in this so PIC D'ORHY is taken to quickly shrug off a lesser run at Sandown and land...



View the card > https://t.co/JZI80cotJc pic.twitter.com/QcEpAVzEuZ — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) February 26, 2022

1416: A thrilling finish to the second at Newcastle sees 15/8 favourite Oscars Leader get up on the line. Ballyandy et al will be racing at Chepstow shortly but there's more graded action to focus on at Kempton. I'd quite like to see Millers Bank win this for the likeable Alex Hales but you're taking a fair chance given his form figures and I'm not sure 11/4 compensates sufficiently. Minella Drama is 15/8 and would be a notable winner for both Brian Hughes and Donald McCain. They've both enjoyed good seasons but much of their work has taken place away from the terrestrial tv cameras. Excuses can and have been made for Pic d'Orhy and I can see the argument that this test will suit but I feel his rating flatters him. He's out to 3s having opened up at 2/1. Money continues to come for Millers Bank ahead of an intriguing renewal of the Coral Pendil Novices' Chase.

❄️ The Winter Derby at Lingfield goes the way of Alenquer!



📉 The winner was matched at a high of 6.6 on @BetfairExchange.



❌ Hot favourite and eventual runner-up Lord North hit a low of 1.77.



pic.twitter.com/rwPepoKddG — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 26, 2022

1412: Harris is talking to Machin about Knight Salute. "This is a good horse. He's a workmanlike character at home but we worked him on Tuesday and he worked really well which was offputting! "I was a bit apprehensive today because these are good horses in there. He does as little as he can and still wins. He's pretty adaptable. I think my horse doesn't do anything in front." Knight Salute is 10/1 with Sky Bet for the JCB Triumph Hurdle. More from Brennan on the same channel. "We went faster than I thought we were going to go on paper which probably helped me. "He's probably the quickest horse over a hurdle I've ever ridden. "He stays very well. He's all guts. Cheltenham suits him. It's obviously very competitive but you've got to turn up and you've got to perform. "We'll give it a good go anyway."

🇯🇵 It’s all about Japan in Saudi Arabia!



🏇 Stay Foolish makes all to make it 3/3 on the card for Japan and @christo68914587! #権限pic.twitter.com/25D06yR9La — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 26, 2022

1404: Not many got seriously involved at Fairyhouse with a fall at the second last not helping, Icare Allen won hard held at 4/9 to strengthen Mullins' juvenile hand. We've heard that Lord North doesn't look at his best ahead of the Winter Derby and the run is also expected to bring on Alenquer. The favourite is the last to load. Al Zaraqaan leads from Alenquer at halfway with Fancy Man third, on the inside of Lord North. Three furlongs to run. Alenquer goes on approaching the turn but is tracked by Fancy Man and Lord North. Alenquer finds plenty and goes further clear for Cieren Fallon and Haggas. In Saudi, Stay Foolish has beaten Sonnboyliston and Siskany. It's another for Japan and Lemaire.

1358: "I always felt it was going to be cat and mouse with James Bowen and I was keen to be the cat," Brennan tells ITV Racing from aboard Knight Salute. "He's so quick at a hurdle, so accurate." Chapman believes the performance can be marked up considerably which is worth bearing in mind when you're looking at the Triumph Hurdle market. Lord North 'is definitely not looking his absolute best' Vanessa Pyle (?) tells Sky Sports Racing viewers. She believes he's going to tighten up for this run in the Winter Derby but he is the 6/5 favourite. "It's not a massive paddock positive," she concludes about the Gosdens' runner who 'definitely has plenty left on him'. The Norman Colfer Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle is underway with Icare Allen looking to advertise his own claims as well as those of Vauban and Fil Dor who finished in front of him last time. The Winter Derby and more action from Riyadh are also due off in a couple of minutes.

5️⃣/5️⃣ over hurdles!



⚔️ Knight Salute remains unbeaten since joining @MFHarrisRacing with victory in the Grade 2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at @kemptonparkrace under @PaddyBrennan81 pic.twitter.com/6YpghLDvOT — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) February 26, 2022

1343: At the start for race three from Chepstow which will be notable for followers of today's Members Extra selection. There's only quarter of an hour until the first from Fairyhouse for a Grade Three. The last two winners of that juvenile hurdle have been Teahupoo and Triumph Hurdle heroine Burning Victory. Grade One third Icare Allen is odds-on for this renewal, he's trained by Willie Mullins. Runners for the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton have had a look at a hurdle and are cantering back to the start. I don't suppose either race will have a significant impact on the Triumph Hurdle market but they're good races in their own right and there's always the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Fred Winter)....... Tile Tapper (4/1) featured among the morning market movers and he's justified that support in facile fashion at Chepstow for Chris Honour and Bryan Carver with the trainer giving a big celebratory punch as his charge crossed the line. Graystone has a four length lead in the Adonis and they're quite well strung out behind. It's early stages though. The principals have closed up as they approach the end of the back straight. Pleasant Man drops out tamely but Knight Salute eases into second. Paddy Brennan's mount jumps into the lead at the second last and goes on to win well but it could have been different had Teddy Blue not clattered the last and lost all momentum when challenging.

1:50 Kempton



The Adonis Grade 2 Juvenile Hurdle is next up at Kempton. @PatrickKennelly gets the unanimous vote from @MCYeeehaaa and @Ruby_Walsh for the unbeaten Knight Salute who arrives here defending an unbeaten record of 4-4 #FTHM #PPShops pic.twitter.com/4izQ3L8Cls — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) February 26, 2022

1336: Scott Dixon has recently opened a second training facility and now has bases at both Wolverhampton and Southwell. What better way to advertise your yard than by sending out a well backed winner, ridden by Doyle, on ITV Racing? Dan Skelton isn't on ITV Racing but he is on Racing TV and the bet365 Chase at Sandown (formerly the Whitbread amongst other things) is mooted as a potential target for Flegmatik although Skelton admits that his stamina could run out after the Pond Fence. There's no money for Pleasant Man at Kempton and Nicholls doesn't exude confidence when talking to Oli Bell. Bell goes onto speak to Milton Harris who has been very confident about his runner at times but he was more moderated in his language on this occasion, pointing to the penalty that Knight Salute has to carry. At Newcastle, the long odds-on Barrichello has duly obliged.

Smart Stat Of The Meeting



13.50 KEMPTON - PLEASANT MAN

21% Harry Cobden's strike rate in hurdles up to 2m 2f



Keep up with Smart Stats Live > https://t.co/4x3j2CqRuk pic.twitter.com/Anb5SlWxgT — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) February 26, 2022

1330: I didn't catch the ITV Racing interview with Harry Skelton but he's just been speaking to Racing TV. The ground is 'just on the slow side, especially on the bend there by the lake but it's drying out all day' he says. He pointed out that Flegmatik is still a fairly young horse and has really turned a corner. There could be more to come. Loading at Lingfield. One Night Stand leads Lord Riddiford and skip two clear into the straight. He ties up near the line but just holds on from Mondammej and Strong Power in a slightly surprising outcome. The winner was, though, very well backed and returned at 17/2.

Harry Skelton speaks with Alice Plunkett after winning the Coral 'Fail-To-Finish' Free Bets Handicap Chase on Flegmatik



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fkQLQLtgFY pic.twitter.com/tPDfV9FSKJ — ITV Racing (@itvracing) February 26, 2022

1323: The seven furlong 1351 Turf Sprint presented by stc is up in a couple of minutes from Riyadh and features Pogo, Naval Crown and Rohaan among others. That will quickly be followed by the Listed Hever Sprint Stakes from Lingfield where money has continued to come for Tone The Barone, he's now joint-favourite alongside Exalted Angel. About the only one that punters don't want to know is Lord Riddiford and he's now the outsider of the field. Naval Crown was drawn in 14 but managed to get to the front, he couldn't stay there though, weakening in the straight as several swept past him. They included Songline, another Japanese runner, again ridden by Lemaire, who edged home in a three-way finish that also included Happy Romance.

🏇 The (Grade 3) Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at @kemptonparkrace this afternoon is available as a 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨



📊 Weight-adjusted ratings

📝 Premium comments

⏱️ Pace Map

🕵️ Analyst's verdict

➕ more



Simply register for a free Timeform account & log in to access 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) February 26, 2022

1311: There are a few minutes behind time at Chepstow which is always handy. I'm not sure what has caused the delay but they are about to come out onto the course. At Kempton, I like Patroclus as I think he's a runner with plenty of potential but the likes of Deyrann De Carjac have much more experience and that could tell. They're in the home straight at Chepstow and Hacker Des Places is in front where he has been throughout. The starter at Kempton has his flag held aloft. They're racing. Hacker Des Places leads by four at the last where he wasn't foot perfect but stayed on his feet. He's returned the 2/1 favourite and those who backed Nicholls' 'Best Chance' rarely had a moment's worry. Deyrann De Carjac was an early and notable faller at Kempton - there's another circuit to go. One True King has made a mistake or two. Neil The Legend has been pulled up. Flegmatik is being given a patient ride but creeps into contention easily. Patroclus leads on the home turn but only narrowly. Flegmatik challenges and leads at the second last, he's quickly clear. That looked competitive but the top-weight has routed them for Dan and Harry Skelton. He was returned at 9/2. I wondered whether the drop in trip would be against him but it never looked like a problem for the Fuisse gelding.

1:15 Kempton @PatrickKennelly gets the thoughts from @Ruby_Walsh

and @MCYeeehaaa on this Handicap Chase. Deyrann de Carjac gave a good account at Cheltenham when last seen and is Ruby's choice and Matt's Nap. #FTHM #PPShops pic.twitter.com/0Emj4icUsg — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) February 26, 2022

1300: Runners arriving at the start at Lingfield where Phoenix Aquilus is a reasonably warm order at 15/8. They've moved on to the Dovecote on Racing TV and Dixon was with Aucunrisque yesterday but that one has halved his price and odds influence everything for a punter as we know; he suggests Moriko De Vassy as the most interesting each-way option in the current market. At Lingfield the favourite is in last as they enter the final half mile. He's pulled wide to challenge by Shane Kelly as they approach the straight. He couldn't quite get there as second favourite (5/2) Aljaryaal took the spoils. There are joint-favourites at Chepstow as the field leave the paddock with Hacker Des Places and Ballybreeze unseparable at 2/1. There are 9/2 co-favourites at Kempton where the runners are also heading to post. It's a cracking start to a competitive card. Matt Chapman is running through the market movers on ITV Racing and One Night Stand who is 6/1 from 16s in the 1330 at Lingfield. Impulsive One, Aucunrisque, Win My Wings and Phoenix Way are the others and have all had a mention at points through the morning.

The perfect way to kick off your racing weekend 🙌



We're paying 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝘼𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙨𝙝 if your horse finishes 2nd or 3rd in the 13:15 at @kemptonparkrace 🏇



With this in mind, we asked @skysportsAlexH to take a good look at the race card for us...🤞 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) February 26, 2022

1248: There was drama in the opener from Riyadh with a faller towards the rear of the field but at the head of affairs Authority stamped his, erm, authority on the field in running out a comfortable winner at 7/4 under Christophe Lemaire. Martin Dixon is with Machin at Kempton and running through the rest of the card. They're talking about the Adonis at present and agree that Knight Salute 'has done nothing wrong'. There doesn't seem to be any support for Pleasant Man ahead of his hurdling and stable debut which is a little surprising as he was the same price as Knight Salute in the ante-post lists for the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Shinners reported 'each-way money' for Impulsive One and Dixon doesn't think there will be too much between the Nicky Henderson runner and the favourite in the Grade Two. The Pendil Novices' Chase is a tricky little heat and one in which there's been money for Millers Bank. Dixon says you can genuinely make a strong case for each of the first three in the market and seems content to leave it at that. It should be an enjoyable watch.

1242: Sky Bet's Michael Shinners is talking to Stewart Machin on Racing TV. Shallwehaveonmore is on the drift having been well backed in the week as his firm has seen money for Iceo and Aucunrisque in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle. He's not expecting the race to have too much influence on the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle next month. Shinners runs through a few market movers elsewhere on the card and they are: One True King 6/1 from 8s Impulsive One 5/1 from 13/2 Phoenix Way 6/1 from 10s Solwara One 7/1 from 16s Onewayortother 8/1 from 12s

1233: The runners at Chepstow are gathering at the start. According to Luke Harvey (I think) the horse that beat Marco Island last time is pronounced with a soft 'g' as in the French word gite. That wasn't how I read it. Git Maker is, apparently, a name to remember and it is one that should stick in the mind if you haven't already added it to your My Stable tracker. It won't be too long until they're underway in Wales or elsewhere as the Racing TV team have begun to run through their preliminaries. It sounds from the dulcet tones as though Simon Holt has the call and he enjoyed an excellent day of tipping last Saturday with winners at 10/1 and 12/1 - it would be nice if there is more of the same this afternoon from his three selections. Marco Island has just made a mistake but is still going well enough in company with Tango Tara as they take the last in the back straight. That pair have pulled clear along with Mothill who is running a big race. Mothill hits the front after jumping the second last but it's a long way to the line. Marco Island fluffed the last having retaken the lead, it's a thriller and Marco Island got back up having dropped to third after that mistake. A good start to the day, particularly if you were on the 8/11 favourite.

Smart Stat Of The Meeting



12.35 CHEPSTOW - TANGO TARA

26% Paul Nicholls's strike rate at Chepstow



Keep up with Smart Stats Live > https://t.co/LVMI8JTcWW pic.twitter.com/ztYpvKvQj8 — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) February 26, 2022

1220: There's rather less money up for grabs at Chepstow but that's where we start with a maiden hurdle where the winner gets over £5,000. There are only four runners in single figures and Marco Island, whose two runs have both been at this course, is odds-on to go one better than when chasing home Git Maker over two miles last month; the winner has gone in again at Carlisle to boost the form. Tango Tara has drifted from 13/8 in face of the support for his market rival. Realm Of Glory makes his hurdling debut after shaping encouragingly in a bumper won by Hullnback who wasn't disgraced in a valuable bumper at Newbury. It looks pretty reasonable form and could play a role if translating that over obstacles at the first attempt.

1207: The Group Three Neom Turf Cup presented by Jahez is due off at 1245 in Riyadh and features a number of familiar names in Pyledriver, Solid Stone and Harrovian while Grocer Jack has his first start for William Haggas. Japanese racing is well represented throughout the card and Authority heads the betting for the opener having run a career best to chase home Contrail in the Japan Cup last time. Laura Joy has provided a guide to the feature race, the Saudi Cup, and you can find that by clicking on the image above this post. I'm particularly interested to see how Sonnyboyliston gets on in the handicap (1405) as he's been the subject of good reports (okay, gossip) and Johnny Murtagh apparently had to be quite persuasive in order to keep his charge on the flat as opposed to embarking on a hurdling campaign. First prize is worth £1.1million today so no doubt it will help his case and his standing if the Sky Bet Ebor winner sees off his rivals at Riyadh.

We have another £50K to giveaway on #ITV7 🤑



Pick seven winners from today's seven races & that prize could be yours 🏇



Enter for FREE before 1.50pm ⌚️ — ITV7 (@itv7) February 26, 2022

1146: Chepstow may not garner too many headlines today but there's a lot to like about their card. Marco Island has been well supported to win the first but Nicholls' Tango Tara (weak accordingly) is an interesting rival having chased home the well regarded Jpr One on hurdling debut. Nicholls has stronger claims in the next race having nominated Hacker Des Places as his 'Best Chance' in this week's column but it doesn't appear as though too much is expected from Ask For Glory on his return to action. He's up against the veteran Ballyandy and Brinkley among others in a decent three mile handicap hurdle before Al Dancer tries to get his career back on track in a two mile handicap chase. He's 2/1 favourite but surely can't be backed at that price after a disappointing season to date?! I'm intrigued to see some support (25s > 14s) for Black Gerry (1343) as he has some useful hurdles form to his name and the profile of a chaser. He was very easy to back on his return from an absence at Hereford and was tailed off on that chase debut but the market signals are, at present, more encouraging for his chance today.

1130: There's no shortage of temptations elsewhere on Kempton's card (notably Patroclus in the first) but at the moment, I've more or less managed to resist adding to the each-way fancies. I flirted with a handful of runners in the Vertem Eider before reducing the short-list to two. Checkitout's career has stuttered once or twice but he's long had the look of a staying handicap chaser of potential and perhaps the fitting of cheekpieces will help. He comes into this in good form but there are enough doubts to leave him alone at 12/1.

I was more taken by the claims and price - a best of 18/1 - of Achille. The 12-year-old was a long way behind Eclair Surf at Warwick (dropped 3lbs) but that run may well have come soon enough after a fine fourth in the Welsh National. He's well enough handicapped on the pick of last winter's form and a return to that level, or indeed to his Chepstow form, could be enough to see him involved in the finish and I think the price is fair compensation for taking a chance on his Warwick flop and putting a line through that outing.

🎙️ Racing...Only Bettor



📈 The guys find common ground with one selection in the 13:50 at Kempton



🎧 Click to listen to the full show https://t.co/PWKiEsa7jO pic.twitter.com/RqCkLHcPvR — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 26, 2022

1111: There has been some decent support for Dargiannini (8s > 4s) in the handicap hurdle that follows with Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls reporting in his column that: "I’ve been waiting for better ground for Dargiannini who has been disappointing since joining us in the summer and got stuck in the mud last at Ascot in December. He is a bit of a morning glory in that he looks quite exciting in his work at home but hasn’t delivered on the track. While I haven’t found the key to him yet I’m sure in the spring on better ground he will be good and I can’t wait to see him jump fences next season."

There's also been a little bit of money about for Stoner's Choice (12s > 8s) who is another each-way fancy. The top-weight has been running adequately this season but has rather flattered to deceive. Perhaps this is as good as he is and he's been in the handicapper's grip but that grip has relented to the extent that the seven-year-old is 6lbs lower than when a good third to Calva d'Auge over C&D on his seasonal reappearance. It's possible to make excuses (trip, ground) for his performances either side of another third-placed finish at Musselburgh and if this reasonably consistent sort runs his race then that level ought to be sufficient to see him involved in the finish while I still harbour hopes that he's capable of progressing. It's another competitive affair for all that one or two are relatively exposed. The one that I fear most, or at least came closest to siding with, is northern raider Herbiers. This race has fallen to five-year-olds on a few occasions recently and Oliver Greenall's runner was impressive when stepping up in trip at Doncaster in November to take his record over hurdles to four wins from eight. He boasts a very solid book of form and the top price of 13/2 is attractive although the yard has been a little quiet.

1058: A week ago Nigel Twiston-Davies saddled a top-weight to finish a fine second in a staying handicap and I'm hopeful that we can see a similar performance at Kempton. As I touched on earlier, there aren't many that can be ruled out of the Coral Trophy with confidence and price, therefore, plays a big part on deciding who's going to carry the hard-earned (if anyone of course). There isn't a great deal of 16/1 left about Good Boy Bobby and I wouldn't want to go much shorter as there are a number of less exposed runners with the potential to rate higher up against him. However, a number of those runners do have questions to answer whether it be in terms of trip, ground or class and Good Boy Bobby has, this season, proved himself under these conditions.

He's on a career high mark of 150 but he's in career best form and in his novice days he was good enough to finish a close second to Brewin'upastorm and Mister Fisher. The former didn't really kick on in that sphere but is still rated 150 and 158 over hurdles while the latter is 159 and has been as high as 162. It's tenuous as a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then but the Flemensfirth gelding is only nine and still on the upgrade. The Grand National is a long range target but the weights have been published and he can't pick up a penalty if he wins before Aintree. It wouldn't surprise me in the least if this race had also been pencilled in as a viable opportunity to win a big prize for some time too. A number of firms are paying down to fifth place on each-way bets and I think Good Boy Bobby has an excellent chance of hitting the places and that he's overpriced to do so.

🎙️ Racing...Only Bettor



😂 It's a tongue twister for @hughcahill7 as the lads preview the 13:30 from Lingfield today



🎧 Click to listen to the full show https://t.co/PWKiEsa7jO pic.twitter.com/dFgHKWTx0u — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) February 26, 2022

1042: The Winter Derby is 'the best race of the day' according to Ben Linfoot in his ITV Racing Tips and it has certainly attracted a high-class field but the Hever Sprint Stakes is also a decent contest for the grade. The five furlong Listed sprint has a strong favourite in Exalted Angel who was an arguably unlucky sixth over a furlong further at the start of the month. His trainer Karl Burke seems confident and that's perfectly understandable for all that there is a slight concern about this drop back to the minimum at this venue. There's been interest in Hollie Doyle's One Night Stand who is the outsider of the field at 10s but who has traded as high as 16/1. Strong Power has a good deal to find on the official figures but the five-yea-old broke the course record in January when racing from out of the handicap. Tone The Barone was two lengths back in third that day and has a mighty swing in the weights in his favour but I just wonder whether Alice Haynes' runner might be able to cope with this marked step up in class. The stable enjoyed a decent 2021 with the likes of Mr Professor leading the way and this sprinter hasn't been in her care for too long. This race has been the plan for a while and it's hard to know where Strong Power's ceiling will be now that connections have found the key to him.

1023: I had a scroll through the market movers page on Oddschecker last night and the markets appeared to be fairly lively with a number of notable changes. Whether I can remember any of them this morning is another matter entirely but Sarvan (1655, Lingfield) and Tile Tapper (1343, Chepstow) were two that particularly caught my eye. The finale at Lingfield struck me as an interesting race with that move for George Scott's runner (9s > 4s) and a couple of useful looking jockey bookings. Hollie Doyle rides handicap debutante Bluenose Belle for Marco Botti which is a reasonably positive booking for the stable (6 winners from 37 with 10 rides second or third in 2021) and Rossa Ryan likewise for Brett Johnson (2 from 4 with one second this year and 8 from 52 overall) for whom he rides Stopnsearch. None of those three runners are currently favourite with that honour going to the in-form Sea Of Charm.

1016: The feature handicap at Kempton Park has been called a few names over the years. It currently goes under the guise of the Coral Trophy and has attracted a decent 14-strong field with Christian Williams mob-handed. Williams hasn't been in a rush to rule out any of this three runners, with justification, and the yard comes into the big race in form having landed a decent punt at Ludlow in the week with Duneomeno who dotted up on his handicap and chase bow having been backed from 28/1 into 9/1. There aren't many that can be comfortably ruled out of the three mile handicap with Lalor the slightly surprising 25/1 outsider of a contest where they bet 7/1 the field. The Punting Pointers team have found one that they fancy and you can read their tips by clicking on the image above. Williams, or at least a runner from his stable shall we say, could land another gamble this afternoon as Win My Wings is the 6/1 favourite for the Vertem Eider (1515, Newcastle) having opened up at 20/1 yesterday. A winner at Exeter last time, she's fitted with cheekpieces for this step up in class and trip and is relatively unexposed after just half a dozen chase starts.

Saturday is @Coral Trophy Day here at Kempton Park 🏆



🎬 The feature Grade Three Handicap Chase has been renamed The Coral Trophy - let's take a look at the most recent winners



Have you bought your tickets yet? 👉 https://t.co/INivHhuZOW pic.twitter.com/xVxIMD17tH — Kempton Park Racecourse (@kemptonparkrace) February 24, 2022