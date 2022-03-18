A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Cheltenham where Willie Mullins won the first three races of the day.

Brilliant Vauban wins Triumph 6/4 favourite Vauban ran out an impressive winner of the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Willie Mullins' charge was always travelling sweetly under Paul Townend and he sauntered to the front going to the last. He gave supporters a brief scare when getting in a bit tight there but ran away from his field from that point to beat the Gordon Elliott-trained pair of Fil Dor and Pied Power by two-and-a-half lengths. Betfair and Paddy Power make the winner 7/1 for next year's Unibet Champion Hurdle with Sky Bet 8/1 from 12s.

Townend said: “We always said he was a work in progress and he’s improved every day and he can improve again. We hadn’t planned to be in front at the last, but that is just the way it turned out. He had a look around and I knew there was loads there when I got to the back of it. “He’s a bit to learn, but he’s improving with every run. He’s got a very big engine. He’ll have to jump a bit slicker for a Champion Hurdle, but that can be worked out at home. He’s definitely going the right way.” Mullins said of the Rich Ricci-owned winner: “I’m delighted with that. He was able to win even without having the experience that he should have going into that sort of race. “You could see that when he hit the front. Paul said he was looking at everything and probably all the cameras on the landing side of the last hurdle and he just lost his impetus. But he picked up quickly again and went on like a good horse. “You’d have to think he could be a Champion Hurdle horse and he has a great Flat rating. I think he’ll improve with age and experience and with the Flat rating he has, he’ll be good enough to contest those cup races, I think.

Vauban returns in triumph

“I’ll have a word with Rich, but I’d imagine we’ll give him his summer off and then maybe hurdle next season and go Flat racing after that.” He went on: “Champion Hurdle winners over the years have gone back on the Flat. The Easterbys over the years have gone to Chester and places like that. Champion Hurdle winners in the previous generation went back Flat racing because they were top-class Flat horses. Those horses are not bought now because they’re bought to go to Australia and Dubai and places like that. “I’ve got a bit of unfinished down in Australia (in the Melbourne Cup), but I don’t think it will be this year. After Punchestown I think we’ll give him a break. The Melbourne Cup is a particular itch we’d love to scratch. We’ve finished second, third and fourth in it over the years and it’s a race I’d love to win. He has the credentials for it every day of the week. He’d be as good as any of those horses (we have run in the Melbourne Cup before).” Ricci added: “Certainly with that performance the Champion Hurdle has to be in our plans. We’ll have a chat, but I wouldn’t mind keeping him on the go a little bit. He’s lightly-raced. He’s a Listed winner on the Flat in France and he’d be a lot of fun on the Flat.” Elliott said of his pair: “Both horses ran very well. We found it hard to split them at home and there was only a head between them at the line. “The winner was very good and he beat us fair and square, we’ve no excuses. Both horses jumped and travelled, they had the run of the race they just got beat by a better horse on the day. They are two nice horses. Pied Piper could be a horse for Ascot on the Flat, we bought him with that in mind. Fil Dor could jump a fence. I’m very proud of both, they both got great rides. We are hitting the bar a lot, but we’ve two on the board so I’m not going to complain.” State delivers double State Man completed a quick double for Townend and leg two of a treble for Mullins when powering up the hill to land a competitive renewal of the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle. The inexperienced five-year-old, who fell in a maiden hurdle at Christmas and gained his first success in a Limerick maiden last month, was sent off the 11/4 favourite. His rider was cool under pressure, making stealthy headway down the hill and being produced between the last two flights of hurdles. There was still work to do to wear down Eclair De Beaufeu, who was always up with the pace, and Colonel Mustard, who approached the last in front. Yet State Man grabbed the stands rail, as Townend had done in the opening JCB Triumph Hurdle with Vauban, and jumped the last flight on a good stride. He soon forged a length and a quarter clear and held that advantage to the line, defying the staying-on First Street, and Colonel Mustard who was a length and three-quarters back in third. The first three, all novices, had West Cork, who also stayed on nicely up the hill, a further two and a quarter-lengths behind in fourth.

“He did well to win and I hope he can brush up his jumping,” said Mullins. “He’s a horse for the Flat, and while maybe not this season certainly next. Now I am thinking the Grade One at Punchestown as the next step. He’s a lovely horse with a lot of ability that will do both jobs.” Nice treble for Mullins Mullins completed his quick treble when THE NICE GUY, tipped by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, led home a one-two for the yard in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. Carrying the Malcolm Denmark silks of Monsignor, Sean O'Keeffe was always sitting pretty aboard the unbeaten seven-year-old, his only moment of concern when runner-up Minella Cocooner tightened him up going to the last. However once switched the 18/1 chance soon had his measure and powered up the hill to score by five lengths.