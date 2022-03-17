Sporting Life
Ruby Walsh Cheltenham tips: Selections for Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup day

By Ruby Walsh
18:03 · THU March 17, 2022

Ruby Walsh provides his Cheltenham Festival tips for day four via the Paddy Power 'From The Horse's Mouth' Podcast.

Ruby Walsh's day fpur tips

  • 1.30 JCB Triumph Hurdle - Vauban/Fil Dor
  • 2.10 County Handicap Hurdle - State Man (NAP)
  • 2.50 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle - Hillcrest
  • 3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - A Plus Tard
  • 4.10 Hunters' Chase - Billaway
  • 4.50 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase - Elimay
  • 5.30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle - Grand Jury

1.30 JCB Triumph Hurdle

“Vauban’s a good horse but things have changed, and we don’t know how much the ground will have dried by Friday so it’s all pointing to Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle.

“It’s going to be much more of a test of stamina and if it’s still soft on Friday, I’ll be siding with Fil Dor. If the ground dries, Vauban and Pied Piper are faster horses but Fil Dor is a stronger stayer.

“If the word ‘good’ gets in there [referring to the weather], I’m in the Vauban camp, if it stays worse than good, I'd be with Fil Dor.”

2.10 County Handicap Hurdle

“State Man is inexperienced but he's well handicapped and I'm siding with him. He’ll do me, he’s a graded horse in the making.”

2.50 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

“It’s a decent race, I’m not sure Minella Cocooner settles well enough for this distance, but I was really taken with Hillcrest at Haydock and that was on tacky ground. I know it’ll suit Ginto too but I'm possibly going to side with Hillcrest.

“I’m not confident though, it’s hard to call but I'd be with Hillcrest over Ginto.”

3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

“I’ve been with A Plus Tard for a long time and I’m not going to jump ship now. He’s in really good form and it’s very easy to turn his Leopardstown form around.

“Galvin and Minella Indo are strong stayers, but I've always been a sucker for a bit of speed, and I like A Plus Tard, he’s the one for me.”

4.10 Hunters' Chase

“The headgear will help Billaway but he’s having his third go at the race and he’s come in at a good price that people can have a go at, each-way.”

4.50 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase

“I’m in the Elimay camp, she was unlucky last year, and the cheekpieces suited her on her last start. I hope she can atone for last year.

“Zambella is a much better mare this year than she was last year, and the trip and the ground will suit her. I’m in the Elimay camp but don’t let me put you off Zambella."

5.30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

“Adamantly Chosen is going the right way. He won the Land Rover Bumper, but whether he’s the next Galopin Des Champs, I don’t know.

“I tipped Galopin Des Champs last year, but I knew more about him than Adamantly Chosen. He seems to be in good form but there are some pretty decent horses here at good prices like Hollow Games at 7/1. Five O’Clock’s last race was in this race two years ago. I hope he runs well but he’s a long time off the track.

“That said, it’s Grand Jury for me.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

