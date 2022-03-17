1.30 JCB Triumph Hurdle

“Vauban’s a good horse but things have changed, and we don’t know how much the ground will have dried by Friday so it’s all pointing to Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle.

“It’s going to be much more of a test of stamina and if it’s still soft on Friday, I’ll be siding with Fil Dor. If the ground dries, Vauban and Pied Piper are faster horses but Fil Dor is a stronger stayer.

“If the word ‘good’ gets in there [referring to the weather], I’m in the Vauban camp, if it stays worse than good, I'd be with Fil Dor.”

2.10 County Handicap Hurdle

“State Man is inexperienced but he's well handicapped and I'm siding with him. He’ll do me, he’s a graded horse in the making.”

2.50 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

“It’s a decent race, I’m not sure Minella Cocooner settles well enough for this distance, but I was really taken with Hillcrest at Haydock and that was on tacky ground. I know it’ll suit Ginto too but I'm possibly going to side with Hillcrest.

“I’m not confident though, it’s hard to call but I'd be with Hillcrest over Ginto.”