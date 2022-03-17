Ruby Walsh provides his Cheltenham Festival tips for day four via the Paddy Power 'From The Horse's Mouth' Podcast.
“Vauban’s a good horse but things have changed, and we don’t know how much the ground will have dried by Friday so it’s all pointing to Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle.
“It’s going to be much more of a test of stamina and if it’s still soft on Friday, I’ll be siding with Fil Dor. If the ground dries, Vauban and Pied Piper are faster horses but Fil Dor is a stronger stayer.
“If the word ‘good’ gets in there [referring to the weather], I’m in the Vauban camp, if it stays worse than good, I'd be with Fil Dor.”
“State Man is inexperienced but he's well handicapped and I'm siding with him. He’ll do me, he’s a graded horse in the making.”
“It’s a decent race, I’m not sure Minella Cocooner settles well enough for this distance, but I was really taken with Hillcrest at Haydock and that was on tacky ground. I know it’ll suit Ginto too but I'm possibly going to side with Hillcrest.
“I’m not confident though, it’s hard to call but I'd be with Hillcrest over Ginto.”
“I’ve been with A Plus Tard for a long time and I’m not going to jump ship now. He’s in really good form and it’s very easy to turn his Leopardstown form around.
“Galvin and Minella Indo are strong stayers, but I've always been a sucker for a bit of speed, and I like A Plus Tard, he’s the one for me.”
“The headgear will help Billaway but he’s having his third go at the race and he’s come in at a good price that people can have a go at, each-way.”
“I’m in the Elimay camp, she was unlucky last year, and the cheekpieces suited her on her last start. I hope she can atone for last year.
“Zambella is a much better mare this year than she was last year, and the trip and the ground will suit her. I’m in the Elimay camp but don’t let me put you off Zambella."
“Adamantly Chosen is going the right way. He won the Land Rover Bumper, but whether he’s the next Galopin Des Champs, I don’t know.
“I tipped Galopin Des Champs last year, but I knew more about him than Adamantly Chosen. He seems to be in good form but there are some pretty decent horses here at good prices like Hollow Games at 7/1. Five O’Clock’s last race was in this race two years ago. I hope he runs well but he’s a long time off the track.
“That said, it’s Grand Jury for me.”
