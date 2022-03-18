Three runners in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup for our star columnist on Friday. Check out his thoughts on the full team.

Galopin Des Champs seems fine after his fall in the Turners. He just got his leg caught in the reins afterwards for a brief moment. He jumped great and galloped great and was very unlucky. We go home with a sound jockey and a sound horse and live to fight another day. It shows the ins and outs of racing as his owners benefitted from the fall of Goshen in the Triumph Hurdle when winning with Burning Victory. Allaho won a second Ryanair Chase and was very good – as was Paul on him. I thought it was tough after the first race fall to have to come out and ride him like that and he did a great job.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Four Best Bets

13:30 Icare Allen

A more traditionally bred jumps horse but he did make mistakes on a couple of his runs and needs to be a little sharper in that department. He was last time though and if he jumps like that on Friday he could represent good value. 13:30 Il Etait Temps

Had a great run when third behind Vauban at Leopardstown and while he might not have enough experience for this race, he could run well too. 13:30 Vauban

His Flat race form puts him in here with a very good chance – as does his hurdles form too. He’s a horse with a bit of class and his jumping has been fine in his two races so far. He goes there with every chance. 14:10 Dysart Diamond

She’s climbed steadily up the handicap this season and improved to win a Listed contest at Punchestown. All the rain on Wednesday won’t have helped her and the more it dries out the better.

14:10 Farout

He’s been plying his trade at a higher level all season and dropping back to a handicap might make things a little easier for him. He could be an each-way option. 14:10 State Man

Paul picked him and his form is very good. He feels the horse might be well treated at the weights so he might be the one to follow. 14:10 Tax For Max

Has plenty of experience at the highest level from last season and a handicap of this calibre won’t be a problem for him. 14:10 Tempo Chapter Two

Has lots of experience and drying ground will suit him too. 14:50 Classic Getaway

I think the ground is coming right for him and the trip will suit him too. I think he might be a horse to follow here. 14:50 Minella Cocooner

Was very good at Leopardstown where Danny was very good on him and able to dictate the pace. It might not be easy to do that around here but if he does, he’s worth supporting. 14:50 Ramillies

Will appreciate the rain that fell the other day and the trip but might not have the experience for a race like this. He’s more a chaser than a hurdler and the drying ground might hinder him.

14:50 The Nice Guy

Not a horse who shows how good he is at home but on the racecourse it’s a different story. He’ll love the ground and trip and has every chance. 15:30 Al Boum Photo

Is in good form and we’re putting cheekpieces on him for the first time. He’s worn them at home schooling, and I think they’ll be a big help to him. I’d rather not have seen the drying ground but we can’t have it every way. He likes the track, will handle the ground anyway and if the cheekpieces work he has every chance in what looks an open race. 15:30 Asterion Forlonge

Has the ability to win a Gold Cup but just finds a way of losing races by making a mistake at a crucial stage. At some stage of his career, he’ll produce a clear round and win a big one and he’s good enough if the jumping comes together. 15:30 Tornado Flyer

Won the King George, coming from behind, and I’d imagine Danny will elect to ride him the same way. If things fall right, he’s another horse who could go well. 16:10 Billaway

Has a really good chance. I think the ground here will suit him and the application of cheekpieces the last day turned him around. He has a really good chance in this race.

16:50 Concertista

A mare of the highest quality but a novice and we’re taking a chance running her here. She likes this track, has previous good form here, and if she gets a clear round could be fighting out the finish. 16:50 Elimay

The cheekpieces last time sharpened up her jumping and it took a fair mare to beat here in this last year. Unless there’s something of that calibre in here again, she must have a great chance. 17:30 Adamantly Chosen

Won very comfortably in Thurles last time and has come on for that race and he has a great chance of getting into the money. 17:30 Five O'Clock