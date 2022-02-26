It hasn't been a stellar start to 2022 for trainer Paul Nicholls but that hasn't stopped punters from siding with the yard's Dargiannini at Kempton.

1130: There's no shortage of temptations elsewhere on Kempton's card (notably Patroclus in the first) but at the moment, I've more or less managed to resist adding to the each-way fancies. I flirted with a handful of runners in the Vertem Eider before reducing the short-list to two. Checkitout's career has stuttered once or twice but he's long had the look of a staying handicap chaser of potential and perhaps the fitting of cheekpieces will help. He comes into this in good form but there are enough doubts to leave him alone at 12/1.

I was more taken by the claims and price - a best of 18/1 - of Achille. The 12-year-old was a long way behind Eclair Surf at Warwick (dropped 3lbs) but that run may well have come soon enough after a fine fourth in the Welsh National. He's well enough handicapped on the pick of last winter's form and a return to that level, or indeed to his Chepstow form, could be enough to see him involved in the finish and I think the price is fair compensation for taking a chance on his Warwick flop and putting a line through that outing.

1111: There has been some decent support for Dargiannini (8s > 4s) in the handicap hurdle that follows with Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls reporting in his column that: "I’ve been waiting for better ground for Dargiannini who has been disappointing since joining us in the summer and got stuck in the mud last at Ascot in December. He is a bit of a morning glory in that he looks quite exciting in his work at home but hasn’t delivered on the track. While I haven’t found the key to him yet I’m sure in the spring on better ground he will be good and I can’t wait to see him jump fences next season."

There's also been a little bit of money about for Stoner's Choice (12s > 8s) who is another each-way fancy. The top-weight has been running adequately this season but has rather flattered to deceive. Perhaps this is as good as he is and he's been in the handicapper's grip but that grip has relented to the extent that the seven-year-old is 6lbs lower than when a good third to Calva d'Auge over C&D on his seasonal reappearance. It's possible to make excuses (trip, ground) for his performances either side of another third-placed finish at Musselburgh and if this reasonably consistent sort runs his race then that level ought to be sufficient to see him involved in the finish while I still harbour hopes that he's capable of progressing. It's another competitive affair for all that one or two are relatively exposed. The one that I fear most, or at least came closest to siding with, is northern raider Herbiers. This race has fallen to five-year-olds on a few occasions recently and Oliver Greenall's runner was impressive when stepping up in trip at Doncaster in November to take his record over hurdles to four wins from eight. He boasts a very solid book of form and the top price of 13/2 is attractive although the yard has been a little quiet.

1058: A week ago Nigel Twiston-Davies saddled a top-weight to finish a fine second in a staying handicap and I'm hopeful that we can see a similar performance at Kempton. As I touched on earlier, there aren't many that can be ruled out of the Coral Trophy with confidence and price, therefore, plays a big part on deciding who's going to carry the hard-earned (if anyone of course). There isn't a great deal of 16/1 left about Good Boy Bobby and I wouldn't want to go much shorter as there are a number of less exposed runners with the potential to rate higher up against him. However, a number of those runners do have questions to answer whether it be in terms of trip, ground or class and Good Boy Bobby has, this season, proved himself under these conditions.

He's on a career high mark of 150 but he's in career best form and in his novice days he was good enough to finish a close second to Brewin'upastorm and Mister Fisher. The former didn't really kick on in that sphere but is still rated 150 and 158 over hurdles while the latter is 159 and has been as high as 162. It's tenuous as a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then but the Flemensfirth gelding is only nine and still on the upgrade. The Grand National is a long range target but the weights have been published and he can't pick up a penalty if he wins before Aintree. It wouldn't surprise me in the least if this race had also been pencilled in as a viable opportunity to win a big prize for some time too. A number of firms are paying down to fifth place on each-way bets and I think Good Boy Bobby has an excellent chance of hitting the places and that he's overpriced to do so.

1042: The Winter Derby is 'the best race of the day' according to Ben Linfoot in his ITV Racing Tips and it has certainly attracted a high-class field but the Hever Sprint Stakes is also a decent contest for the grade. The five furlong Listed sprint has a strong favourite in Exalted Angel who was an arguably unlucky sixth over a furlong further at the start of the month. His trainer Karl Burke seems confident and that's perfectly understandable for all that there is a slight concern about this drop back to the minimum at this venue. There's been interest in Hollie Doyle's One Night Stand who is the outsider of the field at 10s but who has traded as high as 16/1. Strong Power has a good deal to find on the official figures but the five-yea-old broke the course record in January when racing from out of the handicap. Tone The Barone was two lengths back in third that day and has a mighty swing in the weights in his favour but I just wonder whether Alice Haynes' runner might be able to cope with this marked step up in class. The stable enjoyed a decent 2021 with the likes of Mr Professor leading the way and this sprinter hasn't been in her care for too long. This race has been the plan for a while and it's hard to know where Strong Power's ceiling will be now that connections have found the key to him.

"At around 7/1, I think he's a good bet" | Best Bets for Saturday at Kempton and Newcastle

1023: I had a scroll through the market movers page on Oddschecker last night and the markets appeared to be fairly lively with a number of notable changes. Whether I can remember any of them this morning is another matter entirely but Sarvan (1655, Lingfield) and Tile Tapper (1343, Chepstow) were two that particularly caught my eye. The finale at Lingfield struck me as an interesting race with that move for George Scott's runner (9s > 4s) and a couple of useful looking jockey bookings. Hollie Doyle rides handicap debutante Bluenose Belle for Marco Botti which is a reasonably positive booking for the stable (6 winners from 37 with 10 rides second or third in 2021) and Rossa Ryan likewise for Brett Johnson (2 from 4 with one second this year and 8 from 52 overall) for whom he rides Stopnsearch. None of those three runners are currently favourite with that honour going to the in-form Sea Of Charm.

1016: The feature handicap at Kempton Park has been called a few names over the years. It currently goes under the guise of the Coral Trophy and has attracted a decent 14-strong field with Christian Williams mob-handed. Williams hasn't been in a rush to rule out any of this three runners, with justification, and the yard comes into the big race in form having landed a decent punt at Ludlow in the week with Duneomeno who dotted up on his handicap and chase bow having been backed from 28/1 into 9/1. There aren't many that can be comfortably ruled out of the three mile handicap with Lalor the slightly surprising 25/1 outsider of a contest where they bet 7/1 the field. The Punting Pointers team have found one that they fancy and you can read their tips by clicking on the image above. Williams, or at least a runner from his stable shall we say, could land another gamble this afternoon as Win My Wings is the 6/1 favourite for the Vertem Eider (1515, Newcastle) having opened up at 20/1 yesterday. A winner at Exeter last time, she's fitted with cheekpieces for this step up in class and trip and is relatively unexposed after just half a dozen chase starts.

