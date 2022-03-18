Follow the Cheltenham Festival with our live blog, featuring tips, results, reaction and more as the Gold Cup takes centre stage on the final day.

1055: Love Cheltenham Ah...would you just look at that! Cheltenham. Glorious, beautiful, wonderful Cheltenham.

1045: Ruby, Ruby, Ruby! Did anyone watch Ruby Walsh's analysis on ITV Racing on Thursday? A masterclass throughout. Thankfully, Ruby is on hand with his tips for the final day of the Festival.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE for Ruby Walsh'a day four Cheltenham Festival tips

0930: Fil yer boots? The excellent Dan Barber of Timeform and Racing TV told me a few weeks ago that Fil Dor in the Triumph Hurdle was one of his best bets of the Festival. Given the drift this morning, I have to agree. The negatives are that he was firmly put in his place by Vauban at the Dublin Racing Festival, and that drying ground at Cheltenham will suit that speedier type. The positives? Well, Dan Barber fancies him. And I really do think the nature of this course, its stiff finish, and the promise of a strongly-run race will bring Fil Dor's stamina into play. I know this race isn't the fist fight it once was, but it still takes a tough one to win it. At 15/2, he has to be an each-way bet. 0915: Money on his hip! An update on Ben Linfoot who has been struggling with a bad hip. He's still struggling with his hip, but according to one unnamed member of the racing desk, 'Linfoot is rolling in it after a good Cheltenham.' And that's really no surprise after Ben found the 33/1 winner of the Pertemps on Wednesday, as Third Wind toughed it out to prevail for trainer Hughie Morrison.

Despite his hobble, Ben is in buoyant mood this morning and has previewed all of the ITV action here. 0910: D-Day... All in all, we've had a terrific week at Cheltenham, but there is no time to dwell on the past with Friday's action only hours away. I've managed to chip away over the first three days, despite hitting the crossbar with frustrating regularity, but I must confess to having a number of strong fancies running today. D-Day indeed. 0900: Good morning, again! Good morning, again. Richard Mann signing on as Ben Coley takes his leave to go and tweet about golf and the government. And what a final day of Cheltenham Festival 2022 we have in store: The Cheltenham Gold Cup, a cracking renewal of the Triumph Hurdle and the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. We've got the County Hurdle, too. Bring. It. On. 0855: There's only one Danny Mullins This is a really touching story which tells you plenty about Danny Mullins, whose ride aboard Flooring Porter won plenty of plaudits yesterday. This will win him plenty of admirers, too, and is a timely reminder that whatever happens at Cheltenham today, it's only sport.

0848: Prince of Prestbury Park You know that scene in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, where Kevin Costner emerges from the morning fog after they all think he's been got by the Celts? Of course you do.

0840: Premium service We've secured a Premium Price Boost from Sky Bet every day and that continues into this afternoon, where the odds on Elimay are significantly enhanced. So far one of the three has won, Facile Vega, with both Klassical Dream and Gaelic Warrior running well but unable to justify significant support. Click the image below for today's.

0830: Crowded house Just look at those crowds yesterday. It may not have been an absolute classic of a Festival so far in terms of duels, so many failing to materialise, but Cheltenham has its soul back. And Friday is still to come.

0815: Early market movers Buoyed perhaps by the relative success of the home team, Porticello and Knight Salute have been supported to topple the Irish in the Triumph Hurdle. The former, Matt Brocklebank's 16/1 antepost tip, is into 9/1 with Betfair and a best of 12/1, with Knight Salute just showing early signs of attracting each-way money at prices ranging from 14/1 to 18s. State Man is a short price for the County Hurdle at just 3/1 but he's not going to be drifting far from that if the exchanges are a guide. At bigger odds though those green and gold silks beside the name of Broomfield Bug stand out, and he's 14/1 from 25/1 with Sky Bet in a race where they pay eight places. Hillcrest would be a popular winner of the Albert Bartlett and shades favouritism from Ginto at 11/4, and that could be just about the SP of A Plus Tard by the time the Gold Cup comes around. He's 3/1 with every firm bar Betway who go 11/4. Billaway is a strong 2/1 favourite for the St James's Place Challenge Cup, where Cousin Pascal (12/1) and Pont Aven (11/1) are the ones for each-way money in a quiet market, but the big springer away from the main action is Pink Legend in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase. She was 50/1 yesterday and while there's still some 33s around, the sponsors have cut her to 16/1 and aren't alone in taking evasive action. Finally, the Martin Pipe where Hollow Games has closed in on Langer Dan at the head of the betting. The Goffer (14/1) and Decimation (20/1) are both popular while Herbiers is attracting bits and pieces at 50s. 0800: Trends from Timeform Aware that I did just step outside of my box, I feel compelled to point you towards Timeform's trends guide to the Gold Cup. Interesting that Chantry House gets a nod here. Remember, he was 3/1 favourite for the King George, slammed Asterion Forlonge in last year's Marsh Novices' Chase, and after disappointing at Kempton won here on Trials Day. The ground suits and Henderson told readers of his Unibet blog: "His work has been good and he schooled beautifully earlier this week so he goes there in as good a form as we can get and I wouldn’t rule him out with plenty in his favour."

0755: The big one So, the Gold Cup. Right now, A Plus Tard is a solid favourite from Galvin, with Minella Indo around 11/2 to retain his crown. It's 8/1 Protektorat and double-figure prices the rest. No doubt this is a fascinating renewal and you'd do well to draw a line through any of them, really, although one or two might've needed the ground to stay testing to get the classy horses beaten. That said with it drying, might Tornado Flyer be something of a forgotten horse? He was a brilliant winner of an admittedly slightly unsatisfactory King George, was running on behind Allaho in the Ryanair last year having been given plenty to do, and if he stays looks like he might go really well at 12/1. He'd get my vote but here's Willie Mullins on all three of his runners.

0740: Fait accompli? As you can see here, Ireland hold a slender advantage in the Prestbury Cup, and can't get any more than 18 even if sweeping the board today. It's clearly been a better-than-expected week for the home team and the outcome is still in the balance. Well, ish.

The trouble is, Ireland are long odds-on to win the Triumph, have the favourite and a couple of key dangers in the County, all the main threats to Hillcrest in the Albert Bartlett, the top three Gold Cup contenders according to the market, and... well, yes, it may be over by the fifth race but they have the favourite there, too. Sky Bet have a market on today's score and make 5-2 Ireland (7/4) and 6-1 Ireland (9/4) the most likely outcomes. A whitewash is 7/1, with the British equivalent priced at 200s. The fact they don't appear to be betting on the Prestbury Cup probably says it all. 0730: Fry-day, Saturday... As the early-hours custodian of this blog, my remit is to leave the tipping to the experts, but I will say this: wasn't in nice to see Harry Fry win the mares' race yesterday? And aren't his horses going well? Fry has had nine runners over the last seven days, with three winners, and the only one to finish outside of the first three was If The Cap Fits, sixth at 33/1 in the Coral Cup. Given enhanced place terms for that race, anyone backing Fry's runners this week, here and beyond, has struck gold and while he doesn't have anything today, watch out for tomorrow. Fry has plenty of chances including two in the Uttoxeter feature, where last-time-out winner Captain Drake remains well-treated on form such as his second in the same race two years ago. Back to Cheltenham... 0720: Lights, camera, action Look, it's been a long week. You may experience some substandard headings, and it was that or 'video killed the written tipstaaaar'. Deal with it. Here are three Sporting Life stalwarts discussing today's action and, I dare say, reflecting on a 33/1 winner for Ben Linfoot yesterday. Matt Brocklebank landed more big-priced place money in the Plate and then hit the crossbar with the gambled on Mister Coffey, tipped at 16/1 but second at 5/1. I dare say Matt wishes both had been a bit handier but it's a tough game and in the case of Mister Coffey, he was badly hampered early in the race. What might have been. For what might yet be... click play.

0710: Good to soft, soft in places That's the verdict of clerk of the course Jon Pullin, who predicts a dry day, with fog making way for sunny spells and temperatures rising to 15 degrees. We started the week good to soft, and we might well end it there. While we're here, the only non-runner so far is Reserve Tank (22) in the closing Martin Pipe. He'd been as big as 100/1 in places so no effect on the market with Langer Dan favourite.

