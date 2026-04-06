Latest confirmations for the 2026 Randox Grand National at Aintree

Connections of those on or around the cut line for the famous race faced a nervous wait to find out if they might be guaranteed a run in the final field of 34.

Following the scratchings of L'Homme Presse, Now Is The Hour and French Dynamite, it ensured that Top Of The Bill and Twig would be able to face the starter if declared on Wednesday. Joining that duo was Johnnywho, winner of the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last month, who could give owner JP McManus another arrow to fire from a full quiver with seven of his entries guaranteed a starting berth.

Johnnywho is a general 14/1 chance, 16s in places, as the revised betting settles down but there are still three 'owner-mates' ahead of him in the betting with the 2024 winner and 2025 runner-up I Am Maximus leading the McManus charge at 7/1 with Iroko and Jagwar both available at 12/1.

I Am Maximus is trained by Willie Mullins who confirmed all 10 of his entries with only Shanbally Kid unlikely to make the final field.

Imperial Saint is an intended runner for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White but the West Country duo still need two more to come out if they are to realise their dream.

Pied Piper (Gordon Elliott) is first in line with Amirite (Henry de Bromhead) third and Ain't That A Shame fourth. Rookie trainer Tom Ellis will be hoping it's not a case of nominative determinism with the latter who finished sixth in the 2024 renewal for De Bromhead when owned and ridden by David Maxwell.