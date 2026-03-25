Randox Grand National latest news | Imperial Saint: 'If he gets in, he runs'

The eight-year-old, trained by White in partnership with Philip Hobbs, and owned by the Richard Johnson Racing syndicate, is currently number 40 on the list in what is now a maximum field of 34.

Plans are fluid at the moment, then, and he will have another entry at the meeting, but he has come out of the Cheltenham Festival well after the cards didn't fall his way in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

White said: "If he gets in, he runs.

"He has come out of the race fine which is extra pleasing as at one stage he got completely stopped by a faller in front of him. The National is the aim but he will also have an entry for the £100,000 William Hill Handicap Chase (registered as the Freebooter) in which he was second (to Cruz Control) a year ago.

"We just have to wait and see."

White also confirmed that Sober Glory, who finished second for the West Somerset yard in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, is on course for the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle on the Friday of the Liverpool spectacular.

“It seems the winner (Old Park Star) and the third (Mydaddypaddy) at Cheltenham aren’t going to Aintree," he said.